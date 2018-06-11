Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Merkel open to EU migration reform, cautious on eurozone


Angela Merkel German Chancellor open to EU migration reform, cautious on eurozone

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday she was more open to French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform migration and defence policy in Europe.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave a rare one-on-one interview to ARD public television play

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave a rare one-on-one interview to ARD public television

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday she was more open to French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform migration and defence policy in Europe than his hopes to bolster the euro.

"I'm not saying that none of the things he wants will happen," Merkel said in an interview with ARD public television.

But the 40-year-old French leader has plans for the 19-nation eurozone "that he knows are not the right ones as far as I'm concerned," she added.

German and French ministers are set to meet later this month to find common ground on EU reform, ahead of a meeting of all EU leaders on June 28-29.

Merkel singled out Macron's hope for a jointly managed investment budget of "one or two percent of gross domestic product" in the single currency area as overambitious.

Many Germans fear ending up on the hook for debts run up by other EU members, and the chancellor last week suggested that a "limited" investment budget of a few tens of billions of euros would be enough.

Nevertheless, Merkel rejected accusations that Germany has failed to meet ambitious French proposals with a vision of its own.

EU nations' failure to speak and act with one voice abroad is a "danger", Merkel warned, as is the fact "that we have no collective approach to the question of managing migration," vital if freedom of movement within Europe's borders is to be upheld.

The German leader called for an EU-wide asylum authority and collective standards for granting or refusing applications for protection, as well as a joint border protection force.

"We need a real European border police that can act if necessary even if it displeases one of the (EU) states with external borders."

Conflict over how to share the burden of asylum seekers has caused rifts in the EU, with border states like Italy and Greece complaining they are overstressed while east European nations reject any move to redistribute migrants among member countries.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Mexico: Hurricane Bud forms in Pacific west In Mexico Hurricane Bud forms in Pacific west
Cuba: Cuba says cause of US diplomats' illness still a mystery Cuba Cuba says cause of US diplomats' illness still a mystery
Antonio Guterres: UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for investigation of Syria strikes Antonio Guterres UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for investigation of Syria strikes
In Peru: 3 ex-presidents of Peru in Odebrecht payoffs probe In Peru 3 ex-presidents of Peru in Odebrecht payoffs probe
In DR Congo: WHO predicts Ebola outbreak could end soon In DR Congo WHO predicts Ebola outbreak could end soon
Vladimir Putin: Russian president says ready to meet Trump 'as soon as' Washington is ready Vladimir Putin Russian president says ready to meet Trump 'as soon as' Washington is ready

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raidbullet
2 In United States Blockbuster antitrust trial impact to go beyond AT&T,...bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 In Vietnam Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fastbullet
5 In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthroughbullet
6 Donald Trump Allies bid to paper over cracks at fractious G7...bullet
7 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
8 In Singapore Find the leader: Kim's cat-and-mouse journeybullet
9 In Germany Suspect 'confesses' to murder after Iraq arrestbullet
10 Kim Jong Un N. Korea's leader arrives in Singapore for...bullet

Related Articles

Xi Jinping As G7 feuds, China president and Putin play up their own club
In Germany Suspect 'confesses' to murder after Iraq arrest
Trump US allies ready president showdown as trade splits G7
In Germany Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outrage
Jens Stoltenberg NATO chief hails German defence spending boost
Emmanuel Macron G7 leaders must not be afraid to reach agreements without US
German Chancellor Merkel predicts 'contentious' G7 summit with Trump
In Syria Regime sends more forces to Ghouta as UN decries 'apocalypse'
Donald Trump US President links tariffs to 'fair' NAFTA deal
In Germany Government warns protectionism is 'wrong path' for US

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet

World

Photo released on Twitter by the German government and its photographer Jesco Denzel shows US President Donald Trump (R) talking with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and surrounded by other G7 leaders during a meeting of the G7 Summit in Canada
Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkel
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted Ankara would "have to do something" in response after Austria moved to close mosques and expel Turkish-funded imams, slamming the decision as anti-Islamic
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president denounces Austrian decision to close mosques
Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov has been on hunger strike since May 14
Vladimir Putin Russian president says 'premature' to divulge detail of Ukraine prisoner swap
(Front row L-R) Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Argentinean President Mauricio Macri, (back row L-R), Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and British Prime Minister Theresa May in a family photo of the G7 Outreach during the G7 summit in Canada
France G7: 'Fits of anger' cannot dictate international cooperation