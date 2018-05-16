Home > News > World >

NATO 'condemns' Russia bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimea


Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimea

NATO on Wednesday denounced a new bridge linking mainland Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea as "another violation" of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

  • Published:
A vehicle passes over the 19 km road-and-rail Crimean Bridge over the Kerch Strait and linking southern Russia to the Crimean peninsula on May 15, 2018, prior to the opening ceremony play

A vehicle passes over the 19 km road-and-rail Crimean Bridge over the Kerch Strait and linking southern Russia to the Crimean peninsula on May 15, 2018, prior to the opening ceremony

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

NATO on Wednesday denounced a new bridge linking mainland Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea as "another violation" of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Atlantic alliance echoed the European Union's earlier condemnation of the bridge, which Russian President Vladimir Putin drove a truck over on Tuesday.

"NATO condemns Russia's construction and partial opening of the Kerch Strait bridge between Russia and Crimea," NATO deputy spokesman Piers Cazalet said.

"Crimea is part of Ukraine and this bridge represents another violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Cazalet said in a statement.

The bridge, which limits sea traffic to Ukrainian ports on the Azov Sea, amounts to "the infringement of its navigational rights in its territorial waters," he added.

"Russia continues to demonstrate a clear disregard for international law," Cazalet said, adding that NATO will not recognise Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) drives a construction truck across the new bridge over the Kerch Strait linking mainland Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea during the opening ceremony on May 15, 2018 play

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) drives a construction truck across the new bridge over the Kerch Strait linking mainland Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea during the opening ceremony on May 15, 2018

(POOL/AFP)

Russian state television showed Putin dressed in jeans and a casual jacket sitting behind the wheel of a construction truck to drive across the bridge and officially open it.

The 29-member NATO is pursuing a dual-track policy towards the Kremlin of defence and deterrence coupled with an offer of dialogue.

Tensions between NATO and Russia are at levels not seen since the Cold War, including over Moscow's support for pro-Russian separatists in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

World: Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysian opposition leader, is pardoned World Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysian opposition leader, is pardoned
Petty Thief: Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for stealing DVD player Petty Thief Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for stealing DVD player
RIA Novosti: Russia demands Kiev free arrested journalist RIA Novosti Russia demands Kiev free arrested journalist
LGBT Festival: Lebanon authorities block gay pride festival LGBT Festival Lebanon authorities block gay pride festival
Julian Assange: Ecuador spied on Assange at London embassy Julian Assange Ecuador spied on Assange at London embassy
Swiss Pharmaceutical Giant: Novartis lawyer steps down over Trump lawyer payment Swiss Pharmaceutical Giant Novartis lawyer steps down over Trump lawyer payment

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge linking Crimea to...bullet
2 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
3 Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgerybullet
4 In US Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcanobullet
5 In Russian Ukraine raids Kiev offices of state mediabullet
6 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
7 Liu Chuanjian Chinese hail 'hero' pilot who landed with...bullet
8 Petty Thief Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for...bullet
9 Donald Trump US President calls Jerusalem embassy move...bullet
10 Pope Francis Film shows 'fearless' pope taking on churchbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Vice Premier Liu He, President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser, is in the US for high-level trade talks this week
Liu He China spots problems with US cars, pork as trade talks loom
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrives at the EU headquarters in Brussels on May 15, 2018
Mohammad Javad Iran's Zarif says EU meetings must be turned into action
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro campaigning in Charallave, outside Caracas, this week ahead of a vote that has been denounced as a power grab by critics
Nicolas Maduro Maduro brushes off risk of new sanctions after Sunday's vote
A global arms watchdog confirmed that chlorine was "likely used as a chemical weapon" in a February attack on the Syrian town of Saraqeb
Chemical Weapon OPCW confirms chlorine use in February attack in Syria