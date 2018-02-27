Home > News > World >

Navalny say authorities to keep him behind bars on election day


Alexei Navalny Opposition leader says Russian authorities to keep him behind bars on election day

Navalny, who is barred from running in the March 18 polls over a criminal conviction his supporters say is politically motivated, had called for a boycott of the election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alexei Navalny joined a march in Moscow on February 25 in memory of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was gunned down three years ago play

Alexei Navalny joined a march in Moscow on February 25 in memory of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was gunned down three years ago

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces up to a month in prison, on Tuesday accused the authorities of wanting to put him behind bars during the upcoming presidential election.

Navalny, who is barred from running in the March 18 polls over a criminal conviction his supporters say is politically motivated, had called for a boycott of the election.

"A court hearing regarding Navalny will take place on March 5," a spokeswoman for Moscow's Tverskoi district court, Svetlana Skachkova, told AFP.

The 41-year-old opposition politician was briefly detained last week over an unauthorised January 28 protest, formally charged and then released. He faces up to 30 days behind bars.

"Apparently the ingenious plan is for me to walk free on April 5," Navalny wrote in his blog, claiming the authorities wanted to keep him in jail on election day and straight after, to prevent him from staging opposition rallies.

Last week Navalny's campaign chief Leonid Volkov was detained at a Moscow airport, with police charging him over the same January 28 protest. He was arrested by a Moscow court for 30 days and would not be released until after the election.

Navalny is seen by many as the only politician with enough stamina to take on Putin.

The Russian president is widely expected to easily win a fourth Kremlin term and extend his grip on power until 2024, becoming the country's longest-serving leader since Stalin.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In US: Top court rules immigrants can be held indefinitely In US Top court rules immigrants can be held indefinitely
In DR Congo: 15 dead in fresh violence In DR Congo 15 dead in fresh violence
Cyril Ramaphosa: Who's who in South Africa's new cabinet Cyril Ramaphosa Who's who in South Africa's new cabinet
Rodrigo Duterte: Do not 'weaponise' rights, Philippines warns UN Rodrigo Duterte Do not 'weaponise' rights, Philippines warns UN
In Russia: Government says Syria enclave truce will depend on rebels In Russia Government says Syria enclave truce will depend on rebels
In Borno: Two Nigerian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack In Borno Two Nigerian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack

Recommended Videos

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry Invites Two Ex-Girlfriends To His Wedding Royal Wedding Prince Harry Invites Two Ex-Girlfriends To His Wedding
Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked



Top Articles

1 Sridevi Kapoor Drowning caused Bollywood superstar's death: Dubai policebullet
2 Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threatbullet
3 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away age 99bullet
4 In DR Congo 15 dead in fresh violencebullet
5 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus...bullet
6 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
7 Dapchi Girls Missing girls' school shut after Boko Haram attackbullet
8 Jordi Sanchez Separatists mull appointing jailed leader as...bullet
9 In Papua New Guinea Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude strikesbullet
10 Bashar Al-Assad Germany, France urge Russia to...bullet

Related Articles

In Russia Muscovites march for murdered hero Nemtsov ahead of presidential vote
Alexei Navalny Russian opposition leader detained over illegal protest
Dmitry Borisov Russian opposition protester jailed for a year
Alexei Navalny Ally of Kremlin critic arrested over tweet
In Russia No programme, no debate but Putin cruising to poll win
In Russia Site of top Kremlin critic blocked 'after tycoon complaint'
In Russia Police break into Navalny's offices using a saw
Alexei Navalny Putin arch-foe presses case against Russia in European court
In Russia Police raid opposition leader Navalny's office
Putin Russia President files nomination for 2018 re-election bid

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
6 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
7 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
8 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

Protestors take to a Kinshasa street for a march against President Joseph Kabila on February 25
In Congo DRC military court jails policeman for life for killing protester
Seven-year-old Manar was injured in an air strike on her home in Eastern Ghouta that killed several members of her family
In Syria Fighting continues in rebel enclave despite truce - UN
The former leader of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) is still a figurehead for Kurds in Syria.
Saleh Muslim Czech court releases Syrian Kurdish leader, says lawyer
Of the 276 girls kidnapped from Chibok, 112 are still believed to be held by Boko Haram
In Nigeria A timeline of abducted Chibok schoolgirls