Home > News > World >

One killed, four injured as DR Congo police fire on banned protests


In DR Congo One killed, four injured as police fire on banned protests

One person was killed and at least four injured as police fired live bullets and tear gas to disperse banned protests calling on DR Congo President Joseph Kabila to stand down.

  • Published:
Protesters burn tyres during a demonstration calling for Joseph Kabila to step down play

Protesters burn tyres during a demonstration calling for Joseph Kabila to step down

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One person was killed and at least four injured as police fired live bullets and tear gas to disperse banned protests calling on DR Congo President Joseph Kabila to stand down.

The church-backed protests in the Democratic Republic of Congo come after months of tension sparked by Kabila's prolonged rule and long-delayed elections in the vast and chronically unstable country.

In the capital Kinshasa, one man was killed and two people seriously injured as police opened fire on demonstrators.

"Since 7am we have received three injured people from the Catholic march. Two were seriously injured and one died from a bullet wound in the chest," said Francois Kajingulu, a senior doctor at the St Joseph de Limete hospital in central Kinshasa.

An AFP journalist in the northeastern city of Kisangani said at least two people suffered bullet injuries as police fired on marchers.

Hundreds began marching after mass at Kisangani cathedral but were dispersed by security forces who fired bullets and tear gas.

The demonstrators fled back into the cathedral singing the national anthem, "Debout Congolais" (Arise Congolese).

Three priests were arrested as they led a march in the Saint Pierre de Wagenia district in the east of the city. Officers took them away in a police vehicle, the journalist said.

The nationwide protests were called by the Lay Coordination Committee (CLC), an organisation close to the church and an influential social and spiritual movement. But authorities banned the demonstrations.

Kabila was due to stand down from office in December 2016, ending his second elected term, but he has controversially stayed on under laws enabling him to retain power until his successor is elected.

In January he accused the church of interfering in Congolese politics.

Previous protests on New Year's Eve and January 21 saw a total of 15 people killed by security forces, according to tolls given by organisers and the United Nations. The government said just two people died in the unrest.

'Zero casualties'

Police fired warning shots and tear gas to break up protesters who began marching after leaving morning mass in several districts.

Internet access was also cut in the capital.

Kinshasa police chief General Sylvano Kasongo said Saturday he was under orders to "take measures to ensure the security of the population, and to stop anyone who attempts to disturb public order".

But he added: "The goal is to have zero casualties."

This protester succumbed to his injuries after police opened fire on demonstrators play

This protester succumbed to his injuries after police opened fire on demonstrators

(AFP)

Hundreds of ruling party supporters had stormed Kinshasa cathedral on Saturday.

"We have come to take possession of Our Lady of the Congo Cathedral to take part in Sunday mass ... and defend the homeland," Papy Pungu, youth wing leader of the People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD), told AFP.

On Friday, the European Union, Switzerland and Canada issued a joint statement underscoring the "importance of respecting fundamental rights including the right to demonstrate."

Political tensions in DR Congo have been mounting since September 2016, when clashes between youths and security forces left dozens of people dead in Kinshasa.

Fears have multiplied that the country, which experienced wars from 1996-97 and from 1998-2003, could explode into violence once more.

The latest timetable to hold elections is for December 23 this year, two years later than scheduled.

But Kabila has refused to state clearly whether he intends to stand again.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Bashar Al-Assad: Germany, France urge Russia to pressure Syria for 'immediate' ceasefire Bashar Al-Assad Germany, France urge Russia to pressure Syria for 'immediate' ceasefire
In Romania: Thousands march in support of anti-corruption chief In Romania Thousands march in support of anti-corruption chief
In Colombia: 3 Venezuelans killed in suspected rebel attack In Colombia 3 Venezuelans killed in suspected rebel attack
Florida Shooting: After incident, students brace for emotional return to school Florida Shooting After incident, students brace for emotional return to school
In Leicester: No sign 'explosion' linked to terror - Police In Leicester No sign 'explosion' linked to terror - Police
Brexit: 'What we make of it': Labour's Corbyn to outline vision Monday Brexit 'What we make of it': Labour's Corbyn to outline vision Monday

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 In Papua New Guinea Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude strikesbullet
2 In Turin Anti-fascist protesters clash with policebullet
3 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives in to ethnic...bullet
4 Turkey Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'bullet
5 Kim Jong-Un US seeks UN ban on 33 ships, 27 firms over North...bullet
6 In DR Congo One killed, four injured as police fire on banned...bullet
7 Kirill Kaprizov Sudden-death Russia hail hockey gold, sing...bullet
8 Joseph Kabila Tensions high as DR Congo ruling party...bullet
9 Macron France President faces grilling from farmers at...bullet
10 In Mexico Relief turns to horror in helicopter crashbullet

Related Articles

Joseph Kabila Tensions high as DR Congo ruling party supporters storm cathedral
George Forrest DR Congo's richest man shares secret of success
Tech 9 African countries where less than 10% of population have internet
In DR Congo Ethnic clashes claim 76 lives since December: UNICEF
In DR Congo 200,000 displaced by ethnic clashes in Ituri province: humanitarian source
Football Strong line-up as CAF Champions League begins

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
5 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
6 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet

World

More than a dozen countries contributed to the search for the submarine, which vanished on November 15 after reporting that seawater had entered the ventilation system, starting a fire
In Argentina Vanished submarine crew relatives launch campaign to fund search
Silvio Berlusconi wowed supporters of his Forza Italia party ahead of elections next week
Silvio Berlusconi Shedding past scandals, barrels ahead with comeback
Greece's parliament launched a probe into claims that nearly a dozen senior politicians received bribes from or helped promote Novartis during their term in office
Novartis Greek anarchists smash company's office amid bribe scandal
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is pushing for council on Iran for allegedly backing Yemen rebels; the US in December unveiled missile and drone parts it said proved Iran's involvement
United Nations Security council faces rival drafts on Iran missiles to Yemen