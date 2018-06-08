Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Maldives sets presidential vote with opposition in jail or exile


Maldives Country sets presidential vote with opposition in jail or exile

The Maldives has set the date for its next presidential election with incumbent Abdulla Yameen in a commanding position -- and his two main rivals either in jail or exiled abroad.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Abdulla Yameen has moved against potential rivals since winning a controversial runoff vote against his predecessor Mohamed Nasheed in 2013, launching a crackdown on dissent that has put two of the country's former leaders behind bars play

President Abdulla Yameen has moved against potential rivals since winning a controversial runoff vote against his predecessor Mohamed Nasheed in 2013, launching a crackdown on dissent that has put two of the country's former leaders behind bars

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Maldives has set the date for its next presidential election with incumbent Abdulla Yameen in a commanding position -- and his two main rivals either in jail or exiled abroad.

Voters in the Indian Ocean archipelago will go to the polls on September 23, officials said late Thursday, with election authorities to accept candidate nominations next month.

But Yameen has moved against potential rivals since winning a controversial runoff vote against then-president Mohamed Nasheed in 2013, launching a crackdown on dissent that has seen two of the country's former leaders put behind bars.

Nasheed was convicted on a terrorism charge in 2015 and handed a 13-year jail sentence. He was allowed to go to London in 2016 for medical treatment and has remained there in exile since.

Meanwhile Yameen's half brother Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, a former strongman who ruled the country for 30 years until 2008, is in prison facing terrorism charges for his alleged role in a February Supreme Court ruling that could have led to Yameen's impeachment.

The court had also paved the way for Nasheed's return to the Maldives after ruling to quash criminal convictions against high profile opposition politicians. But its powers were curtailed after Yameen declared a state of emergency in February and arrested two of the court's judges.

Nasheed plans to contest the presidency with the endorsement of his Maldivian Democratic Party, but election laws prevent anyone with a criminal conviction from contesting.

However, the MDP said Nasheed will submit his nomination papers to challenge Yameen, who has ignored UN Human Rights Committee calls to quash Nasheed's conviction.

Colombo-based MDP official Omar Razak said Nasheed will campaign through social media as he cannot return home.

"The authorities have said he cannot contest because of the conviction, but we will go ahead and submit the nominations on his behalf in July," Razak told AFP.

In 2013, the Supreme Court annulled the results of the first round of voting when Nasheed was leading and twice postponed votes, giving Yameen more time to organise an electoral pact and narrowly win the run-off.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Germany: Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outrage In Germany Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outrage
In Malaysia: Government seeks arrest of financier over 1MDB scandal In Malaysia Government seeks arrest of financier over 1MDB scandal
In Helsinki: Top US, Russian military brass to meet In Helsinki Top US, Russian military brass to meet
In Guatemala: Volcano toll reaches 109: officials In Guatemala Volcano toll reaches 109: officials
Xi Jinping: Chinese president, Putin meet as US tensions brings them closer Xi Jinping Chinese president, Putin meet as US tensions brings them closer
Boris Johnson: UK's secretary warns of Brexit 'meltdown' in secret tape Boris Johnson UK's secretary warns of Brexit 'meltdown' in secret tape

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
3 Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attemptbullet
4 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
5 In Guatemala 200 missing as volcano threatens new eruptionsbullet
6 David Davis United Kingdom warns EU's 'dogmatic' approach...bullet
7 In South Africa DIY diamond miners emerge from the shadowsbullet
8 Pierre Nkurunziza Burundi president surprises with vow to...bullet
9 Mobile Upgrade From beep to boom: Europe hears call of...bullet
10 Bosnia EU gives funds to cope with migrant influxbullet

Related Articles

Opinion Houses with the ultimate water view
Finance 7 times a flight upgrade might be worth your money
United Nations With deadline looming, climate talks fall short
Politics Western countries reportedly want to use cash and soft power to fend off Chinese influence in the Pacific
Finance The 20 best honeymoon destinations in the world, according to newlyweds and travel experts

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
6 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet

World

Syrian rescuers recover a body in Zardana, in the mostly rebel-held northern Syrian Idlib province, following air strikes in the area late on June 7, 2018
In Syria Suspected Russian strikes kill 38 civilians in northwest
A UN panel of experts last year singled out Glocom in a report alleging that North Korea was routinely circumventing trade bans and banking restrictions
In North Korea Outed by UN, country front company hides in plain sight
The Camp Speicher massacre was one of ISIS' worst atrocities
In France Iraqi refugee held on suspicion of IS 'war crimes'
Of 17 ministers in Spain's new government under PM Pedro Sanchez, 11 are women
Pedro Sanchez Spain's new government emerges from strong feminist movement