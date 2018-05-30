Home > News > World >

Myanmar stalling on end to child soldier recruitment - UN


In Myanmar Country stalling on end to child soldier recruitment - UN

Myanmar has not done enough to fulfil its promise to end the use of child soldiers and underage recruitment may even be on the rise, a top UN official said Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Experts say children remain at risk in Myanmar as new underage recruits continue to trickle into the ranks of both the military and insurgent groups play

Experts say children remain at risk in Myanmar as new underage recruits continue to trickle into the ranks of both the military and insurgent groups

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Myanmar has not done enough to fulfil its promise to end the use of child soldiers and underage recruitment may even be on the rise, a top UN official said Tuesday.

The military and a number of rebel groups have for years drafted underage soldiers to battle in several civil conflicts festering in Myanmar's remote borderlands.

The army vowed to end its use child soldiers in 2012, the year after it brought decades of junta rule to an end, and has discharged hundreds of underage soldiers in the years since.

But experts say children remain at risk as new underage recruits continue to trickle into the ranks of both the military and insurgent groups.

Despite her "frank and constructive" discussions with authorities, UN special representative for children and armed conflict Virginia Gamba said that the army was not providing timely evidence that it was discharging child soldiers.

“When we ask for information, when we ask for verification of places, when we ask about the detention of children, it’s too slow,” she told reporters in Yangon at the end of an official trip.

“The answers come very slowly. Sometimes months or even years pass.”

Gamba added the UN was "worried" that some rebel groups battling the army were increasing the number of underage recruits in their ranks.

Human rights groups have been highly critical of the country's lack of progress in demobilising child soldiers.

“Myanmar remains on a watchlist because of the military’s absolute failure to protect children in areas of armed conflict,” said David Baulk from regional watchdog Fortify Rights.

Many child recruits have been sent to remote areas near Myanmar's border with China, where a recent upsurge in fighting between rebel groups and the military has displaced thousands of people.

There are no concrete figures on how many children are still among the estimated 500,000 troops that serve in Myanmar's military or insurgent armies.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Germany: Govt clings to diesel, even as first driving bans hit In Germany Govt clings to diesel, even as first driving bans hit
United Nations: Kuwait at UN seeks backing for Palestinian protection United Nations Kuwait at UN seeks backing for Palestinian protection
United Nations: UN mission struggles in troubled Central Africa United Nations UN mission struggles in troubled Central Africa
In Brazil: Truckers' strike puts President Temer on the ropes In Brazil Truckers' strike puts President Temer on the ropes
Saudi Arabia: Country seeks to criminalise sexual harassment Saudi Arabia Country seeks to criminalise sexual harassment
Starbucks: Company shuts 8,000 US stores for racial bias training Starbucks Company shuts 8,000 US stores for racial bias training

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for Paris...bullet
2 Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuelabullet
3 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 Ivory Coast Country fights stigma with beauty pageant for disabledbullet
6 Paraguay Country to have its first woman presidentbullet
7 In France Thousands march against Macron reformsbullet
8 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the...bullet
9 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
10 In Turkey President Erdogan supporters target French...bullet

Related Articles

Rohingya 'Our families would be killed': People for monsoon
United Nations New envoy to travel to Myanmar next month
Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the people
Clearance Operation Kachin civilians flee Myanmar's 'forgotten war'
Myanmar US pushes for UN resolution on Rohingya crisis
In Myanmar 19 dead in fighting between army, rebels: military
North Korea Country goes back to the future - by 30 minutes
Myanmar US hits general in new global rights sanctions
Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein UN rights chief refuses to 'bend knee' after US clash, won't seek second term
In Myanmar EU demands release of detained journalists

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet

World

In another of his now accustomed policy veers, US President Donald Trump said he is moving ahead with sanctions on China even as officials try to resolve the brewing trade dispute
Donald Trump US President moves to finalize China trade sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron met 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama from Mali at the Elysee Palace in Paris on May 28
Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks migrant pride and envy
Ireland introduced a constitutional ban on abortion in 1983 with abortion only allowed if a mother's life is in danger
Simon Harris Ireland to draft abortion law within weeks
A demonstrator carrying a Canadian flag protests against the expansion of Texas-based Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline project in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada on March 10, 2018
In Canada Govt steps in to buy controversial pipeline