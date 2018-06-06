Home > News > World >

Malaysia draws China link to huge financial scandal


In Malaysia Government draws China link to huge financial scandal

Malaysia's ousted leader has denied wrongdoing over a $2.4 billion China-backed pipeline deal after the new government said the project was "highly suspicious" and linked it to a massive financial scandal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak insisted in a statement late Tuesday there was no wrongdoing in the pipeline project, saying he and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding for the deal in Beijing in 2017 play

Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak insisted in a statement late Tuesday there was no wrongdoing in the pipeline project, saying he and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding for the deal in Beijing in 2017

(pool/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Malaysia's ousted leader has denied wrongdoing over a $2.4 billion China-backed pipeline deal after the new government said the project was "highly suspicious" and linked it to a massive financial scandal.

A company owned by Malaysia's finance ministry signed the 9.4-billion ringgit deal in 2016 for a Chinese state-owned company to build a gas pipeline and an oil pipeline.

Najib Razak -- toppled in elections last month -- was prime minister at the time, and battling allegations billions of dollars were looted from sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

The pipeline deal was one of a series of big-ticket, Beijing-backed projects signed during Najib's leadership, fuelling suspicions China was helping the scandal-mired leader pay off debts racked up by the stricken fund.

Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said Tuesday that 8.25 billion ringgit had already been drawn down by the Chinese company building the pipelines.

This amounted to almost 88 percent of the project value -- yet only 13 percent of the work had been completed, he said in a statement.

Lim said he had instructed officials to file a report about the "highly suspicious transactions" with anti-corruption authorities and noted that the company behind the deal had links to a scandal-mired, former subsidiary of 1MDB.

"We have documents to prove... it's all part of the 1MDB scam," the minister was cited as saying in The Star newspaper.

State-owned Export-Import Bank of China provided 85 percent of the funding for the project with the rest required to be raised by issuing sukuk, or Islamic bonds, Lim said.

Najib insisted in a statement late Tuesday there was no wrongdoing in the project, saying he and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding for the deal in Beijing in 2017.

The toppled leader, who has been questioned twice by graft investigators since losing power, said he was "confident" that all necessary "procedures and laws have been complied with" in the deal.

He said "great care" should be taken "when making such serious politically-motivated public allegations involving foreign state-owned companies as it may have a negative effect on foreign relations and international trade".

Public disgust over allegations of corruption linked to Najib and his cronies was a major factor in his surprise election loss last month to an alliance headed by Mahathir Mohamad.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Lotte World Tower: 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attempt Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attempt
Selahattin Demirtas: 'You are my voice': Kurdish leader campaigns from Turkish jail Selahattin Demirtas 'You are my voice': Kurdish leader campaigns from Turkish jail
Lottery: Bonne chance! Frenchman bags second million-euro win Lottery Bonne chance! Frenchman bags second million-euro win
In Lahore: Abducted British-Pakistani activist freed - family In Lahore Abducted British-Pakistani activist freed - family
Trump: US defends Berlin ambassador's right to comment Trump US defends Berlin ambassador's right to comment
Blockchain: Health sector gives glowing prognosis Blockchain Health sector gives glowing prognosis

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In New Zealand Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours listbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Maximum Security Apple touts privacy features of new operating systemsbullet
4 Accidental Dicsharge FBI Agent's gun discharges during dance floor...bullet
5 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
6 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
7 In Hong Kong Crowds gather for Tiananmen vigilbullet
8 In Poland US Army launches war games on NATO's eastern flankbullet
9 Howard Schultz Starbucks chief retiring, may run for...bullet
10 Trump US defends Berlin ambassador's right to commentbullet

Related Articles

Anwar Ibrahim Malaysia's politician says Najib likely headed to jail
Mahathir Mohamad New leader to stay up to two years as Malaysia leader, no deal for Najib
Cash is king The fall of Malaysia's disgraced first couple
In Malaysia Jailed Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim says poll win offers hope
South China Beijing denies 'militarisation' of Sea
In India Death of soldier renews fears over rare virus
Najib Razak Lurid tale of bribery and murder looms anew for Malaysia's PM
Najib Razak Malaysia ex-PM denies graft charges in visit to home region
Pentagon US pulls China's invite to Pacific naval exercises
In Malaysia Playboy financier in cross-hairs after poll upset

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
5 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

Pro-abortion protestors in Northern Ireland held a demonstration, just days after the Republic of Ireland's historic vote to overturn its abortion ban
Abortion UK court set to rule on Northern Ireland law
Kenji Fujimori, pictured, and two other lawmakers are accused of buying votes to help disgraced former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski survive an impeachment vote in December
In Peru Congress to decide on Fujimori son's political fate
Rescuers search for victims of the Fuego Volcano in the ash-covered village of San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala, on June 5, 2018
In Guatemala Death toll rises to 73 after strong explosion
A demonstrator fires a homemade mortar against riot police during protests in Masaya near Managua on June 2, 2018
Daniel Ortega Rights group says 121 dead in weeks of Nicaragua protests