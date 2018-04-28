Home > News > World >

No formal request about Trump-Kim summit: Singapore PM


Lee Hsien Loong No formal request about Trump-Kim summit: Singapore PM

Singapore has not received any "formal" request to host an eagerly awaited meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the city-state's prime minister said Saturday.

  • Published:
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the city-state has not received any formal request to host the Trump-Kim meeting play

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the city-state has not received any formal request to host the Trump-Kim meeting

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Singapore has not received any "formal" request to host an eagerly awaited meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the city-state's prime minister said Saturday.

Trump said Friday that the list of potential sites for the meeting had been narrowed to two, without saying where. Some reports have said that Singapore, a stable and prosperous financial hub in Southeast Asia, is one of the potential locations.

The meeting, expected in the coming weeks, follows a dizzying detente in recent months between the nuclear-armed North and its neighbour, which resulted in Friday's historic summit between Kim and the South's President Moon Jae-in.

The leaders agreed to pursue a permanent peace treaty and the complete denuclearisation of their divided peninsula.

Speaking at a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong dampened speculation about the city-state potentially hosting the Trump-Kim talks.

"As for the venue, we've also read the same reports as you in the newspapers about the possible places where a US-North Korea meeting can take place," he told reporters.

"We've had no formal invitations, requests from any of the parties. It has to be something agreed by both North Korea as well as the United States.

"I doubt very much they have come to any landing yet."

A diplomatic source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that he was not aware of any request, even informally.

Speculation has been rife about where the US and North Korean leaders will meet.

Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, and the capitals of China and Mongolia have been mentioned in reports, in addition to Singapore and the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas.

Landmark summits have taken place Singapore in the past -- the presidents of China and Taiwan met for the first time ever in the city-state three years ago after decades of estrangement following a traumatic split at the end of a civil war in 1949.

China's Xi Jinping and Taiwan's Ma Ying-jeou shook hands for more than a minute and smiled for a mass of reporters before holding talks.

Singapore and Pyongyang have diplomatic ties and the North has an embassy in the city-state.

In November, Singapore suspended trade ties with the North in the latest move by a country to implement UN sanctions to curb Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Toronto: Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police In Toronto Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police
In Mali: Presidental election set for 29 July In Mali Presidental election set for 29 July
In Myanmar: Thousands flee fresh clashes: UN In Myanmar Thousands flee fresh clashes: UN
Joyce Banda: Malawi's ex-president returns after 4 year exile Joyce Banda Malawi's ex-president returns after 4 year exile
In Nicaragua: The tide goes against long-time leader In Nicaragua The tide goes against long-time leader
Iran: Government says US 'unqualified' to play role in Korean detente Iran Government says US 'unqualified' to play role in Korean detente

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Damascus Syria regime bombardment kills 17 civilians: monitorbullet
4 Air Strike Saudi Arabia downs Yemeni rebel missilebullet
5 Avicii DJ 'could not go on any longer': familybullet
6 In Toronto Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: policebullet
7 In Mali Presidental election set for 29 Julybullet
8 European Union US police cripple Islamic State media...bullet
9 In Japan Girls banned from sumo event amid sexism uproarbullet
10 Vietnam Time now the enemy in battle to find missing...bullet

Related Articles

Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar's counsellor pressed on Rohingya crisis at ASEAN summit
Lee Hsien Loong No pay rise for Singapore's million-dollar ministers
Politics Inside Number One Observatory Circle, the often overlooked but stunning vice president's residence where the Pences live
Wages This is how much African presidents earn in a year compared with world leaders

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

Huthi rebel supporters protest in Sanaa on April 26, 2018, against the killing of the insurgents' top political leader, Saleh al-Sammad, in a Saudi-led coalition strike the week before
Saudi TV Strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders
North Korea's missiles are regularly paraded in the capital Pyongyang but estimates of its arsenal vary
In South Korea One word, many meanings: Korean ‘denuclearisation’ in the headlines
Yemeni rebel supporters attend the funeral of slain Huthi political chief Saleh al-Sammad in Sanaa on April 28, 2018
In Yemen Saudi-led strike 'kills dozens' of rebels in new blow
Iranian policemen evacuate a child from the parliament building in Tehran on June 7, 2017 during an attack on the complex
Iran Attacks IS suspects stand trial