Home > News > World >

Mexico to host 'difficult' new round of NAFTA talks


Mexico Country to host 'difficult' new round of NAFTA talks

Negotiators from the United States, Mexico and Canada open a new round of talks Sunday on overhauling the North American Free Trade Agreement, with the Mexican hosts already warning of turbulence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(L to R) Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speak to reporters in Montreal on January 29, 2018 -- as the last round of NAFTA talks wrapped up play

(L to R) Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speak to reporters in Montreal on January 29, 2018 -- as the last round of NAFTA talks wrapped up

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Negotiators from the United States, Mexico and Canada open a new round of talks Sunday on overhauling the North American Free Trade Agreement, with the Mexican hosts already warning of turbulence.

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said the renegotiation of the 24-year-old trade deal is entering a critical phase as the three countries head to their seventh round of talks, scheduled to run through March 5.

"It's going to be a difficult meeting, because the more you advance in the negotiations and wrap up work on the constructive issues... what you're left with are the highly complex issues," Guajardo told journalists.

"That's why, as of this round, there won't be any more easy rounds."

After the last round of talks, in Montreal, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the three sides were making progress, but "very slowly."

The uncertainty looming over the deal is only increasing as the clock ticks on.

Mexico, which sends some 80 percent of its exports to the United States, is gearing up for elections on July 1.

The presidential frontrunner, the fiery leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has sent mixed signals on NAFTA. At one point, he said he would start the negotiations over and "make Donald Trump see reason" -- though his campaign has sought to strike a more moderate tone.

Washington has also sent mixed signals since Trump triggered the renegotiation of what he has described as the worst trade deal in history.

While his message that NAFTA costs American jobs has played well with his base, the US business sector and many big players in his own Republican party are opposed to sweeping changes.

Trump told The Wall Street Journal last month he would be "a little bit flexible" on his threat to withdraw from NAFTA because he understood the Mexican elections were complicating the negotiations.

Battle over car parts

Trucks wait at a border post in Tijuana to take their merchandise to the United States on January 22, 2018 -- Mexico sends some 80 percent of its exports to the United States play

Trucks wait at a border post in Tijuana to take their merchandise to the United States on January 22, 2018 -- Mexico sends some 80 percent of its exports to the United States

(AFP/File)

A series of thorny issues will be on the table in Mexico City.

One is rules of origin for the auto sector -- the amount of a car's content that must be produced in the region for it to qualify for duty-free status.

The United States wants to increase the North American content requirement from 62.5 percent to 85 percent, and add a new requirement for a minimum of 50 percent US-made content.

Mexico, Canada and the automakers all reject that proposal.

At the last round of talks, Canada made a counter-proposal that would accept the new content requirement but change the way "content" is counted, including intellectual property and new technology in the calculation.

Lighthizer bluntly rejected the idea.

Guajardo has said Mexico is working on a compromise solution.

However, the head of Mexico's automobile manufacturers' association, Eduardo Solis, played down expectations of a Mexican-led breakthrough.

"The Mexican auto industry has no particular stance in this round. We aren't proposing anything different than what we have already said, which is that the rules of origin in the original NAFTA should be maintained," he told Mexican newspaper Reforma.

Still, analysts are generally optimistic the deal will survive.

"We still think the most likely scenario is a successful renegotiation, due to the fact that the agreement is positive for all three economies and the supply chains are tightly linked," Santander bank said in a note.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Turkey: Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre' Turkey Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'
Riyadh: Saudi capital hosts first international half-marathon Riyadh Saudi capital hosts first international half-marathon
Estonia: Country marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration Estonia Country marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration
Robert Mugabe: Private 94th birthday party for ex-Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe Private 94th birthday party for ex-Zimbabwe's former president
In Cameroon: Opposition party picks presidential candidate In Cameroon Opposition party picks presidential candidate
In Pakistan: Court acquits 12 men of child sex abuse In Pakistan Court acquits 12 men of child sex abuse

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives in to ethnic...bullet
2 In Turin Anti-fascist protesters clash with policebullet
3 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
4 Winter Olympics South Korean MPs demand execution of North's delegatebullet
5 In Louisiana Two injured in university shootingbullet
6 In Syria Strikes pound rebel enclave as world fumbles for responsebullet
7 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after...bullet
8 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday...bullet
9 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes...bullet
10 Paul Manafort Ex-Trump aide paid Europeans to lobby...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment The show goes on for arrested 'Housewife' Luann de Lesseps
Wes Anderson Norway teen massacre films lead Berlin fest race
Tech Scientists have discovered the world's largest underwater cave — and it's home to a treasure trove of ancient artifacts
Politics Trump is still railing against MS-13 — but he keeps missing key points
Strategy 6 bad American habits that are spreading around the world
In Colombia Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign
World Mexican governing party's ex-chief maneuvers to avoid graft arrest
In Mexico Mexican man, once the world's fattest, dreams of walking again
Politics A judge in Mexico ruled a suspected cartel kingpin's arrest was illegal — and he's already out of jail
Finance An explosion on a ferry in Mexico reportedly injured as many as 25 people

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
7 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
8 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

The sister of a Filipina worker whose body was found inside a freezer in Kuwait, throws herself at her sibling's coffin as it arrives in the Philippines on February 16, 2018
Joanna Demafelis Both suspects in Kuwait murder of Filipina held: Lebanon
Mirziyoyev has moved to distance himself from Karimov's hardline policies.
In Uzbekistan Activist freed after 12 years in prison
ZemZeman, a 73-year-old ex-communist with strong pro-Russian, pro-Chinese and anti-Muslim views, won a second five-year term in a presidential vote in January.n
Yevgeni Nikulin Czech president wants hacker 'extradited to Russia' not US
Iranian-Canadian environmentalist Kavous Seyed Emami died in prison
In Iran Three more environmentalists arrested: website