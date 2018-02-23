Home > News > World >

One time world's fattest, dreams of walking again


In Mexico Mexican man, once the world's fattest, dreams of walking again

The folds of flesh on Juan Pedro Franco's back sway heavily as he cranks the pedals of a modified bicycle with his arms, exercising to boost his already jaw-dropping weight-loss total of 250 kilos (550 pounds).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mexican Juan Pedro Franco, who was once the world's fattest man, rests at his home in Guadalajara -- in his specially made bed play

Mexican Juan Pedro Franco, who was once the world's fattest man, rests at his home in Guadalajara -- in his specially made bed

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The folds of flesh on Juan Pedro Franco's back sway heavily as he cranks the pedals of a modified bicycle with his arms, exercising to boost his already jaw-dropping weight-loss total of 250 kilos (550 pounds).

Franco, who comes from northern Mexico, used to be the world's fattest man.

Guinness World Records certified the title after he weighed in at 595 kilos (1,310 pounds) in October 2016.

At the time, he was completely bed-ridden, suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure, and had a severely obstructed lung. Doctors warned his life was at risk if he didn't lose weight.

That's when Franco decided to undergo double gastric surgery.

He and his mother moved from his home state, Aguascalientes, to Guadalajara in the west, the city where his bariatric surgeon, Jose Antonio Castaneda, has his clinic.

Castaneda put Franco, who suffers from hypothyroidism, on a "very severe" diet of Mediterranean cuisine for six months.

Then, in May 2017, came the first surgery: a gastric sleeve operation, which involves removing part of the stomach to reduce its volume by up to 80 percent.

Franco -- shown exercising in his home -- has lost 250 kilos (550 pounds) play

Franco -- shown exercising in his home -- has lost 250 kilos (550 pounds)

(AFP)

Six months later, he underwent a gastric bypass, in which Castaneda halved what remained of his stomach, and then connected one of the smaller pouches to the intestines.

The intestines themselves were also divided, to reduce his absorption of nutrients.

Since Franco could barely move at the time, burning off calories would never have been enough, doctors said. The only option was to radically reduce the size of his stomach.

Now 33 years old, Franco currently weighs in at 345 kilos (760 pounds). Castaneda expects him to lose about 100 kilos more in the next year and a half.

He is still connected to an oxygen tube 24 hours a day, but he spends less and less time lying in bed.

Using a walker, he has managed to take his first steps in years.

Now, he says, he has one big dream: "I want to walk again."

'Saving a life'

Franco's skin is pale white from lack of exposure to the sun.

He spends his days knitting scarves and making sweets for his family to sell -- his way of contributing to the household budget.

In his free time, he likes to sing and play guitar.

But a large part of his day is devoted to his exercises.

These include lifting weights, pulling resistance cords and pedaling his hand-cranked stationary bike.

"I'm very happy because everything is going very well," he told AFP from his bed, which is outfitted with a custom-built metal structure that enables him to lift himself to his feet.

"He's doing more exercise each day," said Castaneda, at his side.

"He is making an effort to stand up by himself, to get his life on track. He has a very positive attitude."

Franco's doctor Jose Antonio Castaneda (L) says he is happy with his patient's progress play

Franco's doctor Jose Antonio Castaneda (L) says he is happy with his patient's progress

(AFP)

According to the clinic, a lot now depends on how well he progresses and how he responds to treatment for the lymphedema in his legs -- accumulated fluid caused by the blockage of his lymphatic system.

"He remains a complex patient and will be at risk until he no longer suffers from extreme obesity," his medical team said in a statement.

"We are trying to save a life, and we will remain vigilant until he is out of danger."

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Health Organization, 58 percent of people in Latin America and the Caribbean are overweight.

Mexico is one of the countries worst affected by the problem, along with the Bahamas and Chile.

Franco is not the only Mexican to have been the world's fattest man.

His compatriot Manuel Uribe claimed the title in 2007 after weighing in at 597 kilos. He later went on a diet that brought him down to 394 kilos.

Uribe got married in 2008, after being lifted to the ceremony by a crane.

He died in May 2014 at age 48.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Romeo Brawner: Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military Romeo Brawner Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military
Donald Trump: US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions Donald Trump US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions
In Marseille: Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris In Marseille Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris
In Colombia: Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign In Colombia Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign
Volkswagen: Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017 Volkswagen Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017
Dalibor Jaukovic: Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness' Dalibor Jaukovic Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness'

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away age 99bullet
2 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
3 In Saudi Arabia Government to spend billions on Western-style...bullet
4 Meghan Markle 'Racist' white powder letter sent to American actressbullet
5 In India Surgeons remove 'heaviest recorded' brain tumourbullet
6 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives in to...bullet
7 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after...bullet
8 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday...bullet
9 Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threatbullet
10 Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan opposition says won't...bullet

Related Articles

Maria de Jesus Patricio Mexico indigenous presidential hopeful hurt in accident
In Mexico Strong quake shakes Country, no reports of damages
Trump Second US judge blocks Trump order to end 'Dreamer' program
Trump US Senate stumbles in seeking elusive immigration fix
DACA US Congress takes up fate of 1.8 million young immigrants
US President vows 'reciprocal tax' on trading partners
Trump US President pushes immigration plan as Senate mulls narrower path
In Mexico US climber killed in volcano tragedy
In US 13 Russians indicted for election interference
Enrique Pena Nieto Trump, Mexican president talk security, trade, migration

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

The cheerleaders are surrounded by North Korean security agents, who sternly break off any attempts at engagement by the media or the public
Winter Olympics Warm smiles, cold comfort from N. Korea's 'army of beauties'
A satellite image taken by DigitalGlobe on February 19, 2018 and released by Human Rights Watch on February 23, 2018 allegedly shows ongoing demolition of Rohingya villages in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State
In Myanmar Authorities bulldozed scores of Rohingya villages since November: HRW
New Delhi said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule in the Maldives
Maldives Country warns India against interfering as ties fray
US President Donald Trump pushed his proposal to arm teachers during a speech to a conservative conference
Donald Trump President suggests armed deputy at Florida school was a 'coward'