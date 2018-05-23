Home > News > World >

Morocco's women surfers ride out waves and harassment


In Morocco Women surfers ride out waves and harassment

Moroccan women surfers have become a common sight as they skim the waves off the coast of the capital, Rabat, but they still can face prejudice and harassment back on land.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Moroccan women surfers have become increasingly common but some still face prejudice or harassment back on land play

Moroccan women surfers have become increasingly common but some still face prejudice or harassment back on land

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Moroccan women surfers have become a common sight as they skim the waves off the coast of the capital, Rabat, but they still can face prejudice and harassment back on land.

"It's easier in the winter because the beaches are empty," said surfer Meriem, 29, who, like most of the women surfers, wears a wetsuit.

"In the summer we suffer a lot of harassment, that's why we pay attention to what we wear."

The engineer, who took up the sport four years ago, said she's lucky to have grown up in a "tolerant" family.

For many Moroccan women from conservative backgrounds, such activities are off limits.

"Some families are ashamed that their daughters practise water sports," said Jalal Medkouri, who runs the Rabat Surf Club on the capital's popular Udayas beach.

The gentle waves nearby are ideal for beginners, but nestled at the foot of the 12th century Kasbah and easily visible from the capital's bustling touristic heart, the beach is far from discreet.

Yet some club members say attitudes are changing.

First international women's competition

Rim Bechar, 28, said that when she began surfing four years ago, "it was a bit more difficult".

"At first, my father accompanied me whenever I wanted to surf," she said. But now, "people are used to seeing young women in the water, it's no longer a problem."

Rim Bechar, 28, said it had become easier to surf in Morocco as a woman now than when she started out four years ago play

Rim Bechar, 28, said it had become easier to surf in Morocco as a woman now than when she started out four years ago

(AFP)

Today, she surfs alone, stays all day and goes home without problems, she said.

Surfers first took to the waves off Morocco's Atlantic Coast in the 1960s, at the popular seaside resort of Mehdia, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the capital.

Residents say soldiers at a nearby French-American military base were the first to practise the sport there.

A handful of enthusiasts, French and Moroccan, quickly nurtured the scene, travelling further south to the lesser-known beaches of Safi and Taghazout, which later gained popularity with surfers from around the world.

The sport gradually gained Moroccan enthusiasts, including women. In September 2016, the country held its first international women's surfing contest.

'Provocative' dress

But mentalities differ from beach to beach.

Despite efforts to improve the status of women in the North African country, attitudes have been slow to change.

Mentalities differ from beach to beach in Morocco about women surfing, with some more conservative than others play

Mentalities differ from beach to beach in Morocco about women surfing, with some more conservative than others

(AFP)

A United Nations study in 2017 found that nearly 72 percent of men and 78 percent of women think "women who dress provocatively deserve to be harassed".

The harassment women surfers can face in Morocco ranges from looks and comments to unwanted attempts at flirtation and attention from men.

In Mehdia, however, surf instructor Mounir said it's "no problem" for girls to surf.

Last summer "we even saw girls in bikinis on the beach and the authorities didn't say anything", he said.

Back at Udayas beach, popular with young men playing football, attitudes are more conservative.

"Girls are often harassed by the boys," Bechar said.

"At first it wasn't easy, so I decided to join a club."

The Rabat Surf Club now has more than 40 surfers, half of whom are girls, Medkouri said.

"Parents encourage their children when they feel they are in good hands," he said.

Club surfing is particularly popular among girls because the group setting cuts harassment and eases the concerns of some families.

Ikram, who also surfs there, said she hopes "all girls who were prevented by their father or brother from doing what they want will follow this path".

"Surfing makes you dynamic," she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Honduras: Six Americans injured in plane crash In Honduras Six Americans injured in plane crash
Turkey President: Erdogan congratulates Maduro after controversial election win Turkey President Erdogan congratulates Maduro after controversial election win
Santa Fe: Pakistan buries teen killed in Texas school shooting Santa Fe Pakistan buries teen killed in Texas school shooting
In India: Police face fury over shooting deaths of 10 protesters In India Police face fury over shooting deaths of 10 protesters
Philip Roth: American literary giant dead at 85 Philip Roth American literary giant dead at 85
Lee Myung-bak: Former S. Korean president Lee slams 'insult' corruption charges Lee Myung-bak Former S. Korean president Lee slams 'insult' corruption charges

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jurybullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
4 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of...bullet
5 Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President...bullet
6 European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on...bullet
7 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned...bullet
8 Britain UK to spend £400m removing Grenfell Tower-style...bullet
9 Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner 'waiting for UK visa': reportbullet
10 South China Beijing denies 'militarisation' of Seabullet

Related Articles

In Zimbabwe No sign of Mugabe at parliament hearing
Facebook Zuckerberg to face pressure on taxes in meeting with Macron
Lee Myung-bak Former S. Korean president Lee slams 'insult' corruption charges
Philip Roth American literary giant dead at 85
In India Police face fury over shooting deaths of 10 protesters
Santa Fe Pakistan buries teen killed in Texas school shooting
North Korea Country preps nuclear site demolition despite US summit doubts
In Turkey Leftist firebrand seeks to end opposition's losing streak
UN Bribery Scandal Chinese-Australian political donor linked to 'scandal'

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
6 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet

World

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced often hostile questions from European lawmakers this week
Facebook Zuckerberg to face pressure on taxes in meeting with Macron
Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe was summoned to give evidence about diamond corruption alleged to have cost billions of dollars during his rule
In Zimbabwe No sign of Mugabe at parliament hearing
The lack of a secure electricity supply has seen some Kenyans install solar panels
Start-Ups Tiny African tech businesses draw interest after slow start
North Korea plans to destroy its nuclear test facility as a goodwill gesture
North Korea Country preps nuclear site demolition despite US summit doubts