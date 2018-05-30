Home > News > World >

Pakistan, India vow to stop ceasefire violations in Kashmir


In Kashmir Pakistan, India vow to stop ceasefire violations

Pakistan and India have promised to end ceasefire violations in disputed Kashmir, their militaries said, following the highest levels of violence between the nuclear-armed rivals in the restive region in 15 years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An Indian villager prays outside his house in Jammu after it was hit by Pakistani shelling play

An Indian villager prays outside his house in Jammu after it was hit by Pakistani shelling

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pakistan and India have promised to end ceasefire violations in disputed Kashmir, their militaries said, following the highest levels of violence between the nuclear-armed rivals in the restive region in 15 years.

Dozens have been killed in border clashes in recent months along the Line of Control, the heavily militarised de facto border dividing the Himalayan territory, leaving residents terrified.

This month, shelling and gunfire along the frontier dividing Indian-held Kashmir from Pakistan's Punjab province -- known as the working boundary -- killed at least 16 people, while 80,000 people on the Indian side fled their homes to escape the violence.

But the Pakistani military said late Tuesday that the two sides had pledged to respect the conditions laid out in a 2003 ceasefire inked by the rivals, following a call on the hotline between the militaries.

Both militaries "agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 in letter and spirit forthwith and to ensure that henceforth the ceasefire will not be violated by both sides," the Pakistani side said in a statement.

On Wednesday officials on the Indian side of the working boundary said the situation was returning to normal.

"Most of the villagers who had fled have returned to their homes. The situation is normal at present. There is no one in the relief camps now, but we have kept them open just in case something happens again," Hemant Kumar Sharma, a local commissioner, told AFP from Jammu.

The flare-up along the working boundary came after India suspended military operations against Kashmir rebels for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that began earlier this month. Militants have rejected the truce offer.

Kashmir has been divided between the arch-rivals since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. Both claim the former Himalayan kingdom in full.

India has about 500,000 soldiers in the part of Kashmir it controls, where scores of armed groups are fighting for independence or a merger with Pakistan.

New Delhi accuses Pakistan of fuelling the insurgency that has left tens of thousands of civilians dead, a charge Islamabad denies, saying it only provides diplomatic support to Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Independently confirmed data on cross-border clashes is virtually non-existent, but figures given by both sides show a powerful, sustained surge in violence along the LoC in the past two years that has intensified since the start of 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Anniesa Hasibua: Leading Muslim fashion designer jailed in Indonesia fraud Anniesa Hasibua Leading Muslim fashion designer jailed in Indonesia fraud
Kazuyo Katsuma: Activists hail famous Japanese businesswoman's coming-out Kazuyo Katsuma Activists hail famous Japanese businesswoman's coming-out
Donald Trump: OECD warns against 'escalation' in trade tensions Donald Trump OECD warns against 'escalation' in trade tensions
William Browder: Anti-Kremlin financier Browder says held in Spain on Russia warrant William Browder Anti-Kremlin financier Browder says held in Spain on Russia warrant
Jim Mattis: US to keep confronting Beijing in S. China Sea Jim Mattis US to keep confronting Beijing in S. China Sea
Missile Attack: Russia comes under fire at UN over MH17 downing Missile Attack Russia comes under fire at UN over MH17 downing

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for Paris...bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuelabullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the peoplebullet
6 Paraguay Country to have its first woman presidentbullet
7 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
8 Greenpeace NGO sounds alarm on nuclear safety with new...bullet
9 Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks...bullet
10 In Turkey President Erdogan supporters target French...bullet

Related Articles

In Pakistan Military says ex-spy chief will not be allowed to leave country
Ramadan India halts Kashmir military operations
In India Another teen raped and set on fire
In Indian Kashmir Rebel professor among 10 killed
In India Muslim nomads see rape as new sign of hostility
In India Muslims flee village at centre of rape crisis
Arundhati Roy The literary canary in India's coalmine
In Indian Kashmir Rebel attack leaves eight dead
In Palestine Country recalls envoy over appearance with attacks suspect
In China Defence minister says Indian drone 'invaded' its airspace, crashed

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet

World

A Colombian soldier stands guard in Tumaco near the Ecuadoran border
In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this year
Mexican journalist Hector Gonzalez Antonio, a correspondent for national daily Excelsior and local radio and TV stations, was found bludgeoned to death on a road in Ciudad Victoria
In Northern Mexico Journalist murdered ,at least 5th of 2018
(L-R) Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich and Paul Bettany attend a screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in New York on May 21, 2018
A Star Wars Story May the flop be with you: inquest begins after 'Solo' washout
Cigarette smoking causes ten deaths per minute
Smoking A rundown on lighting up