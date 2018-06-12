Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Mattis says Tariffs not denting military relations with allies


Jim Mattis Tariffs not denting military relations with US allies - US Defense Secretary

Ongoing tensions between America and its closest allies over tariffs and other issues have not soured military-to-military relationships, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis at last week's NATO summit in Brussels play

US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis at last week's NATO summit in Brussels

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ongoing tensions between America and its closest allies over tariffs and other issues have not soured military-to-military relationships, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Monday.

President Donald Trump has recently blasted several nations, including Canada, over what he has called unfair tariffs on US goods.

Trump refused to sign a joint statement over the weekend endorsing global trade rules, and accused Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of dishonesty.

But Mattis said defense ministers from NATO and elsewhere are quietly continuing to work together amid the tensions.

"I know at times it all just seems to just churn here, but in fact, steady as we go," Mattis said.

"We are maintaining ... (an effort) to build stronger alliances and partnerships and broaden them."

He added that tariffs had not come up at all last week while he was in Brussels at a NATO summit.

"The fundamental mil-to-mil relationships have held through it all," he said.

Mattis finds himself in an unusual situation.

His role since Trump came into office has in no small part been to reassure allies that America stands behind the security and economic superstructure it engineered after World War II.

But Trump has blasted long-standing alliances, and refused to endorse a communique at the end of the G7 summit that said participants were "guided by our shared values of freedom, democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights and our commitment to promote a rules-based international order."

Ahead of the annual meeting of G7 leaders, Trump said Russia should be allowed back into the group following its 2014 expulsion for annexing Crimea.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Donald Trump: Canada rallies to PM Trudeau after US President's insult Donald Trump Canada rallies to PM Trudeau after US President's insult
In Argentina: Trial opens for Argentine nun, ex-minister who stashed $9 million In Argentina Trial opens for Argentine nun, ex-minister who stashed $9 million
Migrants: Call to help find missing migrants as Italy, Malta refuse rescue ship Migrants Call to help find missing migrants as Italy, Malta refuse rescue ship
In China: Electric car maker Byton raises $500m to take on Tesla In China Electric car maker Byton raises $500m to take on Tesla
Donald Trump: US President accused of accepting illegal foreign payments in hotel case Donald Trump US President accused of accepting illegal foreign payments in hotel case
Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un: Handshakes that shook the world Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un Handshakes that shook the world

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkelbullet
2 G7 Summit Merkel-Trump face-off photo headed for history booksbullet
3 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
4 In France 'Accident' caused global baby milk scare, says companybullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 In United States Blockbuster antitrust trial impact to go...bullet
7 Trump President's habit of ripping up documents a headache...bullet
8 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars,...bullet
9 In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raidbullet
10 In Singapore Find the leader: Kim's cat-and-mouse journeybullet

Related Articles

In China General slams 'irresponsible comments' on S. China Sea
Jim Mattis US to keep confronting Beijing in S. China Sea
Pentagon Probe finds training, command issues in Niger ambush
Jim Mattis US Defense accuses China of S. China Sea 'intimidation and coercion'
In US Navy reactivates its Atlantic 2nd Fleet
Donald Trump Things 'going very well,' President says after talk with S.Korea's Moon
Donald Trump US President to lay out 'America First' security strategy
Kim Jong-Un US urges talks with North Korea 'without preconditions'
Nuclear Weapon US urges talks as North Korea brags of arsenal
Kim Jong-un Tillerson 'confident' in North Korea talks plan

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet

World

Govt soldiers patrol in the streets of Buea, in Cameroon's Southwest Region, on April 26, 2018
In Cameroon Crackdown in anglophone country is worsening crisis - Amnesty
US National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow has suffered a heart attack, according to President Donald Trump
Donald Trump US President tweets that his top economic advisor suffered heart attack
The UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic has 11,000 troops and 2,000 police in a complement of nearly 13,500 people
Burundian Soldier UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic
Ivory Coast supplies two million tonnes of cocoa to the world market annually
Swollen Shoot I.Coast to destroy cocoa trees in fight against virus