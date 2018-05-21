Home > News > World >

Lawyer Giuseppe Conte tipped to be Italy's new populist PM


Lawyer Giuseppe Conte tipped to be Italy's new populist PM

A largely unknown lawyer and law professor, far removed from the cut-throat world of Italian politics, Giuseppe Conte is the favourite to lead the country's nascent populist government.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leader of Italy's populist Five Star Movement Luigi Di Maio had named Giuseppe Conte, seen on the right, as one of his ministers in March, with the press speculating he will be named prime minister play

Leader of Italy's populist Five Star Movement Luigi Di Maio had named Giuseppe Conte, seen on the right, as one of his ministers in March, with the press speculating he will be named prime minister

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A largely unknown lawyer and law professor, far removed from the cut-throat world of Italian politics, Giuseppe Conte is the favourite to lead the country's nascent populist government.

Luigi Di Maio, head of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, and far-right league leader Matteo Salvini are to present their choice for prime minister in separate meetings with President Sergio Mattarella beginning at 1530 GMT.

Mattarella has to agree on a prime minister with the parties before they can seek approval for their new government in parliament.

The pair have remained tight-lipped over their pick, but ahead of Monday's crucial meeting, the Italian media have gambled on 54-year-old Conte.

Born in 1964 in the tiny village of Volturara Appula in the southern region of Puglia, Conte has had an impressive career in law and academia.

Di Maio had presented Conte as part of his team of ministers ahead of the March 4 general election, putting him charge of simplifying the country's infamous bureaucracy.

That was the general public's first and so far only encounter with Conte, who was subsequently invisible in the government talks that followed the inconclusive election, which later saw Five Star and the League striking a coalition government deal.

Conte's CV includes study and research positions at some of the world's most prestigious universities, including Cambridge University, the Sorbonne and New York University.

He runs a law studio in Rome, and currently teaches private law courses in Florence and at Luiss University in the capital.

He has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Italian Space Agency, a legal consultant to the Rome Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the supervisory board of a number of insurance companies in bankruptcy proceedings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In China: Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flag In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flag
Poland's freedom icon Walesa backs disabled protesters Poland's freedom icon Walesa backs disabled protesters
In France: Police arrest 3 after teens beat man to death In France Police arrest 3 after teens beat man to death
South China: Beijing denies 'militarisation' of Sea South China Beijing denies 'militarisation' of Sea
Henri van Breda: Verdict due in S.African family axe murder trial Henri van Breda Verdict due in S.African family axe murder trial
Eurosceptic Policy: What's next for Italy as populists take charge? Eurosceptic Policy What's next for Italy as populists take charge?

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jurybullet
2 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resortbullet
3 Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner 'waiting for UK visa': reportbullet
4 In Cuba Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havanabullet
5 Ebola DR Congo reports 3 new casesbullet
6 EuroVision "Isreali's Netta jacked my chicken dab style" -...bullet
7 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
8 North Korea Country demands Seoul return waitress 'defectors'bullet
9 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to...bullet
10 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars,...bullet

Related Articles

Trump US President urges China to clamp down on North Korea border
Pilato Star Zambian musician freed on bail ahead of trial
Eurosceptic Policy What's next for Italy as populists take charge?
Venezuela Timeline of Maduro's rocky presidency
In China Satellite heralds first mission to dark side of Moon
Arts Monet sister paintings reunited in US for first time

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Olympics News Samsung unveils special edition Galaxy Note 8 only...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels...bullet

World

A police officer arrests Zambian musician Chama Fumba, known as Pilato, during a march to the parliament building in Lusaka last September
Pilato Star Zambian musician freed on bail ahead of trial
People watch a screen showing images of (L-R) South Korea's president Moon Jae-in, US president Donald Trump, China's President Xi Jinping, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at a railway station in Seoul
Trump US President urges China to clamp down on North Korea border
After voting in the election, people are registered under the red canopies in the hopes they will receive prizes promised by President Nicolas Maduro
In Venezuela 'Red points' spark contention in vote
US President Donald Trump demandedg a Justice Department probe into alleged infiltration of his presidential campaign for political purposes
US President Trump 'demands' probe of alleged spying on his campaign