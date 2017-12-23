Home > News > World >

London Zoo Fire :  Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing


London Zoo Fire Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing

An aardvark died and four meerkats were missing Saturday following a fire at a cafe and shop inside London Zoo, while several staff were treated for smoke inhalation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
It took 72 firefighters more than three hours to bring the fire under control at a cafe and shop inside London Zoo play

It took 72 firefighters more than three hours to bring the fire under control at a cafe and shop inside London Zoo

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An aardvark died and four meerkats were missing Saturday following a fire at a cafe and shop inside London Zoo, while several staff were treated for smoke inhalation.

The blaze broke out in the Animal Adventure cafe shortly after 6:00 am (0600 GMT), and took 72 firefighters more than three hours to bring under control.

"Sadly our vets have confirmed the death of our nine-year-old aardvark, Misha," said the zoo, based in Regent's Park, not far from the popular Camden Market.

"There are also four meerkats unaccounted for at this stage, and we have limited access to site to confirm this.

London Zoo employees comfort a colleague after the fire which killed an aardvark while four meerkats are also missing play

London Zoo employees comfort a colleague after the fire which killed an aardvark while four meerkats are also missing

(AFP)

"All other animals in the vicinity are being monitored closely by our vets, but early signs suggest they have not been affected. We will continue to monitor them over the coming days.

"We are all naturally devastated by this, but are immensely grateful to the fire brigade, who reacted quickly to the situation to bring the fire under control."

Keepers living on site were swift to respond to the blaze, moving animals to safety, and the fire was brought under control at 9:16 am.

The London Ambulance Service said it had treated eight patients at the scene, six for smoke inhalation and two for minor injuries, and one of those treated had been taken to hospital.

A London Fire Brigade firefighter walks past an enclosure with a smashed glass panel and posters explaining details about meerkats and aadvarks after a fire that broke out at London Zoo in London on December 23, 2017 play

A London Fire Brigade firefighter walks past an enclosure with a smashed glass panel and posters explaining details about meerkats and aadvarks after a fire that broke out at London Zoo in London on December 23, 2017

(AFP)

The zoo closed for the day, saying it would re-open only when it was safe for animals, staff and visitors.

"It's too soon to speculate on the cause of the fire but we will be working very closely with fire investigators over the coming days and weeks to ascertain the cause," the zoo said.

The zoo opened in 1828 and is now a leading conservation organisation as well as a major tourist attraction.

London Fire Brigade officer Clive Robinson said that three-quarters of the cafe and shop, and half the roof, had been damaged by the fire, which also affected a nearby animal petting area.

London Fire Brigade firefighters walk past llamas near the site of a fire that broke out at a cafe and shop at London Zoo in London on December 23, 2017 play

London Fire Brigade firefighters walk past llamas near the site of a fire that broke out at a cafe and shop at London Zoo in London on December 23, 2017

(AFP)

"When they arrived our crews were faced with a very well developed fire," he said.

"They worked incredibly hard in arduous conditions to bring it under control as quickly as possible and to stop it from spreading to neighbouring animal enclosures.

"Crews will remain at the scene throughout the morning damping down any remaining pockets of fire."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Brazil: President's pardons ignite corruption row In Brazil President's pardons ignite corruption row
George Weah: Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote George Weah Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote
United States: Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed' United States Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'
In Zimbabwe: Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President In Zimbabwe Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President
In Angola: Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president In Angola Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president
Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron: Leaders of Germany and France call for 'peaceful settlement' in eastern Ukraine Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron Leaders of Germany and France call for 'peaceful settlement' in eastern Ukraine

Recommended Videos

Economies: Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing
Governments Owing: 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt
Power: Oldest African presidents Power Oldest African presidents



Top Articles

1 UN Nigeria, others vote 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalembullet
2 Pedro Pablo Kuczynski Peru president, accused of graft, survives...bullet
3 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM rejects Jerusalem vote at UN 'house of...bullet
4 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
5 Kim Jong-Un With North Korea missile reach global, focus falls...bullet
6 Evolution No single 'out of Africa' migration for humansbullet
7 In Greece Bomb explodes outside Greek court, no casualtiesbullet
8 Donald Trump US vetoes UN resolution rejecting President's...bullet
9 Angela Merkel Germany calls for 'dialogue and...bullet
10 In Sudan Russia to build nuclear power plantbullet

Related Articles

In London Fire at Zoo, one aardvark missing
In Beijing Hamleys opens its largest toy store amid Christmas debate
Grenfell Tower UK parliament at risk of that type disaster
Catalonia Catalan separatists keep majority in divided vote
Grenfell South Korea blaze evokes Tower fire: experts
In Britain At least 10,000 killed in 1989 Tiananmen crackdown: British cable
In Australia 19 hurt as car ploughs into crowd in Melbourne
Boris Johnson Britain's foreign minister makes first Russia visit in 5 years
Zimbabwe Country has 'insatiable desire' for Mugabe exit
Robert Mugabe Impeachment motion looms against embattled President

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet

World

London Fire Brigade firefighters control a fire that broke out at a cafe and shop at London Zoo in London on December 23, 2017
In London Fire at Zoo, one aardvark missing
An activist posing as a murder victim lies on the ground during a demonstration in Ciudad Juarez against the approval of a new internal security law that would formalize the military's role in domestic security
In Mexico 2017 was country's most violent year in two decades: officials
Head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov has been criticised for "revision" of the role of Soviet-era secret police
In Russia Scientists slam security chief for Stalin purge comments
Hemley's Beijing store is its largest in the world
In Beijing Hamleys opens its largest toy store amid Christmas debate