Home > News > World >

North Korea dismantles nuclear test site


Punggye-ri North Korea dismantles nuclear test site

North Korea has dismantled its nuclear test site, media invited to attend the ceremony said Thursday, in a planned move portrayed by the isolated regime as a goodwill gesture ahead of a potential summit next month with the US.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
North Korea has said it will not give up its nuclear weapons until it feels safe from what it says is US aggression play

North Korea has said it will not give up its nuclear weapons until it feels safe from what it says is US aggression

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

North Korea has dismantled its nuclear test site, media invited to attend the ceremony said Thursday, in a planned move portrayed by the isolated regime as a goodwill gesture ahead of a potential summit next month with the US.

Pyongyang announced its plan to "completely" dismantle the Punggye-ri facility in the country's northeast, inviting some foreign journalists to witness the destruction.

"There was a huge explosion, you could feel it. Dust came at you, the heat came at you. It was extremely loud," Tom Cheshire, a journalist for Sky News who was among those invited to attend the ceremony, wrote on the British broadcaster's website.

Yonhap news agency, citing South Korean pool reporters at the scene, said multiple explosions were heard throughout the day, beginning at 11am (0300 GMT) until 4.17pm.

Punggye-ri has been the staging ground for all six of the North's nuclear tests, including its latest and by far most powerful one in September last year, which Pyongyang said was an H-bomb.

Experts are divided over whether the demolition will render the site useless. Sceptics say the facility has already outlived its usefulness with six successful nuclear tests in the bag and can be quickly rebuilt if needed.

North Korea also did not invite any independent observers from overseas.

But others say the fact that North Korea agreed to destroy the site without preconditions or asking for something in return from Washington suggests the regime is serious about change.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Russian Intelligence: US disrupts botnet of 500,000 hacked routers Russian Intelligence US disrupts botnet of 500,000 hacked routers
Sterling Brown: US police chief apologizes for arrest of NBA player, releases video Sterling Brown US police chief apologizes for arrest of NBA player, releases video
French President: Macron in Russia for high-stakes talks with Putin French President Macron in Russia for high-stakes talks with Putin
Socotra: Cyclone Mekunu pummels Yemeni island, seven missing Socotra Cyclone Mekunu pummels Yemeni island, seven missing
Trade Dispute: Japan hits back as US mulls auto tariffs Trade Dispute Japan hits back as US mulls auto tariffs
Najib Razak: Malaysian ex-PM quizzed for second time over graft claims Najib Razak Malaysian ex-PM quizzed for second time over graft claims

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pactbullet
2 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of his...bullet
3 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprievebullet
6 In Ghana Police open corruption probe into football chiefbullet
7 Start-Ups Tiny African tech businesses draw interest after...bullet
8 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case...bullet
9 North Korea Country preps nuclear site demolition...bullet
10 In DR Congo Ebola outbreak on 'epidemiological knife...bullet

Related Articles

World Abrupt demand by North Korea threatens talks
World Kim prepared to cede nuclear weapons if U.S. Pledges not to invade
World Korean Unity Pressures Trump as Bargaining Chips Slip Away
World Korea talks begin as kim crosses to south's side of dmz
World Kim's abrupt shift leaves skeptics even more unsettled
World Australia's least likely tourist spot: a test site for atom bombs
New York Times North Korea Moves Toward Détente With Seoul

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet

World

China and the United States announced at the weekend that they had backed off imposing tarrifs on each other, averting a trade war
Trade War China denies setting target to cut US trade surplus
Former Korean Air executive Cho Hyun-Ah known for a "nut rage" tantrum that sparked national uproar was summoned for questioning for illegally hiring immigrants to work as maids, the latest scandal to engulf her billionaire family
Nut Rage Korean Air heiress questioned for illegal maids
It costs US taxpayers more than $450 million a year to keep Guantanamo's 40 remaining inmates
Guantanamo Geriatrics Detainee population quietly ages
Giuseppe Conte's appointment could herald an end to more than two months of political uncertainty
Giuseppe Conte New Italian PM nominee begins work on forming cabinet