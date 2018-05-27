Home > News > World >

LA's people walker is beating loneliness, one step at a time


In Los Angeles People walker is beating loneliness, one step at a time

Chuck McCarthy's walking service provides fresh air, exercise and companionship for $30 an hour -- but peeing on trees is an absolute no-no.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chuck McCarthy discusses his passion for his work as a professional people walker in Los Angeles play

Chuck McCarthy discusses his passion for his work as a professional people walker in Los Angeles

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chuck McCarthy's walking service provides fresh air, exercise and companionship for $30 an hour -- but peeing on trees is an absolute no-no.

The Los Angeles-based entrepreneur works with humans, not animals, and is striking a blow for health and social inclusion as the founder of the famously car-friendly city's first people-walking business.

"I was thinking about becoming a dog walker. But I've never had a dog in the city, so I've never had to pick up dog poop," McCarthy told AFP on a recent leisurely saunter in the Hollywood Hills.

"I was also seeing a lot of personal trainer ads. And so I kind of said to my girlfriend, 'Maybe I'll just become a people walker.'"

McCarthy was joking but the more he thought about it, the more he realized there was a need for the kind of comradeship he could provide.

The People Walker started as a one-man operation two years ago. But demand was so high that McCarthy now has a roster of 35 walkers, and a website where people can choose routes and walking partners.

Social disconnection has been linked in various studies to depression, heart disease, diabetes and cancer, and can shorten life as profoundly as regular smoking, according to some estimates.

Eric Klinenberg, a professor of sociology at New York University, identified a major cause of loneliness in a recent column in The New York Times: a growing global culture of individualism.

'Human connection'

Chuck McCarthy chats with his client Anie Dee (R) as they walk in the Hollywood Hills in Runyon Canyon Park play

Chuck McCarthy chats with his client Anie Dee (R) as they walk in the Hollywood Hills in Runyon Canyon Park

(AFP)

It's not that people have fewer friends, say experts, but rather that the "gig economy" has produced a generation of freelancers with none of the routines or social bonds that traditionally connected workers.

"I've walked people that are married with kids that have tons of friends. It's about convenience and it's about location and basically having things your way," McCarthy says.

Meanwhile smartphones and social media have deepened divisions, replacing real human relationships with the ersatz companionship of a social media following.

Instead of "screaming into the void of Twitter or Facebook," McCarthy's clients get to enjoy real human connections with people that don't know them and won't judge or gossip.

"It seems like something new but it's very similar to going to confession, to a bar, to a therapist, or going to a hairstylist," he tells AFP.

McCarthy is an aspiring actor, which makes him coy about revealing his exact age -- "I guess I'm in my 30s," he concedes -- but auditions have taken a back seat to the business recently.

"I still wouldn't turn down a starring role opposite George Clooney," he adds, just for the record.

The business is on the cusp of making the kind of money McCarthy could call a living, with an app about to launch and grand plans for expansion across California, the US and, eventually, the world.

All shapes and sizes

Runyon Canyon Park, a popular walking and hiking destination in the Hollywood Hills play

Runyon Canyon Park, a popular walking and hiking destination in the Hollywood Hills

(AFP)

McCarthy has no idea how far his feet have taken him in the last two years but he walks clients four or five times a week, typically for an hour, and describes himself as more of a listener than a talker.

"It's less of a confession and more of a conversation. So I wouldn't say that I'm getting the deepest darkest secrets and nobody is breaking down crying on our walks," he says.

McCarthy's clients come in all shapes and sizes, and walk for a variety of reasons.

Anie Dee, a Wisconsinite in her late 20s who decamped to LA seven years ago, had been driving for a ride share service, sitting down all day, and decided last year to get out more.

"I have some health issues so walking long distances is very difficult for me. And so having somebody with me, we walk a lot further than I ever thought I could," she told AFP.

The freelance theater box office manager noticed as she began going out with McCarthy that her mood and outlook were noticeably more positive.

"When you're working a lot of desk jobs and you're by yourself, you don't really have that social aspect," she said.

"So when you go for a long walk it's like, 'I feel refreshed -- this is really nice.'".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Germany: 7 injured in massive blaze at theme park In Germany 7 injured in massive blaze at theme park
Ireland: Country under pressure after historic abortion vote Ireland Country under pressure after historic abortion vote
In France: Thousands march against Macron reforms In France Thousands march against Macron reforms
Qatar: Country bans Saudi, UAE goods from stores Qatar Country bans Saudi, UAE goods from stores
Alan Bean: Moonwalking astronaut-artist dies at 86 Alan Bean Moonwalking astronaut-artist dies at 86
In Chile: Bishop steps down from anti-sex abuse board In Chile Bishop steps down from anti-sex abuse board

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Popeye Colombia nabs Escobar hitmanbullet
2 Trump Korean leaders meet after US president threatens to quit Kim summitbullet
3 French British air chiefs say Western dominance slippingbullet
4 Mariano Rajoy Spanish PM cancels Champions League final tripbullet
5 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex crimes...bullet
6 Putin hints at becoming prime minister again in 2024bullet
7 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the...bullet
8 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars,...bullet
9 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul turns himself in to NY...bullet
10 Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts tiesbullet

Related Articles

Opinion Using medicine and science to improve the quality of life
Opinion Survivors of massacre ask: 'why did they have to kill those children?'
World Leading the way in the fight for human rights
Opinion Creativity that comes from the heart and lives in the memory
In California University president resigns as abuse scandal widens
World USC president resigns over scandal involving gynecologist
In United States Heightened debate as EU privacy rules take effect
Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex crimes by NY police
Entertainment Architect Kulapat Yantrasast loves 'making good spaces'

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Nicaraguan demonstrators in Leon set up a barricade while resuming protests after peace talks between the government and opposition collapsed
In Nicaragua Protesters dig in as more killed
Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a surprise meeting in a bid to get US-North Korea talks back on track
Trump US president and Kim raise summit hopes after days of brinkmanship
Jho Low led a high-rolling lifestyle after allegedly stealing huge sums from 1MDB, reportedly spending vast sums in New York's hottest nightspots
In Malaysia Playboy financier in cross-hairs after poll upset
Moroccan minister of Moulay Hafid Elalamy, who heads one of his country's largest conglomerates, is one of several figures criticised for blurring the line between politics and business
Morocco Country boycott revives debate over business, politics links