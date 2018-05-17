Home > News > World >

New Catalan leader shuns constitution as sworn in


Quim Torra New Catalan leader shuns constitution as sworn in

Quim Torra, Catalonia's new separatist leader, was sworn in Thursday during a brief ceremony without central government representatives in which he avoided promising to obey the constitution and pledged instead to follow "the will of the Catalan people".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Quim Torra avoided promising to obey the Spanish constitution and the statute that regulates Catalonia's autonomy, pledging instead to be faithful to "the will of the Catalan people" play

Quim Torra avoided promising to obey the Spanish constitution and the statute that regulates Catalonia's autonomy, pledging instead to be faithful to "the will of the Catalan people"

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Quim Torra, Catalonia's new separatist leader, was sworn in Thursday during a brief ceremony without central government representatives in which he avoided promising to obey the constitution and pledged instead to follow "the will of the Catalan people".

The ceremony marks the end of nearly seven months of political limbo in the northeastern Spanish region, which has been under direct rule from Madrid since the central government deposed Catalan president Carles Puigdemont following a failed declaration of independence on October 27.

"I promise to loyally fulfil the duties of the post of regional president being faithful to the will of the Catalan people represented by the Catalan parliament," Torra said as he was sworn in, using the same formula as his predecessor and mentor Puigdemont.

The 55-year-old did not promise to obey the Constitution nor the statute that regulates Catalonia's autonomy.

He appeared flanked only by a Catalan flag, without the traditional Spanish flag and portrait of the king that protocol states must be present, in a small side-room of the regional government building in Barcelona.

Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis criticised the ceremony, saying it done "on the sly", as if Torra "were a second-rate president".

Political pressure

The hardline separatist Torra was handpicked by Puigdemont, who is currently in Berlin awaiting potential extradition to Spain, where he faces jail on charges of rebellion and misuse of public funds.

He has stressed he is merely a "caretaker president" as he awaits the return of Puigdemont, whom he considers the "legitimate" leader, and has pledged to keep fighting for independence from Spain.

Torra's swearing-in ceremony only lasted a few minutes and the central government decided not to send any representatives in a sign of tensions between the two.

There were no representatives of political parties or civil society either.

As a deferential gesture towards Puigdemont, Torra did not put on the medallion that regional presidents usually wear when they are sworn in.

Now Torra needs to form a government, a prerequisite for Madrid to lift direct rule.

But this isn't assured as Torra has said he wants to reintegrate deposed regional ministers into his government, many of whom are either in preventative custody for their role in the secession drive or in self-exile like Puigdemont.

If the Spanish government decides this is illegal, it could maintain direct rule over the region as requested by centre-right party Ciudadanos, whose hardline stance towards the Catalan crisis has resounded in Spain.

The party is now threatening to overtake Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's Popular Party in regional and municipal elections next year.

In the more immediate future, however, Rajoy needs the support of the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) in parliament to approve the 2018 budget.

The PNV wants Madrid to lift direct rule as it strongly supports regional autonomy and is sympathetic to the Catalan cause.

Caught between the two, Rajoy has pledged to watch Torra closely and maintain control over regional finances to avoid public money going to any separatist initiatives, and has also said he is willing to meet the Catalan leader.

Judicial battle

Meanwhile, another battle is going on in the courts, with 25 separatist leaders being investigated for rebellion or other offences, nine of whom are in preventative custody and another seven abroad.

On Wednesday, a Belgian judge rejected the extradition request of three former Catalan ministers due to irregularities in the arrest warrants, dealing a blow to Spain.

A court in Germany has also rejected extraditing Puigdemont to Spain for rebellion, a very serious charge that implies violence took place and which many legal experts have discarded.

The court is still considering whether to hand him over to Spain on the lesser charge of misuse of public funds.

Faced with these setbacks, Spain's Supreme Court has said it is was considering replacing rebellion with sedition, which does not imply violence took place and is less severe.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Trump: US president promises N.Korea's Kim can stay in power Trump US president promises N.Korea's Kim can stay in power
Pope Francis: Pontiff vows 'change' in Chile church after paedophile scandal Pope Francis Pontiff vows 'change' in Chile church after paedophile scandal
Anwar Ibrahim: Malaysia's politician says Najib likely headed to jail Anwar Ibrahim Malaysia's politician says Najib likely headed to jail
Mexico: As US deadline passes, country says NAFTA deal still doable Mexico As US deadline passes, country says NAFTA deal still doable
Germany: EU takes country, five others to court over air pollution Germany EU takes country, five others to court over air pollution
In Venezuela: Country opposition figures in jail protest In Venezuela Country opposition figures in jail protest

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
2 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
3 Royal Wedding Thanks to Markle's dad, Mexican town swept up in frenzybullet
4 In US Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcanobullet
5 In Gaza FG condemns killing of 58 unarmed Palestinian demonstratorsbullet
6 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
7 Petty Thief Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for...bullet
8 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge...bullet
9 Liu Chuanjian Chinese hail 'hero' pilot who landed with...bullet
10 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president slams world's...bullet

Related Articles

Football Barcelona's unbeaten season ended by five-star Levante
In Catalonia Lawmakers vote on new regional separatist leader
Catalonia A new regional government finally in sight?
In Catalonia Lawmakers step closer to picking new regional leader
Viggo Mortensen Actor joins pro-independence Catalan group
Atletico Madrid Defender Griezmann would be a bargain at 100 million euros
Football Guardiola yet to conclude talks over new City deal
Football Atletico 'fed up' over Barca's pursuit of Griezmann
Football Barca president admits to meeting Griezmann representatives
Football Barca hold on for draw against Real - five things we learned

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

US President Donald Trump, pictured here May 11, 2018 at a White House meeting with carmakers, often vents on Twitter about the Russia investigation that has dogged his presidency for the past year
Trump US president rages at 'witch hunt' as Mueller probe turns one
Peace activists in Seoul rally against joint South Korea-US joint military drills
Pentagon No plans to cut back US-South Korea drills
Anti-establishment Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio, left, indicated a government deal with the far-right League is immiment after talks with head Matteo Salvini
In Italy Populists say coalition govt contract 'this evening'
Ina Rogers and her husband Jonathan Allen, 29, were arrested on March 31 at their home in the town of Fairfield, north of San Francisco, after police responded to a call about a missing 12-year-old child
In California 'I'm not a monster': Man accused of torturing kids