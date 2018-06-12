Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

North Korea media herald Kim's Singapore stroll


Kim Jong Un North Korea media herald Kim's Singapore stroll

North Korea's state media provided extensive coverage Tuesday of a late night stroll taken by Kim Jong Un around staunchly capitalist Singapore, with a barrage of photos accompanying the young leader's effusive praise for the island state's economic model.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
No fewer than 14 images of Kim Jong Un's visit to the Marina Bay Sands hotel, casino and convention centre and other sights were printed on the front page of the state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper play

No fewer than 14 images of Kim Jong Un's visit to the Marina Bay Sands hotel, casino and convention centre and other sights were printed on the front page of the state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

North Korea's state media provided extensive coverage Tuesday of a late night stroll taken by Kim Jong Un around staunchly capitalist Singapore, with a barrage of photos accompanying the young leader's effusive praise for the island state's economic model.

Fulsome applause for another country is unusual for the media in the impoverished North, which generally do not show detailed images of affluent foreign countries.

A few hours ahead of his historic summit with Donald Trump -- the first encounter between a leader of the isolated, nuclear-armed North and a sitting US president -- Kim took a break from preparations for a waterfront stroll.

He was accompanied by Singapore's foreign and education ministers -- with whom he posed for selfies -- and surrounded by officials as police held back pursuing reporters.

But images of Kim are carefully controlled and managed in the isolated North, and travelling media from Pyongyang enjoyed close access.

No fewer than 14 images of his visit to the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) hotel, casino and convention centre and other sights were printed on the front page of the state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper.

Fulsome praise for another country is unusual for North Korea's media play

Fulsome praise for another country is unusual for North Korea's media

(KCNA VIA KNS/AFP)

It showed him smiling on the MBS' rooftop Sky Park observation platform, adding he "learned about the social and economic development" of Singapore.

Other pictures showed onlookers taking pictures of Kim, who has made only two previous trips beyond the Korean peninsula as leader, both of them to China.

In Pyongyang, commuters gathered around a news stand at a subway station where the front page had been posted.

Praising Singapore's "clean and beautiful" environment, Kim vowed to "learn a lot from the good knowledge and experience of Singapore in various fields in the future," the newspaper added.

The bright lights of the Singaporean cityscape are a notable contrast to Pyongyang, much of which remains dimly lit at night despite Kim overseeing a number of prestige development projects during his rule.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

US-North Korea Summit: Prawns and Haagen-Dazs on the menu as Trump-Kim meet US-North Korea Summit Prawns and Haagen-Dazs on the menu as Trump-Kim meet
Theresa May: Brexit law faces tricky UK parliament votes Theresa May Brexit law faces tricky UK parliament votes
Eurozone Economy: 'Exciting' ECB meet could bring end to bond-buying Eurozone Economy 'Exciting' ECB meet could bring end to bond-buying
Bemba: Acquitted DRCongo leader edges closer to freedom Bemba Acquitted DRCongo leader edges closer to freedom
Air Excercise: France challenges Beijing in South China Sea Air Excercise France challenges Beijing in South China Sea
US-North Korea Summit: S. Korea hails Trump-Kim meeting as 'talks of the century' US-North Korea Summit S. Korea hails Trump-Kim meeting as 'talks of the century'

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un Handshakes that shook the worldbullet
2 Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkelbullet
3 G7 Summit Merkel-Trump face-off photo headed for history booksbullet
4 In France 'Accident' caused global baby milk scare, says companybullet
5 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
6 In United States Blockbuster antitrust trial impact to go...bullet
7 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
8 Trump President's habit of ripping up documents a headache...bullet
9 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars,...bullet
10 In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raidbullet

Related Articles

US-North Korea Summit Nukes and normalisation: What's on the table in Singapore
In Hong Kong Top independence leader jailed for six years
In Afghan Blistered and hungry: Protesters walk hundreds of kilometres for peace
In London Koreans suburb tackle north-south divide
US-North Korea Summit US, N. Korea officials in final summit preparations
In Peru 3 ex-presidents in Odebrecht payoffs probe
Antonio Guterres United Nations Chief calls for investigation of Syria strikes
Cuba Country says cause of US diplomats' illness still a mystery
In Mexico Hurricane Bud forms in Pacific west

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
6 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
7 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet

World

Aid agencies have been warning of the potential for a humanitarian catastrophe over the coming months as heavy rains lash an area home to the world's largest refugee camp
In Bangladesh Landslides kill 11 as monsoon batters Rohingya refugees
A total of 629 people, including pregnant women and scores of children, were saved by SOS Mediterranean
In Italy Migrants on Aquarius to be transferred to Italian ships and taken to Spain
US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis at last week's NATO summit in Brussels
Jim Mattis Tariffs not denting military relations with US allies - US Defense Secretary
The handshake represents a potential turning point after decades of war and antagonism
Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un Tensions then smiles as US, North Korea leaders reach hands across history