Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

French President 'never meant to offend' Italy with migrant comments


Emmanuel Macron Macron 'never meant to offend' Italy with migrant comments

French President Emmanuel Macron did not mean to offend Italy with comments about the migrant crisis that have sparked a bitter diplomatic row, his office said Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Macron is scheduled to hold talks with Conte in Paris on Friday play

Macron is scheduled to hold talks with Conte in Paris on Friday

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Emmanuel Macron did not mean to offend Italy with comments about the migrant crisis that have sparked a bitter diplomatic row, his office said Thursday.

In a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday evening, "the president stressed that none of his comments were intended to offend Italy and the Italian people," Macron's office said in a statement.

Italy had on Wednesday insisted that Macron apologise for accusing its populist new government of "cynicism and irresponsibility" for refusing to take in 629 migrants onboard the Aquarius rescue ship.

A lunch meeting between the two leaders in Paris on Friday, which Rome had threatened to cancel over the row, will go ahead as planned, the statement added.

Macron and Conte "confirmed the commitment of France and Italy to organising rescues within the rules on the humanitarian protection of people in danger," the statement said in reference to migrants making the dangerous Mediterranean crossing from Libya.

"The president recalled that he has always defended the need for greater European solidarity with the Italian people," Macron's office said in comments that appeared designed to lower tensions between the two sides.

"Italy and France must deepen their bilateral and European cooperation to implement an effective migration policy with countries of origin and transit," the statement said.

It called for "better common European management of borders and a European solidarity mechanism for the handling of refugees".

Ahead of an EU summit at the end of June, both leaders agreed that "new initiatives" were needed to handle Europe's migrant crisis, the statement said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Alexei Navalny: Russian opposition leader Navalny freed ahead of World Cup Alexei Navalny Russian opposition leader Navalny freed ahead of World Cup
Eight killed by India lynch mobs in less than a week Eight killed by India lynch mobs in less than a week
In South Africa: Two stabbed to death in mosque, attacker killed In South Africa Two stabbed to death in mosque, attacker killed
In Greece: Political storm over proposed Macedonia deal In Greece Political storm over proposed Macedonia deal
Emmanuel Macron: French MPs adopt President's signature rail reform Emmanuel Macron French MPs adopt President's signature rail reform
Theresa May: British PM survives fresh Brexit vote but rebels up the pressure Theresa May British PM survives fresh Brexit vote but rebels up the pressure

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
2 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 World After AT&T-Time warner approval, focus shifts to comcast and...bullet
5 US-North Korea Summit We've heard this before: analysts on N....bullet
6 In DR Congo Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says courtbullet
7 Video Games Cloud play on the horizon in changing game worldbullet
8 Kim Jong Un Nuclear risk-taker Trump gambles all in talks...bullet
9 In Argentina Congress prepares for historic abortion votebullet
10 Italy France tensions spiral over rejected migrant shipbullet

Related Articles

In Chile Authorities raid sites linked to church sex abuse
Migrant Crisis Over 1 million move from Venezuela to Colombia in 16 months
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela releases prisoners accused of 'political violence'
In Argentina Congress prepares for historic abortion vote
In Spain Migrants find difficult situation
Theresa May British PM survives fresh Brexit vote but rebels up the pressure
In Russia Government says UN should consider sanctions relief for N. Korea
Italy France tensions spiral over rejected migrant ship
Maxim Huerta Spain's new culture minister quits after one week over tax fraud

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

Spain offered to take in the ship Aquarius' 629 rescued migrants, some shown in this handout photo, despite roadblocks from police and conservatives
In Spain Migrants find difficult situation
Authorities have determined that 442,462 Venezuelans who have crossed into Colombia have residence permits while 376,572 do not -- a total of 819,034 people
Migrant Crisis Over 1 million move from Venezuela to Colombia in 16 months
Students demonstrate against the sexual abuse scandal within the church in Chile as the Vatican's top abuse investigator Maltese archbishop Charles Scicluna (R) visits Catholic University in Santiago on June 13, 2018
In Chile Authorities raid sites linked to church sex abuse
43 prisoners behind bars for "political violence" were released as part of a program by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, pictured May 2018
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela releases prisoners accused of 'political violence'