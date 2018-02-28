Home > News > World >

Last article by journalist Ján Kuciak to published internationally


Ján Kuciak Last article by assassinated journalist to be published internationally

Newsroom with international team of journalists being set-up in Bratislava to continue work on investigations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ján Kuciak play Last article by assassinated journalist Ján Kuciak to published internationally (J.K.)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Today the last article on which assassinated Slovakian journalist Ján Kuciak had been working for aktuality.sk will be published in all news media of Ringier Axel Springer Media AG, as well as in media owned by Axel Springer SE and Ringier AG. The article, together with the editorial by Peter Bardy, Editor-in-Chief of aktuality.sk, will be made available for international publication as well.

Jan Kuciak and his fiancée were found dead in their home on Sunday February 25, 2018. He had been working since 2015 in the investigative team for aktuality.sk, which belongs to Ringier Axel Springer Slovakia.

Ján Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova play Jan Kuciak and his fiancée were found dead in their home on Sunday (Radovan Stoklasa/Reuters)

 

In his remembrance the following hashtag has been created: #allforjan

A digital book for condolences can be found under www.allforjan.com

For his last article, Ján Kuciak worked on allegations about fraudulent payments of EU funds in a tax scheme between Slovak and Italian nationals with alleged ties to the "Ndrangheta" organised crime group. He did this in cooperation with the Czech investigative journalism research center Investigace.cz, a project of Italian investigative journalists and the international consortium of investigative centers Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

By publishing the article in leading news media such as: Bild, Welt, Blick, Le Temps, Politico, Business Insider, Newsweek, Blic, Blikk, Fakt and Novy Cas, want to grant maximum exposure to the important work of Ján Kuciak and his investigative team colleagues.

A newsroom is being set-up in Bratislava, in which some of the most experienced investigative journalists from Ringier Axel Springer Media, Axel Springer SE and Ringier AG will continue working on Ján Kuciak’s investigations.  

Mark Dekan, CEO Ringer Axel Springer Media AG: “The publication of Jan’s last article will not bring him and his fiancée Martina back to life. This will also not explain to their families and friends what cannot be explained. But it pays respect to Ján Kuciak who risked his life to bring those facts to the surface. By doing so we want to send out a message that nobody will intimidate us as independent publishers. We are currently setting up an international investigative newsroom to continue Jan’s work. We will continue to defend freedom of speech, a free press, the rule of law and democracy.”

Peter Bardy, Editor-in-Chief aktuality.sk: “In case the crime was meant as an attempt to deter an independent publisher like Ringier Axel Springer Slovakia from uncovering any infringements, we have to say just one thing: We will never be intimidated!”

To receive the article by Ján Kuciak as well as the editorial by Peter Bardy, Editor-in-Chief of aktuality.sk in Slovak, English and German, please contact:

Peter Porubský

Senior PR Manager

Ringier Axel Springer Slovakia, a. s.

Mobile: +421 911 409 556

E-mail: peter.porubsky@ringieraxelspringer.sk

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Recommended Articles

Alexis Tsipras: Prime Minister replaces migration minister in Greek reshuffle Alexis Tsipras Prime Minister replaces migration minister in Greek reshuffle
In Austria: Government mulls pro-smoking bill despite protests In Austria Government mulls pro-smoking bill despite protests
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: President makes first visit to Mauritania in West Africa tour Recep Tayyip Erdogan President makes first visit to Mauritania in West Africa tour
In Syria: Eastern Ghouta, rescuers keep finding bodies In Syria Eastern Ghouta, rescuers keep finding bodies
Romania: Graft body investigates record cases despite 'attacks' Romania Graft body investigates record cases despite 'attacks'
Sergei Lavrov: US training Europeans to use nukes against Russia Sergei Lavrov US training Europeans to use nukes against Russia

Recommended Videos

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry Invites Two Ex-Girlfriends To His Wedding Royal Wedding Prince Harry Invites Two Ex-Girlfriends To His Wedding
Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked



Top Articles

1 Sridevi Kapoor Drowning caused Bollywood superstar's death: Dubai policebullet
2 Brexit EU's new treaty to reignite tensionsbullet
3 Ján Kuciak Last article by assassinated journalist to be published...bullet
4 In DR Congo 15 dead in fresh violencebullet
5 Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threatbullet
6 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away...bullet
7 Jordi Sanchez Separatists mull appointing jailed leader as...bullet
8 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
9 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after...bullet
10 In Egypt 10 killed as trains collide: health ministrybullet

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
6 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible...bullet

World

Staff, teachers and students greeted by police and well wishers return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 28, 2018
In Florida Students in emotional return to massacre high school
President of the Russian Olympic Committee, Alexander Zhukov (L), pictured before a meeting in Moscow on December 12, 2017 on deciding how to respond to IOC ban on Russia participating in the Winter Games
Alexander Zhukov IOC lifts doping ban on Russia - Moscow official
In November, Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" was sold to a Saudi prince for a record $450 million during an auction at Christie's in London
Thierry Ehrmann $1bn painting 'only matter of time' as art prices surge
Moscow says the operation was the result of a joint effort by Argentine and Russian law enforcement agencies
In Argentina Moscow battles growing scandal over embassy cocaine sting