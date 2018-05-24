Home > News > World >

'Nut rage' Korean Air heiress questioned for illegal maids


Nut rage Korean Air heiress questioned for illegal maids

A Korean Air heiress known for a "nut rage" tantrum that sparked national uproar was summoned for questioning Thursday for illegally hiring immigrants to work as maids, the latest scandal to engulf her billionaire family.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Korean Air executive Cho Hyun-Ah known for a "nut rage" tantrum that sparked national uproar was summoned for questioning for illegally hiring immigrants to work as maids, the latest scandal to engulf her billionaire family play

Former Korean Air executive Cho Hyun-Ah known for a "nut rage" tantrum that sparked national uproar was summoned for questioning for illegally hiring immigrants to work as maids, the latest scandal to engulf her billionaire family

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Korean Air heiress known for a "nut rage" tantrum that sparked national uproar was summoned for questioning Thursday for illegally hiring immigrants to work as maids, the latest scandal to engulf her billionaire family.

Cho Hyun-ah kept her head bowed as she reported to immigration authorities in Seoul on Thursday.

"I'm sorry to cause trouble," she said in a quiet voice before entering the office.

She faces allegations that she illegally hired some 10 Filipinas to work as housemaids in the family home by disguising them as company trainees to obtain visas.

It is against the law in South Korea to hire foreigners as domestic helpers.

A series of scandals have left Korean Air chairman Cho Yang-ho and his family facing mounting scrutiny over a spate of alleged wrongdoings that have riled the public and even sparked protests by the firm's employees.

The family first shot to international infamy in 2014 when Cho Hyun-ah forced two Korean Air flight attendants to kneel and beg for forgiveness after she was served macadamia nuts in a bag rather than a bowl.

She ordered the Seoul-bound flight back to the gate so one of them could be ejected in an incident quickly dubbed "nut rage" that many South Koreans felt typified the way ultra-wealthy families often behave.

She was sentenced to a year in prison by a lower court. But after serving five months in jail she was was freed when the appeals court cleared her of hampering an air route -- the most serious charge -- as the aircraft was still on the ground.

Her younger sister Cho Hyun-min recently won unflattering headlines with her own tantrum when she allegedly splashed fruit juice over a business associate in a fit of rage.

Prosecutors stopped short of bringing charges against her after the victim reconciled with her.

But the incident set off a flurry of new allegations about the family's other alleged wrongdoings.

Among the allegations authorities are now investigating include smuggling of furniture and food, tax evasion, hiring of illegals and verbal abuse and assaults against employees.

Korean Air workers launched an online chat room detailing various grievances they had with the family.

On Friday some employees will hold their fourth weekly rally calling for Cho family to take a back seat in the company.

Police have also summoned the chairman Cho's wife Lee Myung-hee for questioning on Monday after more than ten people claimed they had been physically or verbally assaulted by her.

Lee is also suspected of involvement in the illegal hiring of foreign maids and will be questioned in this case as well, the immigration office said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Giuseppe Conte: New Italian PM nominee begins work on forming cabinet Giuseppe Conte New Italian PM nominee begins work on forming cabinet
Vietnam: Close quarters: Downtown dwellers cling to tiny plots Vietnam Close quarters: Downtown dwellers cling to tiny plots
In Germany: Deutsche Bank to slash over 7,000 jobs in major shake-up In Germany Deutsche Bank to slash over 7,000 jobs in major shake-up
In Italy: Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truck In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truck
In DR Congo: Ebola outbreak on 'epidemiological knife edge': WHO In DR Congo Ebola outbreak on 'epidemiological knife edge': WHO
Mariano Rajoy: Spain PM gets support from Basque party to pass 2018 budget Mariano Rajoy Spain PM gets support from Basque party to pass 2018 budget

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of his teethbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pactbullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprievebullet
6 In Ghana Police open corruption probe into football chiefbullet
7 North Korea Country preps nuclear site demolition despite US...bullet
8 In Morocco Women surfers ride out waves and harassmentbullet
9 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case...bullet
10 In Madagascar Battle to treat women for debilitating...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet

World

Analysts had predicted a high abstention rate given the apathy and discontent in a large section of the population
Nicolas Maduro Weary Venezuelans reject 'President's circus'
Luis Posada Carriles (L), a former CIA agent accused of terrorist attacks against Cuba, is seen here in 2014 protesting the US diplomatic opening to Cuba
Cuba Bay of Pigs veteran Posada, accused of airlines bombing, dies at 90
The new UN envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, is set to travel to the country in June 2018 for talks on the Rohingya refugee crisis
United Nations New envoy to travel to Myanmar next month
Philip Roth did receive the US 'National Humanities Medal', being presented here by President Barack Obama presents in 2011, as well as the Pulitzer prize but never the Nobel literature prize
Philip Roth Mourning novelist fans bitter over long-standing Nobel snub