Today the last article on which assassinated Slovakian journalist Ján Kuciak had been working for aktuality.sk will be published in all news media of Ringier Axel Springer Media AG, as well as in media owned by Axel Springer SE and Ringier AG. The article, together with the editorial by Peter Bardy, Editor-in-Chief of aktuality.sk, will be made available for international publication as well.

Jan Kuciak and his fiancée were found dead in their home on Sunday February 25, 2018. He had been working since 2015 in the investigative team for aktuality.sk, which belongs to Ringier Axel Springer Slovakia.

In his remembrance the following hashtag has been created: #allforjan

A digital book for condolences can be found under www.allforjan.com

For his last article, Ján Kuciak worked on allegations about fraudulent payments of EU funds in a tax scheme between Slovak and Italian nationals with alleged ties to the "Ndrangheta" organised crime group. He did this in cooperation with the Czech investigative journalism research center Investigace.cz, a project of Italian investigative journalists and the international consortium of investigative centers Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

By publishing the article in leading news media such as: Bild, Welt, Blick, Le Temps, Politico, Business Insider, Newsweek, Blic, Blikk, Fakt and Novy Cas, want to grant maximum exposure to the important work of Ján Kuciak and his investigative team colleagues.

A newsroom is being set-up in Bratislava, in which some of the most experienced investigative journalists from Ringier Axel Springer Media, Axel Springer SE and Ringier AG will continue working on Ján Kuciak’s investigations.

Mark Dekan, CEO Ringer Axel Springer Media AG: “The publication of Jan’s last article will not bring him and his fiancée Martina back to life. This will also not explain to their families and friends what cannot be explained. But it pays respect to Ján Kuciak who risked his life to bring those facts to the surface. By doing so we want to send out a message that nobody will intimidate us as independent publishers. We are currently setting up an international investigative newsroom to continue Jan’s work. We will continue to defend freedom of speech, a free press, the rule of law and democracy.”

Peter Bardy, Editor-in-Chief aktuality.sk: “In case the crime was meant as an attempt to deter an independent publisher like Ringier Axel Springer Slovakia from uncovering any infringements, we have to say just one thing: We will never be intimidated!”

To receive the article by Ján Kuciak as well as the editorial by Peter Bardy, Editor-in-Chief of aktuality.sk in Slovak, English and German, please contact:

