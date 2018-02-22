Home > News > World >

Palestinian attacker dies after shot by Israeli soldiers: army


In Israel Palestinian attacker dies after shot by soldiers

A Palestinian died after attacking Israeli soldiers and being shot during clashes overnight in the occupied West Bank, the army said Thursday.

  • Published:
A Palestinian man swings a sling shot during clashes with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank village of Baita, just outside of Nablus, on February 16, 2018 play

A Palestinian man swings a sling shot during clashes with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank village of Baita, just outside of Nablus, on February 16, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Palestinian died after attacking Israeli soldiers and being shot during clashes overnight in the occupied West Bank, the army said Thursday.

Protests broke out when the Israeli army entered the Palestinian city of Jericho in a bid to arrest suspects.

"A Palestinian assailant armed with an iron rod ran towards (Israeli) troops," an army statement said.

"The troops fired towards the assailant and confronted him from close range and were able to stop him. A knife was also found in his possession."

The man was identified by the Palestinian Prisoners' Club as 33-year-old Yassin al-Saradeeh, from Jericho.

A video online appeared to show Saradeeh running at soldiers with a heavy object before being shot, beaten and detained.

Since US President Donald Trump's controversial December 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, 27 Palestinians and two Israelis have died in attacks, clashes and air strikes.

Palestinians consider at least the eastern part of the city as the capital of their future state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Romeo Brawner: Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military Romeo Brawner Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military
Donald Trump: US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions Donald Trump US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions
In Marseille: Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris In Marseille Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris
In Colombia: Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign In Colombia Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign
Volkswagen: Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017 Volkswagen Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017
Dalibor Jaukovic: Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness' Dalibor Jaukovic Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness'

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away age 99bullet
2 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
3 Meghan Markle 'Racist' white powder letter sent to American actressbullet
4 In Saudi Arabia Government to spend billions on Western-style...bullet
5 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus...bullet
6 In India Surgeons remove 'heaviest recorded' brain tumourbullet
7 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday...bullet
8 Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threatbullet
9 Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan opposition says won't contest...bullet
10 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Australia, Israel, Japan, and South Korea rarely have mass shootings — and the reasons are clear
Politics An NRA spokeswoman and a Florida sheriff clashed during a raucous discussion on gun violence
Politics Students, parents, educators, politicians, and the NRA engage in a heated discussion on gun violence
Politics Trump ends extraordinary White House session on school shootings by endorsing more guns in schools
In Israel African migrants start hunger strike over expulsion
Shlomo Filber Netanyahu confidant agrees to testify against him: reports
Opinion Review: 'a walk with Mr. Heifetz' stumbles through history
In Germany Swedish racist 'laser man' faces murder verdict
World Netanyahu inquiry expands, with new bribery allegations
Finance Inside the Ivy League's new startup factory — the tech grad school trying to mint the next generation of Mark Zuckerbergs

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

The cheerleaders are surrounded by North Korean security agents, who sternly break off any attempts at engagement by the media or the public
Winter Olympics Warm smiles, cold comfort from N. Korea's 'army of beauties'
A satellite image taken by DigitalGlobe on February 19, 2018 and released by Human Rights Watch on February 23, 2018 allegedly shows ongoing demolition of Rohingya villages in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State
In Myanmar Authorities bulldozed scores of Rohingya villages since November: HRW
New Delhi said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule in the Maldives
Maldives Country warns India against interfering as ties fray
US President Donald Trump pushed his proposal to arm teachers during a speech to a conservative conference
Donald Trump President suggests armed deputy at Florida school was a 'coward'