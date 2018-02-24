Home > News > World >

Military takeover of Rio police stirs dictatorship ghosts


In Brazil Military takeover of Rio police stirs dictatorship ghosts

The ghosts of Brazil's dictatorship are stirring in the wake of President Michel Temer's order for the army to take over policing in Rio de Janeiro.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A woman carries her child as she walks past troops on patrol near the Vila Kennedy favela in Rio de Janeiro on February 23, 2018 play

A woman carries her child as she walks past troops on patrol near the Vila Kennedy favela in Rio de Janeiro on February 23, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The ghosts of Brazil's dictatorship are stirring in the wake of President Michel Temer's order for the army to take over policing in Rio de Janeiro.

There's no direct comparison between the Rio operation and the 1964 coup that brought two decades of military rule to Latin America's biggest country. In this case, the military isn't overturning a president -- it's just taking charge of Rio state's security situation after months of escalating crime.

But the echoes have been loud enough to force the government into extraordinary denials.

"I'm going to tell you how many marks I give the idea of a military coup: zero," Temer told Radio Bandeirantes on Friday. The center-right president went on to say that there was "no mood" in the military or population for a coup.

Earlier, the defense minister, Raul Jungmann, stated "there is no risk to democracy.... On the contrary, we are strengthening democracy."

First since democracy's return

Over the last decade, Rio residents have grown used to seeing camouflaged soldiers support the police in their battle against powerfully armed drug gangs.

Some 8,500 troops arrived last July in an ongoing deployment to help with operations in favelas, the latest of which took place Friday in western Rio. During the 2016 Olympics, troops focused on securing tourist areas, patrolling with rifles among the bathing-suit clad crowds of Copacabana and Ipanema.

But the "intervencao," as it's called in Portuguese, is different this time.

Now the army isn't only helping out -- it's taking full charge, with generals replacing the entire civilian leadership of the police.

This hasn't happened anywhere in Brazil since democracy returned in 1985.

Mass arrests

Special military police shock troops patrol near the Vila Kennedy favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 23, 2018 play

Special military police shock troops patrol near the Vila Kennedy favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 23, 2018

(AFP)

Facing an understandably nervous public, the government made what looked like an immediate PR blunder by suggesting that mass arrests and mass searches might become the norm.

That would mean, for example, that an entire street, rather than a single house, could be subjected to an intense raid.

There was strong backlash, including from Brazil's highest-profile anti-corruption prosecutor, Deltan Dallagnol.

The government has softened its message on the collective searches.

But there are still widespread fears that military intervention will become a blunt instrument endangering poor and defenseless people in the favelas, while doing little to eradicate narco gangs.

A short video made by three young black men about surviving encounters with police -- including advising against carrying a long umbrella that could be mistaken for a gun -- went immediately viral on social media.

"The intervention in Rio is an inadequate and extreme measure that causes concern because it puts the population's human rights at risk," said Amnesty International's director in Brazil, Jurema Werneck.

Who watches the watchmen?

Temer made it clear Friday that the army will use deadly force when justified. But rights activists, weary after years of botched police operations and stray bullets, ask who will hold the soldiers to account.

The army wants troops to be subject only to military courts, while the police it is working alongside have to face regular courts.

Adding a politically explosive twist to that already complex issue, the army's top commander, General Eduardo Villas Boas, said this week he wants "a guarantee of being able to act without risking a new truth commission."

He was referring to the National Truth Commission, a body set up by then leftist president Dilma Rousseff to examine appalling human rights abuses committed during the military dictatorship.

Many saw the commission as a way to air painful memories and promote reconciliation, even if an amnesty meant that confessed torturers revealed in the commission's final 2014 report could not be tried.

Villas Boas, however, revealed the army's nervousness and perhaps lingering resentment.

Another key figure in the Rio intervention -- Temer's security minister Sergio Etchegoyen -- has previously lambasted the truth commission's report as "pathetic."

Special military police shock troops inspect seized drugs, guns and ammunition close to the Vila Kennedy favela in Rio de Janeiro on February 23, 2018 play

Special military police shock troops inspect seized drugs, guns and ammunition close to the Vila Kennedy favela in Rio de Janeiro on February 23, 2018

(AFP)

Etchegoyen's father, Leo, served in high positions during the dictatorship, while an uncle allegedly headed the so-called "House of Death" -- a property near Rio where mainly far left political prisoners were fatally tortured.

Trial balloon?

One story fueling conspiracy theories has been that Rio is only a trial balloon for more widespread military takeovers. Last year, Etchegoyen himself described Rio de Janeiro as a "laboratory."

This week, though, he backtracked partly on this, stressing there was "currently" no need for a takeover in other states.

But on Friday, Temer stirred the pot when he revealed that he'd considered extending the federal government's takeover from the Rio security services to the entire state government.

"It was a conversation we had but it was soon discarded," he told Radio Bandeirantes.

"It was a very radical thing and I quickly refuted it," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Turkey: Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre' Turkey Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'
Riyadh: Saudi capital hosts first international half-marathon Riyadh Saudi capital hosts first international half-marathon
Estonia: Country marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration Estonia Country marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration
Robert Mugabe: Private 94th birthday party for ex-Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe Private 94th birthday party for ex-Zimbabwe's former president
In Cameroon: Opposition party picks presidential candidate In Cameroon Opposition party picks presidential candidate
In Pakistan: Court acquits 12 men of child sex abuse In Pakistan Court acquits 12 men of child sex abuse

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives in to ethnic...bullet
2 In Turin Anti-fascist protesters clash with policebullet
3 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
4 Meghan Markle 'Racist' white powder letter sent to American actressbullet
5 Winter Olympics South Korean MPs demand execution of North's...bullet
6 In Louisiana Two injured in university shootingbullet
7 In Syria Strikes pound rebel enclave as world fumbles for...bullet
8 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after...bullet
9 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday...bullet
10 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham...bullet

Related Articles

Strategy 6 bad American habits that are spreading around the world
Emmanuel Macron French President eyes action against Chinese farm buyers
Tech South Korea built a $109 million Olympic stadium just to eventually tear it down
Champions League Fantastic Fred gives Shakhtar edge over Roma
Politics Brazil has committed to an 'extreme measure' to combat crime in Rio — and it could be a model for the rest of the country
McAfee Global cybercrime costs $600 bn annually: study
Rio de Janeiro Brazil's senate approves military intervention
In Germany Swedish racist 'laser man' faces murder verdict
In Brazil Mission unclear in army takeover of Rio security
Friendlies Germany to play World Cup warm-up against Saudi Arabia

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
7 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
8 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

The sister of a Filipina worker whose body was found inside a freezer in Kuwait, throws herself at her sibling's coffin as it arrives in the Philippines on February 16, 2018
Joanna Demafelis Both suspects in Kuwait murder of Filipina held: Lebanon
Mirziyoyev has moved to distance himself from Karimov's hardline policies.
In Uzbekistan Activist freed after 12 years in prison
ZemZeman, a 73-year-old ex-communist with strong pro-Russian, pro-Chinese and anti-Muslim views, won a second five-year term in a presidential vote in January.n
Yevgeni Nikulin Czech president wants hacker 'extradited to Russia' not US
Iranian-Canadian environmentalist Kavous Seyed Emami died in prison
In Iran Three more environmentalists arrested: website