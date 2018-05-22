Home > News > World >

'No alternative' to Iran deal, EU's Mogherini tells US


Iran Deal 'No alternative' to nuclear deal, EU's Mogherini tells US

The EU's foreign policy chief warned Monday there was "no alternative" to the Iran nuclear deal, after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed unprecedented sanctions against Tehran.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the 2015 nuclear deal struck between Iran and major world powers was the "best possible outcome" play

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the 2015 nuclear deal struck between Iran and major world powers was the "best possible outcome"

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The EU's foreign policy chief warned Monday there was "no alternative" to the Iran nuclear deal, after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed unprecedented sanctions against Tehran following Washington's withdrawal from the pact.

Pompeo -- a longtime Iran hawk and fierce opponent of the 2015 agreement -- earlier outlined an aggressive series of "painful" measures designed to hurt Tehran, in his first key address since moving to the State Department from the CIA in April.

"Secretary Pompeo's speech has not demonstrated how walking away from the JCPOA (nuclear deal) has made or will make the region safer from the threat of nuclear proliferation or how it puts us in a better position to influence Iran's conduct in areas outside the scope of JCPOA," the European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said.

In a statement, she stressed "there is no alternative" to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal is officially known.

US President Donald Trump sparked an international outcry earlier this month when he announced his country would pull out of the landmark accord struck in July 2015 between Tehran and major world powers.

His move came despite the fact that the UN's nuclear watchdog, in charge of monitoring Iran's compliance with the deal, has confirmed that Tehran has so far abided by the terms.

Trump wants Brussels and others to support his hardline strategy and push for a fresh agreement.

"Iran will never again have carte blanche to dominate the Middle East," Pompeo said, outlining 12 tough conditions from Washington for any "new deal" with Tehran.

But Mogherini called on the US to keep its commitments as part of the agreement signed under Trump's predecessor Barack Obama.

"The JCPOA is the result of more than a decade of complex and delicate negotiations, based on dual track approach and therefore the best possible outcome, striking the right balance," Mogherini said.

"This deal belongs to the international community, having been endorsed by the United Nations Security Council. The international community expects all sides to keep the commitments they made more than two years ago."

She reiterated that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had confirmed already 10 times that Iran has implemented "all its nuclear related commitments" under the agreement.

The re-establishment of the US punitive measures will likely force European companies to choose between investing in Iran or trading with the United States.

The EU has been trying to persuade Iran to stay in the 2015 agreement, even without Washington's participation.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, attending the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Buenos Aires, said he was not surprised by Pompeo's critique of the Iran deal, before adding: "We do not see at this time a better alternative."

"We believe that without this agreement, we would take the risk that Iran resumes its nuclear program," he said.

Maas said he will travel to Washington to talk with Pompeo this week.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Italy: Populists name pick for Prime Minister In Italy Populists name pick for Prime Minister
In Guinea: Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State media In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State media
In Syria: Kurd traders suffer from twin tax systems In Syria Kurd traders suffer from twin tax systems
In Australia: Archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse In Australia Archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse
In Ukraine: 4 dead as fighting spikes in country's rebel east In Ukraine 4 dead as fighting spikes in country's rebel east
In Cameroon: Kidnappings multiply in restive anglophone region In Cameroon Kidnappings multiply in restive anglophone region

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jurybullet
2 Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner 'waiting for UK visa': reportbullet
3 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resortbullet
4 EuroVision "Isreali's Netta jacked my chicken dab style" - Swiss...bullet
5 North Korea Country demands Seoul return waitress 'defectors'bullet
6 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
7 In Cuba Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havanabullet
8 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
9 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars,...bullet
10 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to...bullet

Related Articles

In Iran EU commissioner in bid to protect trade ties
In Iraq Cleric Moqtada Sadr wins election but forming government far off
In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadership
Trump US president denies 'folding' over ZTE in China trade talks
Mohammad Javad Iran's Zarif says EU meetings must be turned into action
Donald Trump US President administration faces crunch week on trade
Donald Trump EU leaders seek united front on US President
Mohammad Javad Zarif Iran FM in Moscow as Russia moves to save nuclear deal
In Syria Broken by siege, rebels face worst loss yet in Ghouta
Technology Oil to solar: Saudis push to be renewable energy powerhouse

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Olympics News Samsung unveils special edition Galaxy Note 8 only...bullet
6 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels...bullet

World

Deserted platforms at the normally very busy Gare de L'Est station in central Paris as public sector workers continue protests against President Emmanuel Macron's economic reform programme and planned overhaul of state rail operator SNCF
In France Public sector, rail workers go on strike
European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom addresses the European Parliament during a debate on US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports which have sparked threats of realiatory action
European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprieve
With the internet's 'address book' set to be restricted in response to EU privacy law, some analysts fear a wave of cybercrime
European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on cybersecurity impact
A meeting between US President Donald Trump, left, and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-In could decide whether the US president's much-vaunted summit with the North's leader Kim Jong Un goes ahead
Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President visits White House