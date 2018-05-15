Home > News > World >

North Korea nuclear site to be dismantled - US monitor


North Korea Dismantling of country's nuclear site 'well under way' - US monitor

Satellite photos indicate North Korea has begun dismantling its nuclear test site ahead of a historic summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
North Korea has promised to 'completely destory' the nuclear test site play

North Korea has promised to 'completely destory' the nuclear test site

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Satellite photos indicate North Korea has begun dismantling its nuclear test site ahead of a historic summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump, a US monitor said Tuesday.

In a move welcomed by Washington and Seoul, North Korea said at the weekend it will "completely" destroy the Punggye-ri test site, in a ceremony scheduled between May 23-25 in front of invited foreign media.

Punggye-ri, in the northeast of the country, has been the site of all six of the North's nuclear tests, the latest and by far the most powerful in September last year, which Pyongyang said was an H-bomb.

North Korea pledged to destroy the testing ground after Kim last month declared the country's nuclear force complete and said it had no further need for the complex.

The respected 38 North website said Tuesday that satellite images dated May 7 showed "the first definitive evidence that dismantlement of the test site was already well under way".

Several key operational buildings as well as smaller sheds had been razed and rails connecting the tunnels to their waste piles were removed, the monitoring group said.

Excavation of a new tunnel has also been halted since late March, it added.

Images showed preparatory work for the destruction ceremony had also begun, including a newly positioned foundation among the waste piles presumably built for the invited journalists.

"It is conceivably for a future camera position to record the closure of the West Portal," the group said.

However no tunnel entrances appear to have been permanently closed and some main buildings are still intact, it added, saying that work will likely be carried out in front of the foreign media.

Dialogue brokered by South Korea has seen US-North Korea relations go from trading personal insults and threats of war last year to a summit between Kim and Trump which will be held in Singapore on June 12.

Washington is seeking the "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation" of the North and stresses that verification will be key.

But sceptics warn that Pyongyang has yet to make any public commitment to give up its arsenal, which includes missiles capable of reaching the United States.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Brexit: 'Cage fight' - Lawmakers grow impatient with split Brexit 'Cage fight' - Lawmakers grow impatient with split
Hurricanes: Disaster cost Caribbean tourism more than $700m - Report Hurricanes Disaster cost Caribbean tourism more than $700m - Report
European Union: EU seeks to protect citizens in data 'jungle' - Minister European Union EU seeks to protect citizens in data 'jungle' - Minister
Donald Trump: US President administration faces crunch week on trade Donald Trump US President administration faces crunch week on trade
Myanmar: US pushes for UN resolution on Rohingya crisis Myanmar US pushes for UN resolution on Rohingya crisis
Melania Trump: US First Lady undergoes kidney surgery Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgery

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
2 Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgerybullet
3 Bakri Hassan Saleh Sudan set for major cabinet reshufflebullet
4 In Indonesia Deadly church suicide bombings committed by one familybullet
5 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel clucks with pride after Eurovision victorybullet
6 In Indonesia Church attacks kill at least two, 13 injured: policebullet
7 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
8 Pope Francis Film shows 'fearless' pope taking on churchbullet
9 In Italy Anti-establishment parties set to announce...bullet
10 In Sierra Leone 1 killed, 20 injured in stampede at...bullet

Related Articles

Donald Trump US President administration faces crunch week on trade
Kim Jong Un N. Korea will never fully give up nuclear weapons
Justin Trudeau Canada's PM to unveil gender equality plan at G7
Singapore Why country for the Trump-Kim summit?
In Singapore Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12
In North Korea Pyongyang university welcomes release of Americans who taught there
Nuclear Deal Europe fights to save Iran after US pullout
Mike Pompeo US diplomat in Pyongyang with detainees on agenda
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State shortens African tour over 'schedule demands'
In South Korea Seoul envoy thanks China for role in N. Korea nuclear talks

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

A Palestinian boy holds his national flag during clashes between protesters and Israeli forces near the Gaza border on May 14, 2018
In Gaza Israeli forces kill 52 as US opens Jerusalem embassy
Fans of Tunisian football club Esperance Sportive de Tunis cheer as their side holds Egypt's Al-Ahly FC to a 0-0 draw in their CAF Champions League group A match
Egypt African rookies Kampala desperate to topple giants Ahly
The memoir of Thae Yong-ho, who fled his post as the North's deputy ambassador to Britain in August 2016, has hit the bookshelves
Kim Jong Un N. Korea will never fully give up nuclear weapons
Iranians burn an image of US President Donald Trump during an anti-US demonstration in Tehran on May 9, 2018
Trump in Trouble? Iran says Trump 'feeble-minded' for Jerusalem embassy move