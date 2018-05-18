Home > News > World >

Migrant girl died from 'bullet' after Belgium police chase


In Belgium Migrant girl died from 'bullet' after police chase

A two-year-old girl of Kurdish origin who died after police gave chase to a van carrying illegal migrants in Belgium succumbed to a bullet wound to the face, prosecutors said Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mons' prosecutor Frederic Bariseau addressed a press conference following the death of a 2-year-old girl from a bullet wound, saying, "we cannot exclude that this bullet came from a police officer's gun" play

Mons' prosecutor Frederic Bariseau addressed a press conference following the death of a 2-year-old girl from a bullet wound, saying, "we cannot exclude that this bullet came from a police officer's gun"

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A two-year-old girl of Kurdish origin who died after police gave chase to a van carrying illegal migrants in Belgium succumbed to a bullet wound to the face, prosecutors said Friday.

The police had opened fire to stop the van after a highway chase between Namur and Maisieres, a suburb of the city of Mons.

The child, who was on board the van with her parents, died in the ambulance on her way to hospital.

"The autopsy determined that the cause of death was a bullet that entered the cheek," prosecutor Frederic Bariseau told reporters in Tournai near the French border.

Police have opened an internal investigation to determine the circumstances of the girl's death, Bariseau said.

"We cannot exclude that this bullet came from a police officer's gun," he said.

"The investigation will have to determine whether there were other shots, and from which police officer if it was a police officer, or someone in the van who could have been armed," he said.

Rules of engagement "are strict. Police are free (to open fire) if they deem themselves in danger," he said.

The prosecutor's office initially said on Thursday that the girl had "not died as a result of the police shooting".

In the van intercepted by the police were 30 people including 26 adults, all of Kurdish origin, who are now in custody.

Authorities initially evoked a number of possible causes of death, including illness or reckless driving during the chase.

The prosecutor said the incident began with a routine patrol by police at a parking lot in Namur, the capital of the Belgian region Wallonia.

Police determined that the plates on the van were fake and approached the vehicle, which drove away.

"A first arrest attempt was made in Sambreville when the vehicle pretended to stop and then accelerated," the prosecutor said.

"That's when the police called for reinforcements and why we found ourselves with a fairly large number of police officers," he said.

The shots were fired by police at the end of the chase near Mons, he added.

The death caused a stir on Thursday in the migrant community of Grande-Synthe, near Dunkirk in France, as the girl was a member of a family currently housed there, French authorities said.

The Belgium border region near France has become a magnet for migrants, with many heading towards Grande Synthe or Calais to try to board lorries and reach Britain.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

United Nations: 14,000 flee Central African Republic after violence United Nations 14,000 flee Central African Republic after violence
Venezuela: Country opposition figures end jail protest Venezuela Country opposition figures end jail protest
France: Country freezes company assets over Syria chemical weapons France Country freezes company assets over Syria chemical weapons
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Turkey compares Israel's Gaza 'brutality' to Nazi persecution of Jews Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey compares Israel's Gaza 'brutality' to Nazi persecution of Jews
In DR Congo: City, worry and anger over Ebola scare In DR Congo City, worry and anger over Ebola scare
In China: Bank sells Trump dinner tickets for $150,000: report In China Bank sells Trump dinner tickets for $150,000: report

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
2 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
3 Royal Wedding Thanks to Markle's dad, Mexican town swept up in frenzybullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 In Gaza FG condemns killing of 58 unarmed Palestinian demonstratorsbullet
6 Trump US president promises N.Korea's Kim can stay in powerbullet
7 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned...bullet
8 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royals put finishing...bullet
9 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president slams world's...bullet
10 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by...bullet

Related Articles

Football Mourinho will wait to decide on Lukaku's Cup final fitness
Football Belgium extend Martinez's contract ahead of World Cup
Sports The 5 richest African countries at the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Entertainment 15 summer dance festivals, from California to Manhattan
Football Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad
Football Origi shines as Wolfsburg seize lead in relegation play-off
Football Crunch time for Chelsea's Courtois
Football Alexander-Arnold gets England World Cup call as Hart, Wilshere axed
In Gaza Violence puts Palestinian cause back on global agenda

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

The mother of Leila al-Ghandour (C) weeps as she holds the body of her eight-month-old baby who according to Gaza's health ministry died of inhaling tear gas fired by the Israeli army during protests on the Gaza-Israel border
In Israel Army disputes Hamas 'fake news' on tear gas baby
A Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport o
In Cuba Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havana
Russian President Vladimir Putin said ex-spy Sergei Skripal would have "died on the spot" if he had been poisoned with military-grade nerve gas
In Russia Putin wishes Skripal 'good health' after discharge from hospital
Russia's doping-tainted deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko lost his sports portfolio in a government reshuffle, but other key players retained their posts for President Vladimir Putin's fourth Kremlin term
In Russia 'Stability' rules in Putin's reshuffle, but Mutko loses sports brief