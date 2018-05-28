Home > News > World >

NATO to focus on deterrence, 'managing' Russia ties at summit


Secretary General Jens NATO to focus on deterrence, 'managing' Russia ties at summit

NATO said Monday it will focus on five key areas from deterrence to modernisation and EU relations at its July summit, with measures to "manage" ties with an increasingly assertive Russia high on the agenda.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg tells the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session in Warsaw the alliance must manage relations with Russia, facing up to new cyber threats play

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg tells the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session in Warsaw the alliance must manage relations with Russia, facing up to new cyber threats

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

NATO said Monday it will focus on five key areas from deterrence to modernisation and EU relations at its July summit, with measures to "manage" ties with an increasingly assertive Russia high on the agenda.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told lawmakers at the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in the Polish capital Warsaw that the summit will also focus on projecting stability in border regions -- particularly in the south -- as well as burden-sharing.

Building on the Alliance's 2016 decision to deploy battle groups on its eastern flank facing Russia, Stoltenberg said he expected leaders at the July 11 and 12 summit in Brussels to "make decisions on reinforcement readiness and military mobility" of forces.

"Our deterrence and defence is not only dependent on the forces we have deployed, but it also very much depends on our ability to move forces quickly if needed," he said.

NATO member states have deployed around 4,000 troops to the Baltic states and Poland to counter the threat to the alliance's eastern flank, particularly since the Kremlin's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

With relations between Russia and the West at a post-Cold War low, the NATO chief also said he expected the alliance to reiterate its "dual-track" approach towards Moscow "about deterrence and defence combined with political dialogue".

"Even if we don't believe in a better relationship with Russia in the near future, we need to manage our relationship with Russia," he added.

The 2018 summit comes against a backdrop of increasing concern about growing Russian assertiveness in the areas of hybrid and cyber warfare.

In a special report on countering Russia's hybrid threats, Britain's Lord Jopling told the assembly over the weekend that he alliance should consider a new collective "Article 5B" defence provision to trigger a collective response in the event of so-called "hybrid warfare" attack.

"The article would make clear that hybrid attacks would trigger a collective response from the Alliance," the report said.

NATO's Article 5 collective defence commitment requires all member states to come to the rescue if any of their peers are attacked.

In March, US General Curtis Scaparrotti, the commander of NATO forces in Europe, said member states were working to determine when a cyber attack could be considered to have triggered Article 5.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Michel Temer: Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day Michel Temer Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day
Sushma Swaraj: India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela
Roman Sushchenko: Russia seeks 14 years jail for Ukrainian reporter Roman Sushchenko Russia seeks 14 years jail for Ukrainian reporter
Sergio Mattarella: What next for Italy after proposed populist govt collapses? Sergio Mattarella What next for Italy after proposed populist govt collapses?
In Pakistan: Military says ex-spy chief will not be allowed to leave country In Pakistan Military says ex-spy chief will not be allowed to leave country
Carlo Cottarelli: Italy's president set to appoint technocrat PM amid political chaos Carlo Cottarelli Italy's president set to appoint technocrat PM amid political chaos

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Ivory Coast Country fights stigma with beauty pageant for disabledbullet
2 Qatar Country bans Saudi, UAE goods from storesbullet
3 French British air chiefs say Western dominance slippingbullet
4 In France Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to Chinabullet
5 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
6 Vladimir Putin Russian president and Japan's PM discuss peace...bullet
7 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the...bullet
8 Putin hints at becoming prime minister again in 2024bullet
9 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
10 Ireland Country under pressure after historic abortion...bullet

Related Articles

Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela
Roman Sushchenko Russia seeks 14 years jail for Ukrainian reporter
Sergio Mattarella What next for Italy after proposed populist govt collapses?
In Pakistan Military says ex-spy chief will not be allowed to leave country
In Gitega Burundi angered by French gift of donkeys to village
In Egypt Following rival, Zamalek White Knights ultras disband
Mamoudou Gassama 'Hero' Malian who saved child to get French citizenship
German Chancellor Merkel met wives of jailed lawyers during China visit
Nasir ul Mulk Pakistan appoints former chief justice as caretaker PM

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet

World

Mulk served on the Supreme Court for nearly a decade -- including a stint as chief justice from July 2014 to August 2015
Nasir ul Mulk Pakistan appoints former chief justice as caretaker PM
Li Wenzu meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) on May 24
German Chancellor Merkel met wives of jailed lawyers during China visit
President Emmanuel Macron (left) offers Mamoudou Gassama, 22, from Mali, French citizenship after he scaled a Paris building to save the life of a four-year-old child dangling from a balcony
Mamoudou Gassama 'Hero' Malian who saved child to get French citizenship
An Egyptian court banned hardcore football supporters groups, which clash frequently with security forces, in 2015
In Egypt Following rival, Zamalek White Knights ultras disband