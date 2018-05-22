Home > News > World >

Malaysia's Najib quizzed over scandal, graft fighter reveals threats


Former Malaysian Leader Najib quizzed over scandal, graft fighter reveals threats

Najib Razak was questioned by anti-corruption authorities Tuesday after his shock election loss, as the top graft fighter revealed he faced threats and a bullet in the post when the old regime suppressed a probe into a massive financial scandal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak had to navigate a media scrum when he arrived at the anti-graft agency for questioning over a massive financial scandal play

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak had to navigate a media scrum when he arrived at the anti-graft agency for questioning over a massive financial scandal

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Najib Razak was questioned by anti-corruption authorities Tuesday after his shock election loss, as the top graft fighter revealed he faced threats and a bullet in the post when the old regime suppressed a probe into a massive financial scandal.

Najib's coalition suffered a defeat at the May 9 poll, beaten by a reformist alliance led by Mahathir Mohamad, which broke their six-decade stranglehold on power.

Mahathir, who first served as premier from 1981-2003 and came out of retirement aged 92 to take on Najib, campaigned on claims that the former leader and his cronies looted sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

Billions of dollars were allegedly stolen from the fund in a sophisticated fraud, and used to buy everything from artworks to high-end real estate.

Najib and his reviled, luxury-loving wife Rosmah Mansor have had a swift fall from grace. They have been barred from leaving the country, and police have seized handbags, jewels and cash during raids on properties linked to the couple.

Public disgust at the corruption allegations swirling around them at a time middle-class Malaysians were suffering due to rising living costs and stagnant salaries was seen as a major factor in Najib's defeat.

The ousted leader pushed through a huge media scrum as he arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in the administrative capital of Putrajaya to be quizzed about 1MDB money allegedly ending up in his personal bank accounts.

He left after about five hours looking exhausted, and told waiting reporters that officials had "acted professionally" as they took his statement. The questioning is due to continue Thursday.

Wide-ranging probe

The toppled regime went to great lengths to put a halt to scrutiny of the problems surrounding 1MDB, closing down domestic probes, sacking critics from government, jailing those who spoke out, and muzzl ing the media.

New MACC chief Shukri Abdull, a long-time senior figure in the agency who retired but has been brought back by Mahathir, shed tears at a press conference as he told how he came under "tremendous pressure" during an earlier probe into a 1MDB subsidiary.

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak had to navigate a media scrum when he arrived at the anti-graft agency for questioning over a massive financial scandal play

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak had to navigate a media scrum when he arrived at the anti-graft agency for questioning over a massive financial scandal

(AFP)

He recounted how witnesses were intimidated, authorities tried to push him into early retirement, and that he even received a bullet in the post.

Shukri said the harassment reached a "very frightening" level and at one point he briefly fled to the United States as he feared arrest.

"Our witnesses were abducted. Some of them were questioned by others as to what they revealed to us," he said.

"I received a bullet at my home," he added. "I did not even tell my wife and my family, I did not lodge a police report."

As pressure mounted, Shukri decided to retire in 2016.

Suspicious transfers

Najib was summoned by the anti-corruption body to give a statement over SRC International, an energy company that was originally a subsidiary of 1MDB.

According to an investigation by the Wall Street Journal, 42 million ringgit ($10.6 million) originating from SRC was transferred to Najib's personal bank accounts.

It is just one small part in the graft scandal, which is being investigated in several countries.

Hundreds of millions of dollars from 1MDB allegedly ended up in Najib's accounts but the ex-leader and the investment vehicle have denied any wrongdoing.

Mahathir has vowed to fully investigate the financial scandal and on Monday the new government set up a task force headed by high-ranking current and former officials to probe the controversy.

Following the fall of the corruption-riddled regime, which had led Malaysia since independence from Britain in 1957, figures linked to the 1MDB scandal have been making appearances.

Mahathir met at the weekend with Xavier Justo, a former executive with PetroSaudi, a company that was allegedly involved in corrupt deals with 1MDB.

The Swiss national is believed to have leaked documents related to the scandal to the media. He was jailed in Thailand for attempting to blackmail his former employer but was released in 2016.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula
Philip Wilson: Australian archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse Philip Wilson Australian archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse
Marawi: 'Crazy hope' for missing kin in Philippines' Marawi 'Crazy hope' for missing kin in Philippines'
In India: Five dead, dozens quarantined as virus fears spread In India Five dead, dozens quarantined as virus fears spread
Tashi Wangchuk: China jails Tibetan-language advocate for 5 years Tashi Wangchuk China jails Tibetan-language advocate for 5 years
Punggye-ri: Foreign media head to N. Korea to witness nuclear site destruction Punggye-ri Foreign media head to N. Korea to witness nuclear site destruction

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jurybullet
2 Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner 'waiting for UK visa': reportbullet
3 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resortbullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on...bullet
6 EuroVision "Isreali's Netta jacked my chicken dab style" -...bullet
7 North Korea Country demands Seoul return waitress 'defectors'bullet
8 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new...bullet
9 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
10 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet

Related Articles

In Syria Kurd traders suffer from twin tax systems
In Australia Archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse
Eurosceptic Policy What's next for Italy as populists take charge?
Henri van Breda Verdict due in S.African family axe murder trial
EuroVision "Isreali's Netta jacked my chicken dab style" - Swiss artist Naz B Claims
Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner 'waiting for UK visa': report

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Olympics News Samsung unveils special edition Galaxy Note 8 only...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels...bullet

World

Reclamation by China on Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands in 2015
Beijing South China Sea bombers fly in the face of protests
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup football tournament final draw at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow
Vladimir Putin Watchdog urges Russia world cup opening boycott over Syria
The Punggye-ri site pictured in April 2017
Punggye-ri Foreign media head to N. Korea to see nuclear site destruction
Tarik Jadaoun (top R), known by his nom de guerre Abu Hamza al-Beljiki, sits inside a cell at a court in Baghdad on May 10, 2018
In Iraq Court sentences Belgian jihadist to death for IS membership