Home > News > World >

'Nazi' sprayed on German food charity after migrant halt


Essener Tafel 'Nazi' sprayed on German food charity after migrant halt

German police said Monday they were searching for vandals who sprayed the word "Nazis" on the building and vans of a charitable food bank that has stopped accepting new migrant clients.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Essener Tafel charity in Germany that serves free meals to the poor had drawn widespread criticism after it declared week it would demand German identity papers for new clients because a huge migrant influx was displacing locals in need play

The Essener Tafel charity in Germany that serves free meals to the poor had drawn widespread criticism after it declared week it would demand German identity papers for new clients because a huge migrant influx was displacing locals in need

(dpa/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

German police said Monday they were searching for vandals who sprayed the word "Nazis" on the building and vans of a charitable food bank that has stopped accepting new migrant clients.

Essener Tafel charity leader Joerg Sartor said the slogans, also including "FCK NZI", that defaced a building door and six vans would not immediately be removed because "everyone should see this".

Dismayed by the wider controversy, he also told Bild daily he was considering "throwing it in" and resigning from his post.

The charity that serves free meals to the poor had drawn widespread criticism after it declared last week it would from now on demand German identity papers for new clients because a huge migrant influx was displacing locals in need.

Sartor, 61, had claimed that many elderly Germans and single mothers were scared of an increasingly aggressive atmosphere as the number of foreigners using the charity had risen to three-quarters of the total.

Sartor stirred further controversy by saying that some migrant groups shared a "give-me gene" and did not understand Germany's "queueing culture".

More than 1.2 million asylum seekers have come to Europe's biggest economy since 2015 -- more than half from war-torn Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan -- in a mass wave that sparked a xenophobic backlash.

'Restore balance'

The charity in the city of Essen, like hundreds of similar groups nationwide, collects surplus food that would otherwise be discarded by supermarkets to serve it to the poor.

None of the other more than 900 food banks in Germany publicly said they would replicate the step, with many insisting they would help those in need irrespective of where they came from.

German police and the internal security service, responsible for investigating politically-inspired offences, said they had launched probes into the graffiti spraying which occurred at the weekend.

The far-right and anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party launched a social media campaign in defence of the charity entitled "If you fight back, you're a Nazi".

The charity "was not founded to deal with the chaos of (Chancellor Angela) Merkel's refugee policy but to meet the demand that was already there", it stated on Facebook.

Essener Tafel said last week it had taken the step in order to avoid friction between needy locals and foreigners that could harm acceptance of the newcomers.

The charity had announced the change locally in December and implemented it in mid-January, but it was only widely reported last Thursday, initially by the newspaper Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.

Sartor told the daily that his charity would maintain the additional demand that new clients show not just proof they receive social welfare but also German identity papers to register themselves "until the balance is restored".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Antonio Guterres: UN chief calls for renewed disarmament push Antonio Guterres UN chief calls for renewed disarmament push
Dapchi Girls: Missing girls' school shut after Boko Haram attack Dapchi Girls Missing girls' school shut after Boko Haram attack
Tech: World's largest phone show opens under Catalan secession cloud Tech World's largest phone show opens under Catalan secession cloud
In Colombia: ELN rebels announce new ceasefire during legislative election In Colombia ELN rebels announce new ceasefire during legislative election
In Syria: Truce call ignored as deadly strikes hit rebel enclave In Syria Truce call ignored as deadly strikes hit rebel enclave
Military: Turkey sends special forces into Syria's Afrin for 'new fight' Military Turkey sends special forces into Syria's Afrin for 'new fight'

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 In Papua New Guinea Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude strikesbullet
2 Sridevi Kapoor Drowning caused Bollywood superstar's death: Dubai policebullet
3 Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threatbullet
4 Dapchi Girls Missing girls' school shut after Boko Haram attackbullet
5 In Turin Anti-fascist protesters clash with policebullet
6 Kirill Kaprizov Sudden-death Russia hail hockey gold, sing...bullet
7 Turkey Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'bullet
8 Kim Jong-Un US seeks UN ban on 33 ships, 27 firms over...bullet
9 In DR Congo One killed, four injured as police fire on...bullet
10 Joseph Kabila Tensions high as DR Congo ruling party...bullet

Related Articles

Estonia Country marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration
Donald Tusk EU's President warns Poland against 'anti-semitic excesses'
In Germany Swedish racist 'laser man' faces murder verdict
Angela Merkel Germany's crisis-hit SPD starts ballot on Chancellor coalition
In Poland Polish press raps Prime Minister over Holocaust remark
Mateusz Morawiecki Poland defends PM's Holocaust remark

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
6 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet

World

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was unhurt in the accident, according to officials
Stefan Lofven Swedish PM unhurt in snowstorm smash-up
After opposition activist Miguna Miguna was forcibly deported, Kenyan lawyers demonstrated in Nairobi on February 15 against state disobedience of court orders
Miguna Miguna Kenya court enables return of deported opposition firebrand
A protester holds a banner reading "Down Hamad" -- Bahrain's king -- during a protest on February 12, 2016, in the mainly Shiite village of Sitra, south of Manama, to mark the fifth anniversary of the country's 2011 uprising
In Bahrain Court upholds death sentence for bombing linked to Iran
One man was shot and injured in Kinshasa during a protest called by the Catholic Church, later dying of his injuries
In DR Congo Two killed during weekend protests