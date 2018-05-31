Home > News > World >

Nicaragua: one and a half months of deadly crisis


Nicaragua One and a half months of deadly crisis

Nicaragua has been rocked since April 18 by anti-government protests which have been severely repressed by the authorities, leaving nearly 100 dead and hundreds more wounded.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Demonstrators shout anti-government slogans as Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega meets with the nation's Roman Catholic bishops and opposition leaders May 16, 2018 amid growing unrest play

Demonstrators shout anti-government slogans as Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega meets with the nation's Roman Catholic bishops and opposition leaders May 16, 2018 amid growing unrest

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nicaragua has been rocked since April 18 by anti-government protests which have been severely repressed by the authorities, leaving nearly 100 dead and hundreds more wounded.

The protests were initially triggered by now-aborted reforms to the near-bankrupt social security system.

But the unrest quickly broadened into a rejection by many Nicaraguans of President Daniel Ortega, who is seen as autocratic.

Ortega, the former guerrilla leader of the Sandinista revolution, was in power from 1979-1990, before returning in 2007.

His wife Rosario Murillo is vice-president and several of Ortega's children hold key positions.

Controversial pension reform

On April 18, the government presents a plan to increase how much employees and companies pay into the social security fund, while cutting benefits by five percent, as recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In several towns student-led protesters vent fury at the plan. Demonstrations continue in the coming days and are harshly repressed.

On April 22, Ortega scraps the pension reform in a bid to end the protests, which have left 25 dead in five days, amid clashes and looting.

Ortega under pressure

Withdrawal of the reform fails to pacify protesters.

On April 23, tens of thousands of people -- workers, students, farmers and businessmen -- demonstrate in the capital Managua demanding an end to the repression and some call for Ortega's departure.

The United Nations on April 24 calls on Nicaragua to carry out "prompt, thorough, independent and transparent investigations into these deaths," saying a number of the killings may have been "unlawful."

Tense dialogue

As protests intensify, the army on May 12 distances itself from Ortega, saying it will not prevent people from taking part in protests.

On May 16, tense talks open in Managua between Ortega and opposition groups, mediated by the Catholic Church, as the death toll rises to 58.

The Church calls off the talks after a week, saying: "There was no consensus today between the parties". The death toll rises to 76.

On May 28, the government and opposition agree to resume talks. However, a day later the business sector drops Ortega. The employers' organization Cosep calls on its representatives to immediately resign from management posts in state bodies and enterprises.

Amnesty International says Nicaragua is using paramilitary groups to suppress demonstrations.

On May 30, Nicaragua's richest man, Carlos Pellas, calls for early presidential elections.

Ortega vows to remain in power. The latest spasm of unrest between supporters and opponents of Ortega bring the overall death toll to 98.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Arkady Babchenko: Anti-Kremlin journalist smeared in pig's blood to fool the world Arkady Babchenko Anti-Kremlin journalist smeared in pig's blood to fool the world
Oxford: University unveils UK's first major Tolkien exhibition in decades Oxford University unveils UK's first major Tolkien exhibition in decades
Emmanuel Macron: French president calls US tariffs an 'illegal' decision Emmanuel Macron French president calls US tariffs an 'illegal' decision
In Japan: Whale hunt killed 122 pregnant minkes In Japan Whale hunt killed 122 pregnant minkes
In France: Foreign activists on trial for helping migrants enter country In France Foreign activists on trial for helping migrants enter country
In Geneva: Last of the Jayer wine to go on sale In Geneva Last of the Jayer wine to go on sale

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Arkady Babchenko Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead as Ukraine...bullet
3 In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this yearbullet
4 In Ivory Coast Cotton harvest surgesbullet
5 Iran Country sets sanctions waiver deadline for oil giant Totalbullet
6 In Nicaragua Five more dead in unrestbullet
7 Missile Attack Russia comes under fire at UN over MH17 downingbullet
8 Smoking A rundown on lighting upbullet
9 In Mexico Journalist found dead in 'pool of blood' at homebullet
10 Anniesa Hasibua Leading Muslim fashion designer jailed...bullet

Related Articles

In Nicaragua Five more dead in unrest
In Nicaragua One killed, three injured in fresh violence
In Nicaragua Protesters dig in as more killed
In Nicaragua 2 killed in fresh clashes after talks collapse
Cuba Country regrets CIA Bay of Pigs veteran died without trial
Cuba Bay of Pigs veteran Posada, accused of airlines bombing, dies at 90
Daniel Ortega Nicaragua president accepts bishops' conditions for dialogue
Honduras Country regrets loss of US protection status for its nationals
Politics China's latest triumph over Taiwan points to its growing influence in the US's neighborhood

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

President Donald Trump says he will issue a pardon to conservative author Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to making an illegal campaign contribution
Trump President pardons conservative author, Martha Stewart could be next
Turkey and Russia have been on opposing sides of the civil war in Syria since the conflict broke out in 2011, with Moscow the key backer of President Bashar al-Assad and Turkey pressing for his ouster.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president hosts Putin's Syria envoy as cooperation tightens
Women wearing niqab garments sat in the audience as the Danish parliament passed the ban against full-face veils in public
In Denmark Government bans Islamic full-face veil in public spaces
Czech Republic's populist billionaire Andrej Babis, who is heading a caretaker cabinet, says he will be once again named prime minister on June 6
Andrej Babis Czech mogul to be named PM for second time on June 6