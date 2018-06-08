Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Outed by UN, N.Korean front company hides in plain sight


In North Korea Outed by UN, country front company hides in plain sight

Being labelled by the UN a sanctions-busting front for North Korea would prompt most companies to adopt a lower profile -- but military equipment supplier Glocom is refusing to take the hint.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A UN panel of experts last year singled out Glocom in a report alleging that North Korea was routinely circumventing trade bans and banking restrictions play

A UN panel of experts last year singled out Glocom in a report alleging that North Korea was routinely circumventing trade bans and banking restrictions

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Being labelled by the UN a sanctions-busting front for North Korea would prompt most companies to adopt a lower profile -- but military equipment supplier Glocom is refusing to take the hint.

UN experts last year outed the formerly Malaysia-registered provider of battlefield surveillance and communication equipment, but arms control experts have pointed out that the company is continuing to promote its wares on social media and its website.

Typically, companies that are identified as fronts in North Korea's drive for hard currency quickly disappear, sometimes resurfacing later in a new guise in what has been described as an international game of whack-a-mole.

But Glocom has posted frequently on Twitter in recent weeks about its products, including Friday.

Andrea Berger, a London-based researcher with the Middlebury Institute of International Studies who tracks such activity, said on Twitter it was unusual for such companies to remain so visible.

She said it may be due to a desire to stick to an established brand name.

"Glocom is obviously betting on the fact that prospective customers won't actually do their due diligence and spot the negative coverage of Glocom. They could be right," she wrote.

"And/or this is a giant middle finger."

In another post, Berger said: "@TwitterSupport, you probably want to think about closing the account of a North Korean intelligence-run front company selling military equipment. You're welcome."

A UN panel of experts last year singled out Glocom in a report alleging that North Korea was routinely circumventing trade bans and banking restrictions -- invoked as punishment for its nuclear and missile programmes -- by resorting to middlemen and a complex web of front companies abroad.

The report said at the time that Glocom was a Malaysia-based front company operated by Pyongyang's intelligence agency that sold North Korean-made military communications equipment to Eritrea, with suppliers in China and an office in Singapore.

Glocom did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment via social media or sent to a company email.

Glocom sells communication radios, radar, and surveillance equipment ranging from handheld devices to larger items that can be mounted on tanks, aircraft and ships.

Several are promoted on Glocom's website in digitally-animated videos set to thumping soundtracks.

The website says Glocom provides products and services for "countries and organisations around the world that safeguard territorial integrity and struggle against aggression and war".

It said it had "about 200 engineers, employees and managers" in 2017.

But customer value may not be a top priority, according to the UN report.

It said North Korea "procured relatively inexpensive components for the purpose of assembling and selling very expensive" equipment, citing an $8,000 radio still advertised on Glocom's website that was made with cheap materials.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Malaysia: Government seeks arrest of financier over 1MDB scandal In Malaysia Government seeks arrest of financier over 1MDB scandal
In Helsinki: Top US, Russian military brass to meet In Helsinki Top US, Russian military brass to meet
In Guatemala: Volcano toll reaches 109: officials In Guatemala Volcano toll reaches 109: officials
Xi Jinping: Chinese president, Putin meet as US tensions brings them closer Xi Jinping Chinese president, Putin meet as US tensions brings them closer
Maldives: Country sets presidential vote with opposition in jail or exile Maldives Country sets presidential vote with opposition in jail or exile
Boris Johnson: UK's secretary warns of Brexit 'meltdown' in secret tape Boris Johnson UK's secretary warns of Brexit 'meltdown' in secret tape

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
3 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
4 Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper...bullet
5 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
6 In Guatemala 200 missing as volcano threatens new eruptionsbullet
7 David Davis United Kingdom warns EU's 'dogmatic' approach...bullet
8 In South Africa DIY diamond miners emerge from the shadowsbullet
9 Pierre Nkurunziza Burundi president surprises with vow...bullet
10 Bosnia EU gives funds to cope with migrant influxbullet

Related Articles

North Korea Hope and indifference in the shadows of Korean DMZ
North Korea Who's getting this? Country's summit bill
In Singapore Kim Jong Un lookalike questioned before summit
Trump US allies ready president showdown as trade splits G7
Mike Pompeo N.Korea's Kim told me he was 'prepared to denuclearize'
Politics IT'S OFFICIAL: Trump has a deal to save Chinese tech giant ZTE from crippling sanctions
Football Injured Ozil to miss Germany's final World Cup warm-up
US-North Korea Summit Trump hosts Japan PM, five days before meeting with Kim
US-North Korea Summit China's gateway to N. Korea pins hopes on Kim-Trump meeting

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

Police handout picture released June 7, 2018, of Iraqi asylum seeker Ali Bashar, suspected of the rape and murder of a teenage girl
In Germany Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outrage
Syrian rescuers recover a body in Zardana, in the mostly rebel-held northern Syrian Idlib province, following air strikes in the area late on June 7, 2018
In Syria Suspected Russian strikes kill 38 civilians in northwest
The Camp Speicher massacre was one of ISIS' worst atrocities
In France Iraqi refugee held on suspicion of IS 'war crimes'
Of 17 ministers in Spain's new government under PM Pedro Sanchez, 11 are women
Pedro Sanchez Spain's new government emerges from strong feminist movement