Home > News > World >

Olympics not 'tainted' by Russian doping, says Bach


Thomas Bach Olympics not 'tainted' by Russian doping

Olympics chief Thomas Bach denied the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics had been "tainted" by the Russian doping scandal as officials voted to keep Russia's suspension in place for the closing ceremony on Sunday.

  • Published:
Bach denies the Games have been tainted play

Bach denies the Games have been tainted

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Olympics chief Thomas Bach denied the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics had been "tainted" by the Russian doping scandal as officials voted to keep Russia's suspension in place for the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Bach said Russia's ban from Olympic participation will automatically be lifted if anti-doping officials do not find any more Russian drug cases at Pyeongchang, where two Russians tested positive.

Russia's national Olympic Committee hailed Sunday's IOC vote and said it expected its suspension to be lifted "within the next few days".

"According to the standing order, it takes 72 hours to implement the test procedure," a statement said.

The Russian men's ice hockey team also sang the Russian national anthem after winning gold on Sunday, contravening guidelines over Russia's participation as neutrals.

The Russian question has hung over Pyeongchang. The country was banned for systemic doping but 168 "clean" Russians were allowed to compete -- only for a curler and a bobsledder to fail drugs tests.

But Bach said the IOC had sent a "clear message" on Russia, who competed as "Olympic Athletes from Russia" (OAR) and are unable to fly the national flag at the closing ceremony following Sunday's vote.

"I don't think, quite frankly, that these Olympic Winter Games have been tainted by the Russian affair because we had no Russian team here. This was a clear message," Bach said.

'Not fair for the other guys'

The vote to keep Russia's ban in place for the time being followed a recommendation from the IOC's executive board, which met Saturday and early Sunday to thrash out Russia's fate.

Bach said the positive tests from curler Alexander Krushelnitsky, and women's bobsleigh pilot Nadezhda Sergeyeva, were the "key factor" in the decision not to immediately lift the ban.

But he added: "These are cases of negligence. There is no indication whatsoever of systemic or systematic doping here, or of any involvement of the OAR leadership or... the Russian Olympic Committee."

Neither Krushelnitsky or Sergeyeva contested the findings of their doping tests, but both are free to challenge any eventual suspensions from their sports. Both are provisionally suspended.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov, head of the Russian delegation, echoed Bach when he blamed "negligence rather than malicious intent" for the positive tests.

But Francesco Friedrich, a German bobsledder who won his second gold of the Games on Sunday, had little sympathy.

"What should I say? I think they have two more positive doping tests. It's their own problem, they don't have to do it," he said, just after the IOC made its announcement.

"It's not fair for all the other guys, we fight for the medals."

Australia's chef de mission Ian Chesterman called the Russian doping conspiracy, which culminated at Sochi 2014, an "absolute disgrace".

"I think it's appropriate that the world remembers for a long time what they did to the Olympic movement," he said.

"I think it's appropriate that even if we forgive them, we should not forget the actions that they did during those Games."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Bashar Al-Assad: Germany, France urge Russia to pressure Syria for 'immediate' ceasefire Bashar Al-Assad Germany, France urge Russia to pressure Syria for 'immediate' ceasefire
In Romania: Thousands march in support of anti-corruption chief In Romania Thousands march in support of anti-corruption chief
In Colombia: 3 Venezuelans killed in suspected rebel attack In Colombia 3 Venezuelans killed in suspected rebel attack
Florida Shooting: After incident, students brace for emotional return to school Florida Shooting After incident, students brace for emotional return to school
In Leicester: No sign 'explosion' linked to terror - Police In Leicester No sign 'explosion' linked to terror - Police
Brexit: 'What we make of it': Labour's Corbyn to outline vision Monday Brexit 'What we make of it': Labour's Corbyn to outline vision Monday

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 In Papua New Guinea Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude strikesbullet
2 In Turin Anti-fascist protesters clash with policebullet
3 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives in to ethnic...bullet
4 Turkey Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'bullet
5 Kim Jong-Un US seeks UN ban on 33 ships, 27 firms over North...bullet
6 In DR Congo One killed, four injured as police fire on banned...bullet
7 Kirill Kaprizov Sudden-death Russia hail hockey gold, sing...bullet
8 Joseph Kabila Tensions high as DR Congo ruling party...bullet
9 Macron France President faces grilling from farmers at...bullet
10 In Mexico Relief turns to horror in helicopter crashbullet

Related Articles

Winter Olympics Two Koreas march apart as game close
Sports The Winter Olympics are now over — Here are the biggest moments from the closing ceremony
Sports The official Olympics website mocks Russia and the Sochi Olympics with a brilliant 404 error page
Thomas Bach No concerns over North Korea 'hijack', says Olympics chief
World Gerard wins first U.S. Gold in Pyeongchang Olympics
Sports IOC president Thomas Bach took a shot at Russian doping during his speech at opening ceremony
Sports WINTER OLYMPICS: Here are the biggest moments from the opening ceremony
Sports There was a mysterious incident between Canada and Russia at the Olympics, and no one knows what prompted it
Entertainment At 11th Hour, Status of Russian Olympians Remains Uncertain
Sports 2032 Olympics may be zoned to Africa - IOC president

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet

World

More than a dozen countries contributed to the search for the submarine, which vanished on November 15 after reporting that seawater had entered the ventilation system, starting a fire
In Argentina Vanished submarine crew relatives launch campaign to fund search
Silvio Berlusconi wowed supporters of his Forza Italia party ahead of elections next week
Silvio Berlusconi Shedding past scandals, barrels ahead with comeback
Greece's parliament launched a probe into claims that nearly a dozen senior politicians received bribes from or helped promote Novartis during their term in office
Novartis Greek anarchists smash company's office amid bribe scandal
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is pushing for council on Iran for allegedly backing Yemen rebels; the US in December unveiled missile and drone parts it said proved Iran's involvement
United Nations Security council faces rival drafts on Iran missiles to Yemen