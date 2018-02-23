Home > News > World >

North Korea calls UN chief 'henchman' of the US


Kim Jong-Un North Korea calls UN chief 'henchman' of the US

North Korea on Thursday accused UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of being a "kind of henchman who is representing the United States" after the UN chief said sanctions were essential to pressure Pyongyang.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
North Korea has branded UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as a "kind of henchman" of the United States after he praised sanctions against Pyongyang play

North Korea has branded UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as a "kind of henchman" of the United States after he praised sanctions against Pyongyang

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

North Korea on Thursday accused UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of being a "kind of henchman who is representing the United States" after the UN chief said sanctions were essential to pressure Pyongyang.

North Korea's mission to the United Nations released a statement complaining of "reckless remarks" by Guterres during the Munich Security Conference last week.

At the conference, Guterres praised the Security Council for succeeding in putting "through sanctions a very meaningful pressure over North Korea," adding: "The pressure in my opinion is absolutely essential to be maintained."

"This is nothing but an absurd sophistry inappropriate to his duty as secretary-general of the United Nations and only make us to think whether he is a kind of henchman who is representing the United States," said the North Korean mission in a statement.

North Korea argued that the United States was at fault for the crisis on the Korean peninsula and that Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests were a legitimate form of self-defense.

Guterres' remarks were "ill-minded", said the mission, before requesting that the UN chief "refrain from his behavior acts like somnambulist any further."

Led by the United States, the Security Council last year imposed three new sets of sanctions on North Korea aimed at piling pressure on Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear and missile tests.

The economic measures are aimed at cutting off revenue to Pyongyang's military programs.

During a visit to South Korea this month, Guterres met briefly with North Korea's ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam and urged dialogue to address the crisis.

The UN chief has been a strong supporter of the thaw in relations between Pyongyang and Seoul during the Olympics, which he maintains could provide the basis for a broader dialogue.

In December, Guterres dispatched UN political chief Jeffrey Feltman to Pyongyang for talks, but the envoy came back with no commitment from North Korea to hold negotiations on the nuclear standoff.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Romeo Brawner: Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military Romeo Brawner Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military
Donald Trump: US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions Donald Trump US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions
In Marseille: Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris In Marseille Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris
In Colombia: Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign In Colombia Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign
Volkswagen: Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017 Volkswagen Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017
Dalibor Jaukovic: Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness' Dalibor Jaukovic Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness'

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away age 99bullet
2 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
3 Meghan Markle 'Racist' white powder letter sent to American actressbullet
4 In Saudi Arabia Government to spend billions on Western-style...bullet
5 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus...bullet
6 In India Surgeons remove 'heaviest recorded' brain tumourbullet
7 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday...bullet
8 Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threatbullet
9 Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan opposition says won't contest...bullet
10 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives...bullet

Related Articles

Moon Jae-In Seoul picks up $260-per-meal tab for N. Korea delegates: reports
Kim Jong-un North Korea slams US invite of late prisoner's father to Olympics
Moon Jae-In S. Korea's President watches concert with Kim Jong Un's sister
Moon Jae-In North Korean media print pictures of South's president
Kim Jong Un President invites S. Korea's Moon to Pyongyang
Moon Jae-In S. Korea and North's ceremonial head of state to attend ice hockey match
Charlotte Kalla First gold goes to Sweden, Koreas in spotlight
In North Korea Hard road ahead for Olympics detente: analysts
Moon Jae-in South Korea's President watches concert with Kim Jong Un's sister
Shinzo Abe Japan reports suspected North Korea sanctions violation

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

The cheerleaders are surrounded by North Korean security agents, who sternly break off any attempts at engagement by the media or the public
Winter Olympics Warm smiles, cold comfort from N. Korea's 'army of beauties'
A satellite image taken by DigitalGlobe on February 19, 2018 and released by Human Rights Watch on February 23, 2018 allegedly shows ongoing demolition of Rohingya villages in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State
In Myanmar Authorities bulldozed scores of Rohingya villages since November: HRW
New Delhi said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule in the Maldives
Maldives Country warns India against interfering as ties fray
US President Donald Trump pushed his proposal to arm teachers during a speech to a conservative conference
Donald Trump President suggests armed deputy at Florida school was a 'coward'