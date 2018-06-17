Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Manager of China aircraft carrier builder under graft probe


In China Manager aircraft carrier builder under graft probe

China has launched a corruption investigation into the general manager of the state-owned firm responsible for building aircraft carriers, a potential complication in ambitious plans to modernise its navy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
China's first domestically manufactured aircraft carrier during its sea trials play

China's first domestically manufactured aircraft carrier during its sea trials

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

China has launched a corruption investigation into the general manager of the state-owned firm responsible for building aircraft carriers, a potential complication in ambitious plans to modernise its navy.

Sun Bo is being probed for "suspicion of serious breach of the party discipline and the law", Communist Party watchdog the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a brief online statement late Saturday.

Sun, 57, is second-in-command of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation.

The country's first domestically built aircraft carrier started sea trials last month.

The carrier, known only as "Type 001A", is expected to be commissioned by 2020, giving China a second aircraft carrier as it asserts its extensive claims in the South China Sea and seeks to deter any independence movements in Taiwan.

It is unclear whether the investigation into Sun will have an impact on the new carrier's status.

China's first carrier, the Liaoning, is a secondhand Soviet ship built nearly 30 years ago and commissioned in 2012.

President Xi Jinping has pursued a highly-publicised anti-corruption drive since taking office in 2012, vowing to go after both senior "tigers" and low-level "flies".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In DR Congo: Mining industry hobbled by poor infrastructure, tax hike In DR Congo Mining industry hobbled by poor infrastructure, tax hike
In Australia: Man faces terror charges after Bangladesh trip plan In Australia Man faces terror charges after Bangladesh trip plan
In South Africa: Black majority battles apartheid urban planning In South Africa Black majority battles apartheid urban planning
In Colombia: Anti-FARC hardliner Duque closes in on presidency In Colombia Anti-FARC hardliner Duque closes in on presidency
In Geneva: Last of the Jayer wine to go on sale In Geneva Last of the Jayer wine to go on sale
In Colombia: Ex-guerrilla Petro carrying left's hopes in election In Colombia Ex-guerrilla Petro carrying left's hopes in election

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Russia British gay rights activist arrested before World Cupbullet
2 In Yemen Forces advance on key port city, sparking fears for aidbullet
3 In Saudi Arabia Saudis to hold players 'accountable' for World Cup...bullet
4 Fernando Grande-Marlaska Spain wants to remove barbed wire from...bullet
5 In Syria Graffiti boys who lit war brace for regime attackbullet
6 Italy Country bans more migrant rescue boatsbullet
7 Cameroon Country blasts Amnesty for 'crude lies' on...bullet
8 Maha Vajiralongkorn Thai king granted full ownership of...bullet
9 In Glasgow Blaze guts one of world's top art schools - againbullet
10 Colombia ELN rebels end fifth round of talks without...bullet

Related Articles

Invest In North Korea Money pit or golden opportunity?
North Korea Country hopes for sporting change in wake of summit
Beijing When it comes to North Korea, no one puts China's capital in a corner
Japan Country urges N. Korea to jointly break mutual distrust
World An oil giant is taking big steps. Saudi Arabia can't afford for it to slip
World Trump's promises to Kim Jong Un leave U.S. and allies scrambling
In US Farmers stressed, angry at trade wars

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet

World

Cambodia's Prince Ranariddh has been injured in a road accident
Norodom Ranariddh Cambodian prince injured, wife killed in head-on road crash
Chinese officials have moved quickly to remind both the US and North Korea that Beijing was indispensable in negotiations with Pyongyang
Beijing When it comes to North Korea, no one puts China's capital in a corner
Protests in Athens 2018 against the agreement reached to resolve a 27-year name row with Macedonia but Greece's leftist-led government survived a no-confidence vote and the accord is due to be signed Sunday in in Psarades on their border
In Europe Scepticism as Greece, Macedonia prepare to ink name accord
The 600-mile bike journey in memory of the Kindertransport will run from Berlin to Liverpool Street Station in London, where a memorial remembers the children saved by the rescue scheme
Nazi Germany On a bike, ex-child refugee retraces escape