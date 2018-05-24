Home > News > World >

Malaysian ex-PM quizzed for second time over graft claims


Najib Razak Malaysian ex-PM quizzed for second time over graft claims

Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak arrived at the anti-graft agency Thursday to be questioned for a second time this week over a multi-billion-dollar corruption scandal following his shock election loss.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak has sought to mount a fightback in recent days, insisting he has not stolen public and attacking the new government play

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak has sought to mount a fightback in recent days, insisting he has not stolen public and attacking the new government

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak arrived at the anti-graft agency Thursday to be questioned for a second time this week over a multi-billion-dollar corruption scandal following his shock election loss.

Najib's coalition suffered a defeat at the May 9 poll which ended their six-decade hold on power, beaten by a reformist alliance led by Mahathir Mohamad.

Mahathir, who first served as premier from 1981-2003 and came out of retirement aged 92 to take on Najib, campaigned on claims that the former leader and his cronies looted sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

Billions of dollars were allegedly stolen from the fund in a sophisticated fraud, and used to buy everything from artworks to high-end real estate.

Since Najib's ouster, police have seized cash reportedly amounting to at least $25 million, plus jewels and handbags in raids on properties linked to him and his unpopular wife.

The US Department of Justice alleges that at least $4.5 billion was looted from the 1MDB fund, and is seeking to seize assets worth $1.7 billion in the US which it says were bought with stolen money play

The US Department of Justice alleges that at least $4.5 billion was looted from the 1MDB fund, and is seeking to seize assets worth $1.7 billion in the US which it says were bought with stolen money

(AFP/File)

Najib pushed through a huge media scrum at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in the administrative capital of Putrajaya as he arrived to be quizzed about 1MDB money allegedly ending up in his personal bank accounts.

He smiled and waved at journalists as he went into the building. He had already been questioned at the agency for over four hours on Tuesday.

Najib is being probed by the anti-corruption body over SRC International, an energy company that was originally a subsidiary of 1MDB.

Massive fraud

According to an investigation by the Wall Street Journal, 42 million ringgit ($10.6 million) originating from SRC was transferred to Najib's personal bank accounts, just one small part of the graft scandal.

Hundreds of millions of dollars from 1MDB allegedly ended up in Najib's accounts but the ex-leader and the investment vehicle have denied any wrongdoing.

The US Department of Justice alleges that at least $4.5 billion was looted from the fund, and is seeking to seize assets worth $1.7 billion in the US which it says were bought with stolen money.

Mahathir has vowed to fully investigate the scandal.

After holding meetings with key figures from 1MDB Wednesday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the fund was insolvent and its chief was "utterly dishonest".

Najib has sought to mount a fightback in recent days, insisting he has not stolen public money and attacking the new government.

In a Facebook post late Wednesday, he accused the new prime minister and finance minister of causing the stock market to fall by saying that the country's national debt was huge.

"While you may want to slander and put all the blame on me to give a perception of a dire financial position... you must remember that the country and our people comes first," he wrote.

"Words spoken while in such positions of power result in actual losses to the country and the people."

Xavier Justo, a former executive from a company allegedly involved in corrupt deals with 1MDB, was seen arriving at the anti-graft agency Thursday before Najib.

The Swiss national is believed to have leaked documents related to the scandal to the media. He was jailed in Thailand for attempting to blackmail his former employer but was released in 2016.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Italy: Two dead, more injured after train hits truck In Italy Two dead, more injured after train hits truck
Trade War: China denies setting target to cut US trade surplus Trade War China denies setting target to cut US trade surplus
Nut rage: Korean Air heiress questioned for illegal maids Nut rage Korean Air heiress questioned for illegal maids
Guantanamo Geriatrics: Detainee population quietly ages Guantanamo Geriatrics Detainee population quietly ages
Giuseppe Conte: New Italian PM nominee begins work on forming cabinet Giuseppe Conte New Italian PM nominee begins work on forming cabinet
Vietnam: Close quarters: Downtown dwellers cling to tiny plots Vietnam Close quarters: Downtown dwellers cling to tiny plots

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of his teethbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pactbullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprievebullet
6 In Ghana Police open corruption probe into football chiefbullet
7 In DR Congo Ebola outbreak on 'epidemiological knife edge': WHObullet
8 North Korea Country preps nuclear site demolition despite...bullet
9 In Morocco Women surfers ride out waves and harassmentbullet
10 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying...bullet

Related Articles

Former Malaysian Leader Najib quizzed over scandal, graft fighter reveals threats
Najib Razak Malaysia ex-PM denies graft charges in visit to home region
Najib Razak Lurid tale of bribery and murder looms anew for Malaysia's PM
Cash is king The fall of Malaysia's disgraced first couple
Anwar Ibrahim Malaysia's politician says Najib likely headed to jail
In Malaysia Jailed Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim says poll win offers hope
Mahathir Mohamad New leader to stay up to two years as Malaysia leader, no deal for Najib
In Malaysia Scandal-mired Najib hit with travel ban after poll loss
Najib Razak Malaysia's scandal-mired on the ropes after shock loss
Malaysian Ex-leader Malaysia's Mahathir expects to be sworn in shortly

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet

World

Deutsche's announcement comes as the banking giant works to turn the corner on years of losses
In Germany Deutsche Bank to slash over 7,000 jobs in major shake-up
Firefighters and rescue personnel at the the site of the crash
In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truck
Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) spokesman Aitor Esteban (L) congratulates Mariano Rajoy after being re-elected during the parliamentary investiture vote for Spanish prime minister at the Spanish Congress
Mariano Rajoy Spain PM gets support from Basque party to pass 2018 budget
Analysts had predicted a high abstention rate given the apathy and discontent in a large section of the population
Nicolas Maduro Weary Venezuelans reject 'President's circus'