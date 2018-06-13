Pulse.com.gh logo
Love-struck couple crosses globe taking wedding pics


In Brazil Love-struck couple crosses globe taking wedding pics

Passersby cheered and cars honked as the couple in wedding clothes posed for pictures on the iconic Paulista Avenue of Brazil's bustling economic hub Sao Paulo.

After posing in full wedding garb around the world, Glaucia Sudan Antao and Ademir Avelino returned to their native city of Sao Paulo to do it all over

After posing in full wedding garb around the world, Glaucia Sudan Antao and Ademir Avelino returned to their native city of Sao Paulo to do it all over

(AFP)
Passersby cheered and cars honked as the couple in wedding clothes posed for pictures on the iconic Paulista Avenue of Brazil’s bustling economic hub Sao Paulo.

Husband and wife Ademir Avelino, 52, and Glaucia Sudan, 45, laughed and waved, enjoying the attention.

They're used to it.

The Brazilian husband and wife have the unusual hobby of traveling around the world pretending they've just got hitched again.

After posing in full wedding garb from Europe to the Middle East and Australia, they returned to do it all over in their native city just ahead of Brazil's version of Valentine's Day on Tuesday.

The obsession started after the couple didn't get any pictures at their actual wedding in Sao Paulo in 2014

The obsession started after the couple didn't get any pictures at their actual wedding in Sao Paulo in 2014

(AFP)

The obsession started after they didn't get any pictures at their actual wedding in Sao Paulo in 2014. They've made up for lost time.

"Now it's become a hobby: wherever we go, we put a day aside for a shoot," Sudan said.

The pair, both business consultants, post their adventures on Facebook and Instagram, under the title "Getting married there," or "Casando por ai" in Portuguese, to encourage others to do the same.

