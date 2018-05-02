Home > News > World >

Macron warns over China dominance in Indo-Pacific


Emmanuel Macron French President warns over China dominance in Indo-Pacific

No country can be allowed to dominate the Indo-Pacific, the leaders of France and Australia said Wednesday, as regional capitals fret over the rise of an increasingly assertive China.

  • Published:
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said no country could be allowed to dominate the Indo-Pacific play

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said no country could be allowed to dominate the Indo-Pacific

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

No country can be allowed to dominate the Indo-Pacific, the leaders of France and Australia said Wednesday, as regional capitals fret over the rise of an increasingly assertive China.

Macron said the two nations -- alongside fellow democracy India -- had a responsibility to protect the region from "hegemony" -- a veiled reference to Beijing's growing might.

"What's important is to preserve rules-based development in the region... and to preserve necessary balances in the region.

"It's important with this new context not to have any hegemony," he added through an interpreter.

France has a number of island territories in the Pacific Ocean.

Australia has become increasingly alarmed at China's push into the Pacific, which could potentially upset the strategic balance in the region.

Neighbour New Zealand has also voiced concerns about "strategic anxiety" -- diplomatic code for Beijing's influence among the region's island nations.

Reports last month -- which were denied -- said Beijing wanted to establish a permanent military base in Vanuatu.

Australia's Lowy Institute estimates China provided US$1.78 billion in aid, including concessional loans, to Pacific nations between 2006-16.

Turnbull, who called France "a Pacific power", said he welcomed the economic rise of China and its investment, adding that it was crucial all sides work together in the Indo-Pacific.

"A rule of law that says might is not right, that the big fish cannot eat the little fish and the little fish eat the shrimps, that is absolutely critical," he said.

"Now, that rule of law is what we seek to maintain in our region."

Macron, only the second serving French leader ever to visit Australia, has described ties between the two countries as historic, recalling how Australian soldiers helped defend France in World War I and II.

The two leaders signed a series of agreements, including a new symposium to bolster defence industry and business cooperation to build on a Aus$50 billion (US$37 billion) deal in late 2016 for France to supply Australia's new fleet of next-generation submarines.

There were also climate-based agreements on developing technologies to harness solar power and protect reefs.

Macron on Thursday heads to New Caledonia to rally support for the territory remaining part of France when residents go to a referendum in early November.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Hungary: Country rejects Euro-African declaration on migration Hungary Country rejects Euro-African declaration on migration
Emmanuel Macron: French President reiterates need to keep Iran nuclear deal Emmanuel Macron French President reiterates need to keep Iran nuclear deal
In Portugal: Building boom lifts Lisbon allure and property prices In Portugal Building boom lifts Lisbon allure and property prices
In Paris: 109 in custody after Paris May Day violence In Paris 109 in custody after Paris May Day violence
Wang Yi: China's foreign minister arrives in N. Korea Wang Yi China's foreign minister arrives in N. Korea
In Asia: Myanmar judge says policeman's 'entrapment' testimony stands In Asia Myanmar judge says policeman's 'entrapment' testimony stands

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
2 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
3 In Venezuela Five years of severance pay now buys a coffeebullet
4 Boko Haram Dozens killed in North East Nigeria suicide blastsbullet
5 Sex Abuse Rundown of sexual assault within the Catholic churchbullet
6 World Health Organization 9 out of 10 people breathing...bullet
7 Diplomacy China to fund $31M headquarters for ECOWASbullet
8 Pope Francis Pontiff's aide Pell could face two trials...bullet
9 Pope Francis Canada presses pontiff over apology to...bullet
10 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by...bullet

Related Articles

Politics 'This week is our week:' Israel made its Iran heist public to challenge Trump's talks with European leaders
Politics Inside the White House's sprawling secret grounds, which include a hidden garden
Tech Far-right protesters and leftists around the world hit the streets for May Day — take a look at the dramatic protests
In Francis McDonald's torched, hundreds arrested in May Day protests in Paris
Politics Trump will delay the start of possible trade war with some of the US's closest allies
Politics Trump is staring down a deadline that could spark a trade war — and no one's sure what is going to happen
Politics Photos show the tree Macron and Trump planted at the White House is no longer on the South Lawn — but there's a good reason why
Politics French first lady Brigitte Macron said Melania Trump is really fun, but worries she can't go outside
Finance MERKEL WARNS: The EU will 'defend its interests' if Trump pushes tariffs
In US Nigerian president's visit to focus on security, economy

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
5 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
6 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet
7 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet
8 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
9 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet

World

Protesters say they will stay on the streets until opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan is elected prime minister
In Armenia Tens of thousands protesters shut down capital
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas gestures as he chairs a Palestinian National Council meeting in Ramallah on April 30, 2018
Mahmud Abbas US, Israel condemn Palestinian president over 'anti-Semitic' comments
The Solaris luxury seaside building where jailed former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva allegedly owns a triplex apartment that he received as a bribe, a charge he denies
In Brazil New corruption charges filed against Ex-President Lula
Prime Minister Emmanuel Issoze Ngondet "submitted the resignation letter of his government following the decision of the constitutional court to put an end to the powers of the current legislature, resulting in the resignation of the current government," a statement said
In Gabon Government steps down after election delays