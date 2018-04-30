Home > News > World >

Lake Victoria biodiversity being 'decimated': conservationists


East Africa Lake Victoria biodiversity being 'decimated'

Three quarters of freshwater species endemic to Lake Victoria basin face the threat of extinction, conservationists said Monday, warning the biodiversity there was being "decimated".

  • Published:
Lake Victoria is a major migratory destination for several large fauna species in East Africa play

Lake Victoria is a major migratory destination for several large fauna species in East Africa

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three quarters of freshwater species endemic to Lake Victoria basin face the threat of extinction, conservationists said Monday, warning the biodiversity there was being "decimated".

A fresh report backed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) assessed the extinction risk of 651 freshwater species like fish, molluscs, dragonflies, crabs and aquatic plants native to Africa's largest lake.

It found that a full 20 percent of these species were threatened with extinction.

The picture was however far darker when looking only at the freshwater species endemic to the area -- 204 of those assessed, according to the report titled "Freshwater biodiversity in the Lake Victoria Basin".

"Three-quarters (76 percent) of these endemics are at risk of extinction," IUCN warned in a statement.

In its report, the Switzerland-based organisation pointed out that freshwater species are important sources of food, medicine and construction material for the millions of people living in the area surrounding the lake.

The lake, which stretches into Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda and whose catchment also touches Burundi and Rwanda, is known for its high-level of unique biodiversity.

"The Lake Victoria Basin is incredibly rich in unique species found nowhere else on Earth, yet its biodiversity is being decimated," said Will Darwall, a co-author of the report who heads IUCN's freshwater biodiversity unit.

'Disastrous'

"The effects on communities that depend on the lake for their livelihoods could be disastrous," he warned in the statement.

The report pointed for instance to the African Lungfish, a long eel-like fish, which it said has seen its numbers dwindle due largely to overfishing, poor fishing practices and environmental degradation as wetlands are converted to agricultural land.

Industrial and agricultural pollution, over-harvesting and land clearance are among the main threats to biodiversity in the region, the report said.

It also pointed to a significant impact of climate change, noting that freshwater fish have "high sensitivity (and) seemingly poor adaptive capacity" to climatic shifts.

And it stressed the threat from invasive species to the native biodiversity in the basin, highlighting the South American purple-flowered Water Hyacinth, which was accidentally introduced to the lake in the 1980s.

At its peak, the plant covered nearly 10 percent of the lake surface in dense floating mats, which served to reduce the oxygen and nutrients available, impacting the native biodiversity, IUCN said.

"The risk of extinction for freshwater biodiversity in the region is increasing," co-author of the report Catherine Sayer said in the statement.

Hundreds of the species present in the lake had yet to be charted, meaning "the number of species at high risk of extinction may be even greater then we currently realise," she added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Adventure Gone Wrong: Italian climber dies on Nepal peak Adventure Gone Wrong Italian climber dies on Nepal peak
Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia 'hero' opposition leader nominated for PM Nikol Pashinyan Armenia 'hero' opposition leader nominated for PM
In Afghanistan: 11 children killed in suicide attack on foreign convoy In Afghanistan 11 children killed in suicide attack on foreign convoy
Theresa May: British PM picks new interior minister after resignation blow Theresa May British PM picks new interior minister after resignation blow
In Syria: Missile strikes kills 26, mostly Iranian, forces In Syria Missile strikes kills 26, mostly Iranian, forces
Luiz Loures: Accuser in UNAIDS sex assault case rejects new probe Luiz Loures Accuser in UNAIDS sex assault case rejects new probe

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Uzbekistan Tourism boom to test country's thawbullet
4 Qatar Country to scrap controversial exit system for workers: expertsbullet
5 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
6 Costa Rica Evangelicals make up quarter of country's new assemblybullet
7 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
8 East Africa Lake Victoria biodiversity being 'decimated'bullet
9 Luiz Loures Accuser in UNAIDS sex assault case rejects...bullet
10 Nikol Pashinyan Armenia 'hero' opposition leader...bullet

Related Articles

Strategy Trump and Macron are meeting up for a state dinner — here are 9 US presidents who previously hosted French leaders
Crime 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers
Finance The 23 major cities with the worst quality of life in the world

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet

World

Filipina workers returning home from Kuwait fill out forms upon their arrival at Manila International Airport on February 18, 2018
Rodrigo Duterte Kuwait seeks to calm Philippines crisis over workers
TIM is set to elect a new board at this week's investor gathering, following the resignation last month of eight members
In Italy Telecom Italia head to step down if hedge fund breaks up board: report
A car drives past a damaged mosque in the eastern Syrian city of Deir Ezzor in this November 5, 2017 file photo
In Syria Regime, US-backed forces in deadly clashes: monitor
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during joint press briefing with the Saudi foreign minister at the Royal airport in the capital Riyadh on April 29, 2018
Mike Pompeo 'Real opportunity' for progress on North Korea