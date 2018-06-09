Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

More than 200 arrested in Venezuela crackdown on 'speculators'


In Venezuela More than 200 arrested in crackdown on 'speculators'

Venezuelan authorities have arrested more than 200 people since April as part of a crackdown on alleged currency speculators as the country battles world-record hyperinflation, Vice President Tareck El Aissami said Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The various denominations of Venezuela's bolivar are on display at the central bank in Caracas - the country says it is cracking down on currency "speculators" play

The various denominations of Venezuela's bolivar are on display at the central bank in Caracas - the country says it is cracking down on currency "speculators"

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Venezuelan authorities have arrested more than 200 people since April as part of a crackdown on alleged currency speculators as the country battles world-record hyperinflation, Vice President Tareck El Aissami said Friday.

"We have arrested 216 people directly involved in these criminal acts, who are awaiting trial," Aissami told reporters in Caracas, adding that arrest warrants had been issued for a further 201 people.

He said the government of President Nicolas Maduro was targeting organized crime gangs involved in money smuggling and speculating against the dollar in an operation called "Paper Hands."

He said the "epicenter" of the smuggling operation was the Colombian city of Cucuta, where he said criminal gangs were "under the protection of the government of Colombia, directly by President Juan Manual Santos" -- a virulent critic of Maduro.

"We have seized 12 billion bolivars in cash -- some $150,000 according to the official rate, and $5,000 on the black market -- that were ready for smuggling. This physical money was transferred to Colombia and was going for three times its nominal value," he said.

Venezuela is going through a severe economic crisis, with its annual inflation rate close to 14,000 percent, contributing to a rapidly depreciating bolivar.

Maduro -- who has presided over a free-falling economy since 2013, leading to chronic food and medicine shortages -- has said the country is the victim of an "economic war."

El Aissami told reporters the authorities had carried out 78 raids as part of the investigation and frozen more than 2,000 bank accounts, 90 percent of which were held in Banesco Bank.

Last month, authorities released 11 directors of Banesco, the country's biggest private bank, who had been arrested for alleged speculation against the national currency.

El Aissami also announced the arrest of seven people in the southern state of Bolivar as part of a separate crackdown called "Operation Metal Hands." Those arrested had tried to smuggle 2.5 tons of gold out of the state, he said.

"We have issued arrest warrants against 28 more people...to dismantle the bands that are dedicated to smuggling metals....specifically gold," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Kabul: NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthrough In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthrough
Stefan Lofven: Swedish PM testifies in court over war jets sale in Brazil Stefan Lofven Swedish PM testifies in court over war jets sale in Brazil
In Somali: US military says no civilians killed in raid In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raid
In Nicaragua: Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th victim of violence In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th victim of violence
Nuclear Accord: Iran 'cannot wait forever' for confirmation of 2015 deal Nuclear Accord Iran 'cannot wait forever' for confirmation of 2015 deal
Pedro Sanchez: Far-left Podemos accuses Spain's new PM of 'arrogance' Pedro Sanchez Far-left Podemos accuses Spain's new PM of 'arrogance'

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Germany Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outragebullet
2 Anthony Bourdain Celebrity chef, food critic dead at 61 - CNNbullet
3 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
4 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 In Helsinki Top US, Russian military brass to meetbullet
7 Daniel Ortega President, bishops set for talks on ending...bullet
8 Christopher Columbus US returns stolen copy of Italian...bullet
9 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
10 Pierre Nkurunziza Burundi president surprises with vow...bullet

Related Articles

Vladimir Putin Dialogue with Trump could be 'constructive'
In France Anti-corruption group seeks probe of Macron's campaign accounts
In North Korea Outed by UN, country front company hides in plain sight
Maldives Country sets presidential vote with opposition in jail or exile
Trump US allies ready president showdown as trade splits G7
In Hong Kong Rewriting history? Education turns political battleground
In Switzerland Voters to place bets on gambling law in high stakes referendum
In Croatia New film explores war's dark shadow over youth

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Protesters march in Quebec City as the G7 Summit gets underway.
In Canadian Anti-G7 protest thwarted by rogue balloon cam
Argentina, Latin America's third-largest economy, requested IMF help to help it face mounting inflation, budget deficits and a weakening currency
In Argentina Stock market up 4.15 percent after IMF deal
Panama's former president Ricardo Martinelli is wanted in his homeland to face charges of spying on politicians and journalists
Tump US approves ex-Panama president's extradition
(L to R) The foreign Ministers from Germany, South Africa, the Dominican Republic, Indonesia and Belgium pose for photos on the floor of the Security Council after their countries were elected to serve as non-permanent members for two years
2019 Germany, South Africa, Indonesia to join UN Security Council