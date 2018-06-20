Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Nicaraguan town defies government siege to bury dead


In Nicaragua Town defies government siege to bury dead

Residents in the Nicaraguan opposition bastion of Masaya were on Wednesday holding off an offensive by police and pro-government paramilitaries as fresh violence flared across the Central American country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The death toll in Nicaragua has reached 187 since protests against President Daniel Ortega's government began play

The death toll in Nicaragua has reached 187 since protests against President Daniel Ortega's government began

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Residents in the Nicaraguan opposition bastion of Masaya were on Wednesday holding off an offensive by police and pro-government paramilitaries as fresh violence flared across the Central American country.

Funerals were held for three people killed in clashes in the flashpoint city on Tuesday, bringing to 187 the number of dead since protests against President Daniel Ortega's government began on April 18.

"This is horrible. You can't live in peace anymore, people are dying because of a government that won't leave," 40-year-old housewife Ramona Aleman told AFP at the cemetery in the north of the city, as a victim of Tuesday's violence was laid to rest.

Marvin Lopez was shot in the throat and his friend Edgar Taleno said he and his friends had to dodge gunfire from pro-government forces to retrieve his body.

"This is total anarchy. We ask the international community to support us. We can no longer live here, they are massacring people who don't have weapons," Taleno said.

Riot police and paramilitaries had deployed Tuesday in the historically combative city, dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, after it declared itself in rebellion against Ortega's government.

Riot police entered the city to leave munitions and food for the police, and removed some barricades. Police in the city are remaining in their barracks. But according to a priest in the Monimbo neighborhood, Augusto Gutierrez, the opposition remain in control of some areas of the city.

The pro-Ortega forces used tractors and tow trucks brought in from the capital Managua to clear barricades from the main road leading to the city.

Anti-government protesters erected new barricades in some neighborhoods overnight, as witnesses said trucks carrying armed men patrolled the streets of the city, 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Managua.

Ortega's wife and vice-president, Rosario Murillo, said her husband "is committed to curbing this wave of terrorism, hate crimes, kidnappings, threats and intimidation."

Elsewhere, residents in the towns of Jinotepe, Leon, Matagalpa and Esteli reported shootings and attacks by heavily armed men.

"There are situations of extreme violence where they are already exceeding the limits, and the truth is that we find ourselves totally defenseless," the executive director of the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights, Marlin Sierra told AFP.

Fear of 'civil war'

"The tendency is to deepen the crisis," said Sierra. "We are extremely worried because we see that there is a political will on the part of the state to push for a civil war."

On Tuesday, the rights group's head Alvaro Leiva said residents were resisting "within the scope of their possibilities" but were under "disproportionate" attack by security forces.

The auxiliary bishop of Managua, Silvio Baez, appealed to the government to back off.

"Stop the attack on Masaya. Respect the life of the population," he tweeted.

The country's Roman Catholic bishops have attempted to mediate the crisis. But the latest attempt collapsed on Monday, with the bishops and opposition accusing the government of failing to act on a promise to allow international organizations to investigate the violence.

Masaya, once a bastion of Ortega's Sandinista revolution, has been a focal point of protests aimed at forcing him out of office.

A onetime leftist guerrilla, Ortega led the country from 1979 to 1990 and then returned to the presidency in 2007.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

United Nations: Nations defend rights council after US pullout United Nations Nations defend rights council after US pullout
In Poland: Drought haunts farmers, Baltic states In Poland Drought haunts farmers, Baltic states
Trump: Boycotts and nuclearization: Canada defiant of US President Trump Boycotts and nuclearization: Canada defiant of US President
Matteo Salvini: 'Come and see how we live': Italy's Roma tell hardline minister Matteo Salvini 'Come and see how we live': Italy's Roma tell hardline minister
Viktor Orban: Hungary adopts law penalising migrant aid groups Viktor Orban Hungary adopts law penalising migrant aid groups
Justin Trudeau: Canada PM says US family separations 'wrong' Justin Trudeau Canada PM says US family separations 'wrong'

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in advertsbullet
3 Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62bullet
4 Civil War War-ravaged South Sudan at a glancebullet
5 Donald Trump US, South Korea confirm suspending military drills...bullet
6 In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?bullet
7 Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poorbullet
8 In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for...bullet
9 In Germany Police foiled biological attack with Tunisian...bullet
10 In Yemen Government forces enter Hodeida airportbullet

Related Articles

In Nicaragua Country dialogue to end crisis falls apart
Entertainment Jonathan Loaisiga makes a Yankees debut to remember
Nicaragua Crisis talks: Country agrees to allow probe of deadly unrest
In Nicaragua Bishops summon government, civil leaders aiming to revive talks
In Argentina Lawmakers approve bill to legalize abortion
In Nicaragua Two months of deadly chaos
In Argentina Congress prepares for historic abortion vote
In Nicaragua Top civic group calls strike as anti-president fury grows
In Nicaragua Crisis leaves vital street market with economic bruises

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

US President Donald Trump appears set to use executive action to defuse a mounting crisis on the border with Mexico
Donald Trump US president promises order to end family separations
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US will continue to help "the world's most vulnerable," but the US is on course this year to accept the lowest number of refugees since 1977
Donald Trump US to resettle fewest refugees since program began
Strikes by French air traffic controllers have already led to flights being cancelled for 750,000 passengers so far this year
In Marseille Airlines to complain to EU over French strikes
Anglophone separatists in Cameroon have killed 81 security forces and more than 100 civilians in their campaign for independence, according to a government report
In Cameroon 81 police, soldiers in anglophone crisis: govt