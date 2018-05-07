Home > News > World >

Pakistan interior minister recovering after gun attack


Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan interior minister recovering after gun attack

Pakistan's interior minister was recovering in hospital Monday after being shot in a suspected assassination attempt possibly linked to blasphemy, with the attack seen as an ominous sign for security ahead of nationwide elections.

  • Published:
Pakistan's Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was shot in the right arm as he prepared to leave a public meeting play

Pakistan's Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was shot in the right arm as he prepared to leave a public meeting

(PID/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pakistan's interior minister was recovering in hospital Monday after being shot in a suspected assassination attempt possibly linked to blasphemy, with the attack seen as an ominous sign for security ahead of nationwide elections.

Ahsan Iqbal, 59, was shot in the right arm as he prepared to leave a public meeting in his constituency in Punjab province late Sunday.

A man identified by police only as "Abid" and said to be in his early 20s was wrestled to the ground by officers and bystanders as he was preparing to fire a second shot. He has been taken into custody.

Police are still investigating the attack, but local deputy commissioner Ali Anan Qamar told AFP that the shooter said he was inspired by a controversy last year in which a small amendment to the oath that election candidates must swear had to be hastily reversed after it was linked to blasphemy.

The row sparked a three-week sit-in last November by a previously little-known Islamist group, which paralysed the capital.

That demonstration ended when the government capitulated to the protesters' demands -- including the ousting of the federal law minister -- in a deal brokered by the military.

At the time many Pakistanis and analysts warned that a dangerous precedent had been set in which fringe groups could bend the state to their will by citing blasphemy, a highly inflammatory charge in the conservative Muslim country.

Pakistan interior minister Ahsan Iqbal was rushed first to a local hospital and then airlifted to Lahore, where video footage released by his ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) showed him being lowered from a helicopter on a stretcher play

Pakistan interior minister Ahsan Iqbal was rushed first to a local hospital and then airlifted to Lahore, where video footage released by his ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) showed him being lowered from a helicopter on a stretcher

(AFP)

Iqbal, a champion of Pakistan's much-persecuted religious minorities, pushed for a negotiated settlement to the controversy. He has previously condemned hate speech against groups such as the Ahmadis, an Islamic minority sect who were at the centre of the dispute.

After the shooting he was rushed first to a local hospital and then airlifted to Lahore, where video footage released by his ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party (PML-N) showed him being lowered from a helicopter on a stretcher, his eyes open as he responded to questions.

Doctors performed surgery on him until the early hours, Shafqat Waseem Chaudhry, one of the five-member medical team responsible for him, told AFP.

"He is stable now. But he will remain in the (intensive care unit) for two days," he said.

The attack was swiftly condemned by the international community as Pakistanis voiced fears it represented an attempt to weaken democracy ahead of the federal elections, widely expected to be held late this summer.

'Bad omen'

Ziauddin Yousafzai, the father of Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, tweeted that he "strongly condemned" the attack, calling it a "bad omen for upcoming general elections that is supposed to be free, fair and transparent".

Security analyst Amir Rana told AFP the shooting of the minister nominally in charge of security in a country that has long grappled with militancy was a "serious" development.

"Pakistan claims that the country has returned to normalcy but such attacks continues to happen and these are downplayed," he said.

The vote will only be Pakistan's second-ever democratic transition, and with the PML-N in disarray since Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted by the Supreme Court over graft allegations last summer, there has been growing speculation it could be delayed.

The court banned Sharif from politics for life, while foreign minister Khawaja Asif was also ousted by the Islamabad High Court late last month for violating election laws.

Sharif and his supporters have repeatedly denied the allegations, suggesting they are victims of a conspiracy driven by Pakistan's powerful military to reduce the sway of their party.

Despite the setbacks, the party has won a string of recent by-elections, proving it will likely remain a force in the vote.

Blasphemy can be punishable by death under controversial Pakistani legislation, with even unproven allegations sparking mob lynchings and murders.

If the link to blasphemy is confirmed, and had the assassination succeeded, it would not have been the first political killing over the issue.

In 2011 then-Punjab governor Salman Taseer, a liberal who had called for reformation of the laws, was gunned down by his own bodyguard in broad daylight in Islamabad.

Hardliners have built a shrine to his murderer, Mumtaz Qadri, on the outskirts of the capital.

Iqbal, touted as a potential prime minister when Sharif was ousted last July, is a US-educated lawmaker from a political family long associated with the PML-N.

Considered the brains behind the party's development agenda, he previously headed up the planning ministry.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Election: Thai leader gets cosy with old political clans Election Thai leader gets cosy with old political clans
In Uganda: Toddler eaten by leopard in national park In Uganda Toddler eaten by leopard in national park
Terrorism: US-Philippine war games open under pro-China Duterte Terrorism US-Philippine war games open under pro-China Duterte
Boko Haram: Six killed in attack on Lake Chad island Boko Haram Six killed in attack on Lake Chad island
In UK: Royals release pictures of newborn Prince Louis In UK Royals release pictures of newborn Prince Louis
Jean Paul Gaultier: Freak out: Telling a fashion life, designer taps Nile Rodgers Jean Paul Gaultier Freak out: Telling a fashion life, designer taps Nile Rodgers

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Iraq Journalist who threw shoes at Bush stands for parliamentbullet
2 In Mexico People celebrate patron saint of drug traffickersbullet
3 Mahmud Abbas US fails to win UN backing for statement criticizing...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 Milos Zeman Czech leader admits Novichok testsbullet
6 In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire...bullet
7 In UK Royals release pictures of newborn Prince Louisbullet
8 In US Navy reactivates its Atlantic 2nd Fleetbullet
9 In Indian Kashmir Rebel professor among 10 killedbullet
10 Diplomacy China to fund $31M headquarters for ECOWASbullet

Related Articles

In Libya IS suicide attack on election commission kills 12
In Paris 109 in custody after Paris May Day violence
Theresa May British PM picks new interior minister after resignation blow
Viktor Orban Hungary criticised over migrant 'transit zones'
Politics Spanish police made their largest bust of cocaine ever — hidden in a shipment of bananas
Recep Tayyip Erdogan President's snap polls: bold gambit or checkmate?
Football FIFA probes Russia over racist chants
Tomas Drucker Slovakia interior minister quits amid row over journalist's murder

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, whose downfall sparked the global #MeToo sexual harassment movement, at last year's Cannes film festival
Harvey Weinstein Producer's absence looms over scandal-hit Cannes
Family members and friends await news on the miners trapped down a coal mine in south Poland
In Poland Rescuers search for three miners after deadly quake
US Senator John McCain, 81 is battling brain cancer in the twilight of his career
John McCain Senator does not want Trump at his funeral: reports
But Blanchett, one of the Australian actress Cate Blanchett is one of the few women in Hollywood with the clout to carry a movie single-handed
Cate Blanchett Actress feminist wake-up call to Cannes