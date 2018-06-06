Home > News > World >

Macron, Trudeau meet ahead of G7 summit rattled by trade row


Emmanuel Macron French president Trudeau meet ahead of G7 summit rattled by trade row

French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet in Ottawa on Wednesday to form a united front ahead of a G7 summit in Quebec, where Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies are sure to raise hackles.

  • Published:
French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss new US tariffs on steel and aluminum with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau play

French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss new US tariffs on steel and aluminum with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet in Ottawa on Wednesday to form a united front ahead of a G7 summit in Quebec, where Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies are sure to raise hackles.

The two progressive forty-something leaders are scheduled to hold formal talks and a private dinner on Wednesday, followed by a joint news conference early Thursday.

Their discussions are likely to focus on Trump's decision last week to impose punishing tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from Washington's closest allies, including Canada, the European Union and Japan.

In retaliation, all of them have either hit back with their own tariffs on US goods or threatened to do so, as well as challenging the US trade measure at the World Trade Organization.

Both Trudeau and Macron tried to persuade Trump not to impose the tariffs, to no avail.

Great disappointment

The EU and Canada were originally shielded from the aluminum and steel tariffs, but Trump put an end to that exemption last week.

Since then, Trudeau, Macron and other European leaders have toughened their tone, lamenting what they see as rising US protectionism.

Macron -- who had formed an unlikely bond with Trump -- declined to characterize his last conversation with the US leader, but unnamed White House insiders told US media it was "terrible."

Trudeau will host Macron before hosting the Group of Seven summit in Quebec later this week play

Trudeau will host Macron before hosting the Group of Seven summit in Quebec later this week

(AFP/File)

Still, the French leader pledged to have a "productive and frank discussion with President Trump at the G7."

"It does not detract from the friendship we have for each other and the friendship between our two countries," he said.

Trudeau, who has been cordial with Trump, said in March he had received assurances that Canada would be spared as they worked toward a revamp of a 1994 continental trade pact with the United States.

But that all changed with the announcement of the US levies, and Trudeau retaliated with Can$16.6 billion (US$12.9 billion) in tariffs on US goods.

The two sides are also deadlocked on the negotiations over the future of their North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico, with Ottawa refusing to grant US demands for a sunset clause.

Canada has also rejected "for now" a proposal floated by the White House for new separate US trade deals with Canada and Mexico.

The left-leaning Trudeau and Macron see each other as natural allies in a world increasingly shaped by right-wing nationalism. That bond -- called a "bromance" by some analysts -- should only grow deeper ahead of the G7 in Quebec.

'G6 + 1'

Flags fly over the Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu hotel, the location for the G7 summit in La Malbaie, Quebec play

Flags fly over the Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu hotel, the location for the G7 summit in La Malbaie, Quebec

(AFP/File)

The Group of Seven summit on Friday and Saturday in La Malbaie, a small town 140 kilometers (87 miles) from Quebec City, will bring together the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Trudeau hopes to put the focus on jobs, security concerns, cleaning up the world's oceans and empowering women. But officials concede the agenda is likely to be overtaken by trade disputes.

"I think it's fair to expect that any discussions on the global economy... in the current environment will quickly turn into a discussion about trade," a senior Canadian official told a briefing.

The other six members of the G7 are holding out hope they can find common ground with Trump, but are prepared to stand up to US protectionism.

"The challenge is to try to preserve a form of unity within the G7, but not hesitate to express firmly and strongly the interests of France and of Europe," Macron's office said.

It is not even clear if the leaders will agree on a final statement.

At the last G7 summit in Taormina, Trump refused to sign the final joint declaration, shortly after withdrawing the United States from the global Paris climate accord.

Last week's meeting of G7 finance ministers meeting in Whistler ended with six members scolding Washington over its tariffs in what French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire described as the rise of the "G6+1."

Trudeau's office told AFP that he and Macron hoped to "strengthen multilateralism and advance progressive trade," adding: "We cannot presume the final results of the G7, but we seek to reach consensus."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Jerusalem: Israeli bid to host Messi thrust politics to fore In Jerusalem Israeli bid to host Messi thrust politics to fore
In Bangladesh: UN rights chief slams drug war In Bangladesh UN rights chief slams drug war
In Spain: First astronaut named science minister: party source In Spain First astronaut named science minister: party source
Turkey: Country says Syria road map to 'rebuild mutual trust' with US Turkey Country says Syria road map to 'rebuild mutual trust' with US
In Huawei: Facebook deals with Chinese firm draw ire from US lawmakers In Huawei Facebook deals with Chinese firm draw ire from US lawmakers
Volodymyr Groysman: Ukraine PM seeks to sack anti-corruption finance minister Volodymyr Groysman Ukraine PM seeks to sack anti-corruption finance minister

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attemptbullet
3 In Central Africa DR Congo crisis stirs concernsbullet
4 Maximum Security Apple touts privacy features of new operating systemsbullet
5 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
6 Mobile Upgrade From beep to boom: Europe hears call of Chinese...bullet
7 Brendan Greaves 'Look Away': Songwriter sued over Chicago hitbullet
8 In Nicaragua 'Human tragedy' of violence claims 121 lives:...bullet
9 Water is life Ivory Coast city struggles with crippling...bullet
10 In Lahore Abducted British-Pakistani activist freed -...bullet

Related Articles

In France Ministry raided in probe into Macron's chief of staff
In Libya UN Security Council backs elections, without specifying date
Politics French President Macron on 'terrible' call with Trump: Don't worry how the sausage is made
In Central Africa DR Congo crisis stirs concerns
Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani Qatar says 'stronger' despite year-long Gulf dispute
In Singapore Could opposites attract at Trump-Kim summit?
In Italy Populists face vote of confidence in parliament
European Union EU to debate compromise plan to break asylum impasse
Netanyahu Israel PM warns Merkel of new refugee crisis sparked by Iran

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, pictured in April 2018, wants to host peace talks for South Sudan
Sudanese President Sudan's Bashir offers hosting talks between S.Sudan rivals
The use of improvised explosive devices against Kenyan police and military patrols in the Somalia border region is relatively common
In Kenya 5 police killed in roadside bombing
A file picture shows an Iraqi electoral commission official examining electronic counting machine print-outs in Najaf on May 13, 2018
In Iraq Parliament orders full election recount
A view of the skyline in Yekaterinburg, a World Cup city east of the Urals in southern Russia, on May 24, 2018
In Russia Doctors 'refused to help dying woman' outside hospital