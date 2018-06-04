Home > News > World >

North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows in Seoul


In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows

South Korea is monitoring developments in the North's armed forces, it said Monday after reports Pyongyang replaced three of its top military officials ahead of a summit with the United States.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Reports say the North Korean reshuffle could be aimed at taming the influential military play

Reports say the North Korean reshuffle could be aimed at taming the influential military

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

South Korea is monitoring developments in the North's armed forces, it said Monday after reports Pyongyang replaced three of its top military officials ahead of a summit with the United States.

President Donald Trump is due to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore, with Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal high on the agenda.

Reports said the reshuffle could be aimed at eliminating resistance to the peace overtures.

Pyongyang's armed forces, known as the Korean People's Army, are immensely influential in the North and a centre of power in their own right, symbolised by the way Kim is habitually flanked by generals on one side and civilians on the other when attending major ceremonial events.

Late last month the North's state media revealed that Kim Su Gil had been appointed director of the military's powerful General Political Bureau (GPB), replacing Kim Jong Gak.

According to Yonhap news agency, which cited intelligence sources, the chief of the general staff Ri Myong Su has also been replaced by his deputy, Ri Yong Gil.

Defence minister Pak Yong Sik has been succeeded by No Kwang Chol, previously first vice minister, it added.

The wholesale reshuffle would be unusual if confirmed, Seoul's unification ministry said.

"We will monitor related developments," ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told reporters.

According to researchers at NK Leadership Watch, the change at the top of the GPB "represents a continuation of tightening Party control over the KPA".

The political bureau could be in a position to resist policy decisions by the leadership or try to profit from future South Korean economic aid, it said.

"Both of these things lend themselves to creating alternate power centres," it noted.

But new GPB director Kim Su Gil was a "highly trusted" lieutenant of leader Kim Jong Un, it added, who appointed him to the Pyongyang party committee -- once a power base for his uncle Jang Song Thaek -- after having the older man executed for treason in 2013.

Hardliners vs moderates?

Reports said the wider changes could be aimed at preventing objections in the North's senior military ranks to any sudden changes in the country's nuclear policy.

The country remains technically at war after hostilities in the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, and Kim's father and predecessor Kim Jong Il expounded a "Songun" or "military-first" policy that is a foundational plank of the North's ideology.

Pyongyang has long argued that it needs nuclear weapons to protect itself against a possible invasion by the US.

Yonhap cited the intelligence source as saying No Kwang Chol, the new defence minister, was known as a "moderate".

"The North appears to have brought in new figures... as the previous officials lacked flexibility in thinking," the source said.

But analysts said the personnel change was more likely a response to an internal matter.

"It's meaningless to divide North Korean officials into hardliners and moderates," said Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University.

The personnel change was probably intended to implement the new economy-centred policies, he said, and officials with a better understanding in the area had been appointed.

No had formerly overseen the military's financial issues as the chair of the Second Economy Commission, Kim said.

"It looks like they needed someone who can have a firm grip on the military and dynamically push ahead with the new policies amid changes in US-North Korea relations," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In New Zealand: Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours list In New Zealand Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours list
FBI: Agent's gun discharges during dance floor backflip FBI Agent's gun discharges during dance floor backflip
In Hong Kong: Independence duo given jail term for parliament chaos In Hong Kong Independence duo given jail term for parliament chaos
In Guatemala: Volcano eruption kills 25 In Guatemala Volcano eruption kills 25
In Paris: Police evacuate two more migrant camps In Paris Police evacuate two more migrant camps
Abdullah: Jordan king summons PM over anti-government demos Abdullah Jordan king summons PM over anti-government demos

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Somalia US says air strike kills 12 militantsbullet
2 Quim Torra New Catalan leader shuns constitution as sworn inbullet
3 Saudi Arabia Country warns of military action if Qatar gets Russian...bullet
4 Recep Tayyip Erdogan President says Uber 'finished' in Turkeybullet
5 In Afghanistan Nearly half of children out of school: UNbullet
6 Angela Merkel German chancellor offers Macron concessions on...bullet
7 Palestinian Man tries to hit Israeli soldiers with tractor,...bullet
8 In Poland US Army launches war games on NATO's eastern flankbullet
9 Giuseppe Conte Italy's new PM begins workbullet
10 Trump US president suggests Mueller is behind Russia...bullet

Related Articles

Saudi Arabia Country warns of military action if Qatar gets Russian missiles: report
Giuseppe Conte Italy's new PM begins work
In China General slams 'irresponsible comments' on S. China Sea
Palestinian Man tries to hit Israeli soldiers with tractor, shot dead: army
Europe Visa outage over after transaction chaos across continent
Nicaragua Country buries victims of latest violence
Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to push hard line on Iran during Europe trip
In Saudi Arabia Government reshuffles cabinet with eye on culture

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a successful...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Societe Generale said last month it had set aside one billion euros ($1.2 billion) to settle both the Libor and Libya disputes
In Libya SocGen says reaches deals to end probes on rates
Kabul's police chief Dawood Amin said at least four people had been killed and one wounded in the blast
In Kabul At least four dead in suicide blast near clerics' gathering
The public probe is set to examine five newly published expert reports detailing how the inferno started, why it spread so quickly and the effectiveness of the fire protection measures in the building
In London Probe into tower fire starts examining cause
As a statesman, I cannot be an obstacle to the life of the nation," Olivier Mahafaly Solonandrasana said
Olivier Mahafaly Madagascar PM makes way for 'consensus' premier in step to end crisis