Mugabe in Singapore for health check


Former President Mugabe in Singapore for health check

Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe is back in Singapore for medical check-up, a local privately-owned daily reported Wednesday.

Robert and Grace Mugabe, addressing supporters just days before their downfall last November play

Robert and Grace Mugabe, addressing supporters just days before their downfall last November

(AFP)
Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe is back in Singapore for medical check-up, a local privately-owned daily reported Wednesday.

The 94-year-old ex-ruler "slipped out of the country two weeks ago after his blood pressure suddenly rose to dangerous levels," one unnamed source told the NewsDay.

But another unidentified source who confirmed the trip, told paper that "it’s nothing serious. It is the usual check-ups and this one, in particular was scheduled".

Mugabe was accompanied by his wife Grace, the paper said.

The first source also added that Mugabe had "trouble with his eye, which previously has been diagnosed with a cataract".

No officials or close family sources were available for comment.

Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe from the country’s independence from British colonial rule in 1980 until he was ousted in November 2017 following a brief military take over.

He was replaced by his former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, a favourite of the military who was seen as Mugabe's possible successor.

He has been in increasingly frail health and has reportedly battled prostate cancer.

His former spokesman George Charamba, had four years ago denied speculation about Mugabe’s failing health saying he only had trouble with an eye which had developed a cataract.

In recent years he has made several trips to Singapore, a popular medical tourism destination, for undisclosed medical conditions.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

