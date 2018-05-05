Home > News > World >

New York celebrates commuter ferry 'success story'


In New York Commuter celebrates ferry 'success story'

In a city beset by transport woes, the ferry from Brooklyn and Queens to Manhattan is a New York success story, pleasing commuters, delighting tourists and outperforming expectations on its first anniversary.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A NYC Ferry crosses the East River on it's way to the East 34th Street landing May 3, 2018 in New York play

A NYC Ferry crosses the East River on it's way to the East 34th Street landing May 3, 2018 in New York

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In a city beset by transport woes, the ferry from Brooklyn and Queens to Manhattan is a New York success story, pleasing commuters, delighting tourists and outperforming expectations on its first anniversary.

On a swelteringly hot May afternoon, businessmen, school children, families and tourists queue down the pier, waiting to board a boat for the East River with an impressive view of the New York skyline.

At only $2.75 per head, with an onboard bar, it's the same price as a sweaty, frequently delayed and often dirty subway ride, a bargain gratefully snapped up by those living close enough to the water to enjoy it.

"It's been a lot easier to commute," admits Vivian, a 32-year-old designer from Long Island City, who doesn't want to give her last name. "Of course there are times when it gets pretty full, but it is pretty consistent."

"It's a lot less stressful than the subway," agrees Emily Lynch, 22, a recent New York arrival. "There's not as many crazy people on the ferries."

While the city's 8.5 million residents are increasingly fed up with chronic subway delays, complaints about the ferry focus on their popularity: long queues at peak times and services that some want more frequent than once every 25 minutes during the week and once an hour at weekends.

In a US financial capital infamous for its high prices, tourists are also fond of the ferries and the chance to take in the magnificent Manhattan skyline, with trips recommended in guide books for the thrift-conscious.

Ridership reflects such enthusiasm. City hall recorded 3.7 million passengers in the first year. Two new routes plan to take in the Bronx and the Lower East Side by the end of the summer, raising the total number to six.

Twice as many passengers as thought

Passengers load and unload ferries at the East 34th Street landing in New York play

Passengers load and unload ferries at the East 34th Street landing in New York

(AFP)

City officials now predict that ridership could reach nine million by 2023, nearly double initial estimates.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio has set aside $300 million over the next five years for new 350-passenger capacity ferries, improvements to piers and docks, and a second homeport where ferries will be maintained.

"New Yorkers have spoken. We are going to need bigger boats. We're gearing up to meet the extraordinary demand," he said Thursday.

Roland Lewis, president and CEO of the Waterfront Alliance who pushed for the ferry service for years, attributes the success to many factors: new boats, the right price and reasonably frequent operations.

"It has really changed people's lives," he said. "It's opening up people's eyes to the city from a whole new perspective: for the first time in their lives hundreds of thousands of people are seeing their hometown from the water."

Supporters say the ferry is helping to rejuvenate coastal communities in outer boroughs, typically former industrial areas, although there are also complaints about rent hikes in a city forever gentrifying.

What remains unclear is whether a less progressive mayor in the future or leaner economic times could spell the end of the hefty subsidies.

The city currently estimates that it spends $6.60 on each journey -- more than double what passengers pay.

Thursday's announcement of the additional $300 million fanned criticism against de Blasio. Some accuse him of favoring the ferries at the expense of the bus or the subway, which serve many areas inaccessible by boat.

Lewis, however, is unapologetic. "I'd like to see a ferry to La Guardia Airport and to Kennedy Airport," he said of the city's two aviation hubs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Mahmud Abbas: US fails to win UN backing for statement criticizing Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas US fails to win UN backing for statement criticizing Palestinian president
In Mexico: People celebrate patron saint of drug traffickers In Mexico People celebrate patron saint of drug traffickers
Iowa: US State 'heartbeat' abortion ban, strictest in US, becomes law Iowa US State 'heartbeat' abortion ban, strictest in US, becomes law
In US: Man who killed Indian immigrant sentenced to life In US Man who killed Indian immigrant sentenced to life
Honduras: Country regrets loss of US protection status for its nationals Honduras Country regrets loss of US protection status for its nationals
Suriname: Country halts fishing after deadly attacks Suriname Country halts fishing after deadly attacks

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Turkey Pro-Kurdish party says jailed ex-leader Demirtas to run for...bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
4 In Nigeria 13 killed as cattle rustlers attack villagebullet
5 Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine Liberation...bullet
6 In New Zealand Top navy officer accused of hiding camera in...bullet
7 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
8 In Afghanistan Slain journalists remembered on World Press...bullet
9 Hezbollah Movement Ruling parties to keep their clout as...bullet
10 In Turkey Inflation surges again in April ahead of pollsbullet

Related Articles

Opinion Ahead of the proposal, romancing the stone
Entertainment Thom DeVita, 85, dies; revolutionized the art of tattooing
World In Hawaii, Kilauea volcano erupts, spewing lava and gases near homes
World Beethoven's 200-year-old 'Fidelio' enters today's prisons
World Writer Zinzi Clemmons accuses Junot Díaz of forcibly kissing her
Opinion Patagonia v. Trump
Opinion He fled a prison in Iceland. Now it's good to be back
Entertainment Berlin festival celebrates 25-year theatrical reign with 7-hour 'Faust'
World Trump is said to know of Stormy Daniels payment months before he denied it
Opinion Adidas and Kanye West: what did everyone expect?

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet
9 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

Ottawa will support the investment with Can$110 million in Toyota's Cambridge and Woodstock plants in Ontario
In Canada Toyota invests Can$1.4 billion in plants
Central American migrants travelling in the "Migrant Via Crucis" caravan sleep outside "El Chaparral" port of entry to US while waiting to be received by US authorities, in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico on April 30, 2018 According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Sunday, none of the migrants from the caravan was processed for asylum because the agency had reached capacity for the day for migrants seeking asylum. At least 150 Central American migrants reached the border between Mexico and the United States on Sunday, determined to seek asylum from the US. The group arrived in the Mexican border town of Tijuana, part of a caravan of more than 1,000 people who set out from Mexico's southern border on March 25.
In Mexico Last migrants from caravan camp cross US border
Philippe Lognonne, the principal investigator for the SEIS experiment on the NASA InSight Mission, has always wanted to know what's going on under Mars' famously red surface
Philippe Lognonne One scientist's 30-year quest to get under Mars' skin
Graffiti showing the Basque separatist group ETA logo and the text in Basque "Thanks a lot" after the group announced it was finally disbanding
ETA Group legacy haunts leftist Basque separatist parties