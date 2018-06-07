Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Netanyahu warns Assad on Iranian presence in Syria


In Syria Netanyahu warns Assad on Iranian presence

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was "no longer immune" from retaliation, while declaring the Iran nuclear deal over after Washington ditched the accord.

  • Published:
"If he fires at us, as we've just demonstrated, we will destroy his forces," Netanyahu said of Assad at an event organised by the Policy Exchange think tank in London play

"If he fires at us, as we've just demonstrated, we will destroy his forces," Netanyahu said of Assad at an event organised by the Policy Exchange think tank in London

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was "no longer immune" from retaliation, while declaring the Iran nuclear deal over after Washington ditched the accord.

Noting that Israel had stayed out of Syria's protracted civil war, in which Tehran backs Assad, Netanyahu said increasing Iranian encroachment required "a new calculus".

"He is no longer immune, his regime is no longer immune. If he fires at us, as we've just demonstrated, we will destroy his forces," the Israeli leader said at an event organised by the Policy Exchange think tank in London.

Last month, Israel launched a large-scale attack on purported Iranian targets in Syria following what it said was a barrage of rockets fired by Iran from the country toward its forces in the occupied Golan Heights.

Even before that, Israel had been blamed for a series of recent strikes inside Syria that killed Iranians, though it has not acknowledged them.

"Syria has to understand that Israel will not tolerate the Iranian military entrenchment in Syria against Israel," Netanyahu added.

"The consequences are not merely to the Iranian forces there but to the Assad regime as well," he said, adding: "I think it's something that he should consider very seriously".

Netanyahu is on a three-day European tour -- visiting Berlin and Paris earlier this week -- marked by strategic differences on Iran, as its leaders attempt to rescue the nuclear deal after US withdrawal in May.

He met Wednesday with British Prime Minister Theresa May, who reiterated London's "firm commitment" to the accord, according to Downing Street.

But the Israeli leader said Thursday "the weight of the American economy" was already dooming "this very bad agreement".

"It's a done deal -- in the other meaning of the word," he added, noting companies were already pulling out of Iran under threat of damaging US sanctions.

"You have to choose whether to do business with Iran, or forego doing business with the United States... that's a no-brainer and everybody's choosing it effectively as we speak."

Netanyahu said he had reiterated his dislike for the 2015 deal, which offers sanctions relief in exchange for strict limits on Iran's nuclear activities.

However, the focus of his discussions in Europe had been on reducing Iran's presence in Syria, he added.

"I found considerable agreement on that goal."

At the same time, he criticised his European hosts for an outdated approach to the region.

Netanyahu said Iranian expansion had led to a "realignment" of relations with Arab states in the Middle East who also oppose Tehran -- something Britain and western Europe were "evidently not understanding".

"There is a whole realignment taking place in the Middle East -- they're sort of stuck in the past," he added, displaying a map of the world with numerous countries highlighted to show Israel's "expanding diplomatic horizons".

"I think there's a west European problem with recognising that the world is changing," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Mike Pompeo: N.Korea's Kim told me he was 'prepared to denuclearize' Mike Pompeo N.Korea's Kim told me he was 'prepared to denuclearize'
Pierre Nkurunziza: Burundi president surprises with vow to step down in 2020 Pierre Nkurunziza Burundi president surprises with vow to step down in 2020
In Poland: Police seek Baltic coast seal killer In Poland Police seek Baltic coast seal killer
Sweden: Country offers young asylum seekers a second chance Sweden Country offers young asylum seekers a second chance
Canada: Country poised to legalize recreational marijuana Canada Country poised to legalize recreational marijuana
Christopher Columbus: US returns stolen copy of Italian explorer letter to Spain Christopher Columbus US returns stolen copy of Italian explorer letter to Spain

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attemptbullet
3 In Central Africa DR Congo crisis stirs concernsbullet
4 Omar al-Bashir Sudanese president offers hosting talks between...bullet
5 Mobile Upgrade From beep to boom: Europe hears call of Chinese...bullet
6 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
7 In Lahore Abducted British-Pakistani activist freed - familybullet
8 Brendan Greaves 'Look Away': Songwriter sued over Chicago hitbullet
9 In Nicaragua 'Human tragedy' of violence claims 121...bullet
10 Water is life Ivory Coast city struggles with...bullet

Related Articles

Football Islamic State threat hangs over Russia World Cup
In Sweeden Verdict due in Stockholm truck attack terrorism trial
Theresa May British PM tells Netanyahu of concern over Gaza clashes
Football Russia says ready to thwart World Cup security threats
Turkey Country says Syria road map to 'rebuild mutual trust' with US
Football Isolated Russia aims to bring football to the fore at World Cup
Jihadist Belgium honours two policewomen killed in attack
Belgium Country to honour 2 police officers killed in attack
Kosovo To isolate, or not, country's returning Jihadists

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet

World

Peruvian lawmaker Kenji Fujimori has been suspended on corruption charges -- and he could be banned from running for office
In Peru Congress confirms Kenji Fujimori suspension in new vote
Demonstrators protect themselves from tear gas and bullets in the flashpoint Nicaraguan town of Masaya -- violence in the country since April has left at least 134 people dead
Daniel Ortega President, bishops set for talks on ending Nicaragua violence
A family gathers outside a tent at a makeshift migrant centre in the northwestern Bosnian town of Bihac.
Bosnia EU gives funds to cope with migrant influx
Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province, where large deposits of natural gas have been found offshore, has suffered a spate of suspected jihadists attacks since October
In Mozambique Suspected jihadists kill 5: police