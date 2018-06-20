Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Nations defend UN rights council after US pullout


United Nations Nations defend rights council after US pullout

Diplomats from across the globe defended the United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday after the United States withdrew from a body it branded an anti-Israel "cesspool."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Diplomats from around the world criticised the US withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council, announced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley play

Diplomats from around the world criticised the US withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council, announced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Diplomats from across the globe defended the United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday after the United States withdrew from a body it branded an anti-Israel "cesspool."

Slovenian ambassador Vojislav Suc, who currently holds the council's rotating presidency and has been pushing a faltering reform drive, described the Geneva-based chamber as the best place to trigger action on dangerous rights crises.

"Let me say it very clearly, if human rights issues are not discussed here, in this very room, they have little chance to be dealt with meaningfully anywhere else," he told the council's 38th session, hours after Washington announced its pullout.

Suc further praised the 47-member council as the "only intergovernmental body responding to human rights issues and situations worldwide."

Once he receives formal notification of the US withdrawal, Suc said he would arrange for the American seat to be removed and work with the General Assembly to elect a replacement member.

China, which has on multiple occasions voiced support for multilateral institutions abandoned by US President Donald Trump, portrayed the council as "a major body... to promote the realisation of human rights."

"All delegations attach great importance to this body," said Chinese ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Yu Jianhua.

China currently sits on the council and rights groups have repeatedly criticised Beijing for seeking to stifle criticism of its own conduct.

The European Union assured that it "remains steadfastly and reliably committed to the Human Rights Council," and said it would continue to try to fix the body's problems despite the US withdrawal.

Russia's foreign ministry had earlier accused the US of "gross cynicism" and "disregard" for the UN.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and UN ambassador Nikki Haley announced the decision on Wednesday, making good on a threat Haley made in Geneva a year ago.

They said their calls for change, notably to fix "hypocrisy" and "unrelenting bias" against Israel were ignored.

Membership of the council, established in 2006 to replace the disgraced Human Rights Commission, has long been controversial.

Current members include Burundi, the Philippines and Venezuela -- all nations accused of massive abuses against civilians.

But the main US objection was the council's Agenda Item 7, which mandates discussion of Israel at each of the three annual sessions.

Israel is the only country recorded as a dedicated agenda item.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the US withdrawal, experts and diplomats have noted that without US pushback, resolutions approving investigations of Israel's conduct in the Occupied Palestinian Territories could multiply.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Poland: Drought haunts farmers, Baltic states In Poland Drought haunts farmers, Baltic states
Trump: Boycotts and nuclearization: Canada defiant of US President Trump Boycotts and nuclearization: Canada defiant of US President
Matteo Salvini: 'Come and see how we live': Italy's Roma tell hardline minister Matteo Salvini 'Come and see how we live': Italy's Roma tell hardline minister
Viktor Orban: Hungary adopts law penalising migrant aid groups Viktor Orban Hungary adopts law penalising migrant aid groups
Justin Trudeau: Canada PM says US family separations 'wrong' Justin Trudeau Canada PM says US family separations 'wrong'
Donald Trump: US president promises order to end family separations Donald Trump US president promises order to end family separations

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in advertsbullet
3 Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62bullet
4 Civil War War-ravaged South Sudan at a glancebullet
5 Donald Trump US, South Korea confirm suspending military drills...bullet
6 In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?bullet
7 Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poorbullet
8 In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for...bullet
9 In Germany Police foiled biological attack with Tunisian...bullet
10 In Yemen Government forces enter Hodeida airportbullet

Related Articles

Trump Boycotts and nuclearization: Canada defiant of US President
European Union Leaders to hold crisis talks on migration
World Refugees Day Celebrating 5 popular stars you may not know were refugees
World Cup 2018 Senegal players show Africa how it’s done; their fans give the world cleanliness goals

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US will continue to help "the world's most vulnerable," but the US is on course this year to accept the lowest number of refugees since 1977
Donald Trump US to resettle fewest refugees since program began
Strikes by French air traffic controllers have already led to flights being cancelled for 750,000 passengers so far this year
In Marseille Airlines to complain to EU over French strikes
Anglophone separatists in Cameroon have killed 81 security forces and more than 100 civilians in their campaign for independence, according to a government report
In Cameroon 81 police, soldiers in anglophone crisis: govt
The death toll in Nicaragua has reached 187 since protests against President Daniel Ortega's government began
In Nicaragua Town defies government siege to bury dead