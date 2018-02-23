Home > News > World >

Maldives warns India against interfering as ties fray


Maldives Country warns India against interfering as ties fray

The Maldives has warned India against interfering in its political crisis, deepening a rift with the country once seen as its closest ally.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
New Delhi said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule in the Maldives play

New Delhi said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule in the Maldives

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Maldives has warned India against interfering in its political crisis, deepening a rift with the country once seen as its closest ally.

New Delhi has expressed concern about the situation in the honeymoon islands, whose president has sacked top judges, jailed political dissidents and imposed a state of emergency in recent weeks.

On Wednesday it said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule, earning an official rebuke from the Maldives foreign ministry.

"There is no doubt that the Maldives is experiencing one of the most difficult periods in the history of the nation," the islands' ministry said in a statement late Thursday.

"It is therefore important that friends and partners in the international community, including India, refrain from any actions that could hinder resolving the situation facing the country."

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen has jailed almost all his political opponents since coming to power in late 2013 and the resulting fall-out has dented the nation's image as a popular holiday destination.

The UN human rights chief has described the imposition of a state of emergency following a power struggle with the Supreme Court as "an all-out assault on democracy".

Exiled opposition leader Mohamed Nasheed has urged India to intervene militarily in the crisis -- a request the government has not publicly addressed.

The Yameen regime has leaned heavily on India's regional rival China for political and financial support to build infrastructure in the nation of 1,190 tiny coral islands.

Despite criticism from the international community, legislators from Yameen's party on Tuesday controversially approved a 30-day extension of emergency rule.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Romeo Brawner: Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military Romeo Brawner Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military
Donald Trump: US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions Donald Trump US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions
In Marseille: Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris In Marseille Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris
In Colombia: Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign In Colombia Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign
Volkswagen: Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017 Volkswagen Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017
Dalibor Jaukovic: Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness' Dalibor Jaukovic Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness'

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away age 99bullet
2 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
3 Meghan Markle 'Racist' white powder letter sent to American actressbullet
4 In Saudi Arabia Government to spend billions on Western-style...bullet
5 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus...bullet
6 In India Surgeons remove 'heaviest recorded' brain tumourbullet
7 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday...bullet
8 Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threatbullet
9 Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan opposition says won't contest...bullet
10 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Disaster diplomacy governs who gets help after catastrophic events around the world
In Maldives Pro-opposition broadcaster shuts over threats
Antonio Guterres UN Security Council told Maldives crisis may get worse
Gambia Country rejoins Commonwealth under new president
In Maldives Top judge threatened with death
In Maldives Top court reverses ruling after judges' arrest
Mohamed Nasheed As Maldives crisis worsens, exiled opposition leader returns to main stage
Politics Maldives' Supreme Court handed a victory to the nation's embattled president after he orchestrated the arrests of 2 justices
Politics Trouble in paradise: What's happening in the Maldives?
Politics Maldives declares state of emergency, arrests 2 Supreme court judges and former president

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

The cheerleaders are surrounded by North Korean security agents, who sternly break off any attempts at engagement by the media or the public
Winter Olympics Warm smiles, cold comfort from N. Korea's 'army of beauties'
A satellite image taken by DigitalGlobe on February 19, 2018 and released by Human Rights Watch on February 23, 2018 allegedly shows ongoing demolition of Rohingya villages in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State
In Myanmar Authorities bulldozed scores of Rohingya villages since November: HRW
US President Donald Trump pushed his proposal to arm teachers during a speech to a conservative conference
Donald Trump President suggests armed deputy at Florida school was a 'coward'
Wayne Lotter -- seen here at a Walk for Elephants event in Dar es Salaam in January 2017 -- was a major figure in the fight against ivory trafficking
In Tanzania Eight charged with conservationist's murder