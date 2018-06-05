Home > News > World >

Nine killed in Niger suicide attacks


In Niger Nine killed in suicide attacks

Nine people were killed in three suicide bombings in southeastern Niger near the border with Nigeria, a local official said Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The attacks occurred late Monday in the regional Niger capital of Diffa (pictured), a frequent target of the Boko Haram jihadist group, the official told AFP play

The attacks occurred late Monday in the regional Niger capital of Diffa (pictured), a frequent target of the Boko Haram jihadist group, the official told AFP

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nine people were killed in three suicide bombings in southeastern Niger near the border with Nigeria, a local official said Tuesday.

The attacks occurred late Monday in the regional capital of Diffa, a frequent target of the Boko Haram jihadist group, the official, who asked not to be identified, told AFP.

He said "two young women and a man" blew themselves up in different parts of the city, adding that an Islamic school in a busy area was one of the targets.

"For the moment there are nine dead, and wounded," he said.

Security forces have cordoned off the sites and are carrying out search operations throughout the city, a security source said.

According to accounts on social media, three explosions were heard at around 10pm (2100 GMT) Monday in Diffa Koura, an old district of the city.

The attacks came as Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou arrived in Paris for an official visit Monday. He is to continue to Brussels Tuesday.

They also follow several months of calm in the Diffa region which since February 2015 has suffered numerous attacks by Boko Haram based across the border in northeast Nigeria.

In late April, Niamey announced a military operation against Boko Haram in the region of Lake Chad, which links Niger, Chad, Nigeria and Cameroon.

The group, which is seeking an Islamic state based on Sharia law, has caused the deaths of at least 20,000 people since it took up arms in 2009 in Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Jihadist: Belgium honours two policewomen killed in attack Jihadist Belgium honours two policewomen killed in attack
In Iran: Ali Akbar Salehi steps up pressure on uranium enrichment after US pullout In Iran Ali Akbar Salehi steps up pressure on uranium enrichment after US pullout
European Union: Top court rules same-sex partners have residence rights European Union Top court rules same-sex partners have residence rights
Martin Griffiths: UN envoy 'concerned' by fate of key Yemen port Martin Griffiths UN envoy 'concerned' by fate of key Yemen port
Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani: Qatar says 'stronger' despite year-long Gulf dispute Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani Qatar says 'stronger' despite year-long Gulf dispute
Hailemariam Desalegn: Ethiopia lifts state of emergency as political crisis eases Hailemariam Desalegn Ethiopia lifts state of emergency as political crisis eases

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In New Zealand Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours listbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Maximum Security Apple touts privacy features of new operating systemsbullet
4 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
5 Accidental Dicsharge FBI Agent's gun discharges during dance...bullet
6 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
7 Angela Merkel German chancellor offers Macron concessions on...bullet
8 In Hong Kong Crowds gather for Tiananmen vigilbullet
9 In Poland US Army launches war games on NATO's eastern flankbullet
10 Palestinian Man tries to hit Israeli soldiers with...bullet

Related Articles

In Tunisia Death toll from migrant shipwreck rises to 52
Hailemariam Desalegn Ethiopia lifts state of emergency as political crisis eases
Abdullah II King warns Jordan 'at crossroads' over economic protests
In Germany Calls grow for expulsion of disputed US envoy
In Singapore Could opposites attract at Trump-Kim summit?
Belgium Country to honour 2 police officers killed in attack
Mexico Court orders new probe into massacre of students
In Brazil Royal says monarchy would fix country's chaos
Harvey Weinstein Movie mogul set to plead innocent in NY
Paul Manafort US prosecutors accuse Trump's former campaign chairman of attempted witnesses tampering

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
5 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
6 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

People receive the bodies of loved ones in the Tunisian town of Sfax on June 4, 2018, after more than 50 migrants drowned in the Mediterranean the day before while trying to reach Europe
In Tunisia Death toll from migrant shipwreck rises to 52
The White House says a first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place at 9:00 am (0100 GMT) in Singapore on June 12
Summit First Trump-Kim meeting scheduled for June 12
US President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs against Mexico has further raised tensions with the neighboring country led by President Enrique Pena Nieto, pictured
World Trade Organization Mexico to file complaint over US tariffs: ministry
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the Organization of American States (OAS) 48th General Assembly in Washington, where crises in Nicaragua and Venezuela are likely to dominate
OAS US pushes for Venezuela to be suspended from club